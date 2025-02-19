Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Liner Notes: The Lumineers’ ‘Automatic’ delivers folk-pop perfection with classic sounds but new themes

Illustration by Siri Reddy
“Automatic” marks The Lumineers’ fifth album together, following the release of “BRIGHTSIDE” in 2022.
Laura Horne, Reporter
February 19, 2025

Folk-pop duo Wesley Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites, founding members of The Lumineers, celebrated 20 years of songwriting together with the release of “Automatic” on Friday. The album delivers a blend of the band’s stomp-and-holler classics and heartbreaking ballads that embody The Lumineers’ beloved folk rhythms and lyrics while exploring modern themes.

“Automatic” marks The Lumineers’ fifth album, following the release of “BRIGHTSIDE” in 2022. Although “Automatic” doesn’t promise any songs that will soar to the top of the charts like the band’s smash hits “Ho Hey” and “Ophelia,” it does promise 11 tracks that explore coping with mental health (“Ativan”), longing for love (“You’re All I Got”) and the realities of fame (“Plasticine”), among other ideas.

The album opens with “Same Old Song,” bringing an upbeat, stomp-and-holler tune to introduce listeners to “Automatic’s” sound. The song’s steady drum draws listeners in but is quickly followed by the melodic piano of “Asshole,” in which the simplistic chorus (“First we ever met / You thought I was an asshole / Probably correct / But I can see your shadow”) is amplified by the increased yearning in Schultz’s vocals built throughout the verses.

“Strings” offers the first of “Automatic’s” two instrumentals, a mellow string accompaniment that fades out before jumping into the album’s title track. “Automatic (title track)” continues “Asshole’s” vulnerability and offers the rawest track both vocally and lyrically. The first chorus’s gentle piano accompaniment shifts to sounds resemblant of “Strings” by the end. Similarly, Schultz’s voice shifts from nearly breaking during the first chorus to rich and powerful by the last.

“You’re All I Got” ushers in the last stretch of “Automatic’s” aching. It delivers sounds most emblematic of The Lumineers’ previous works, with verses similar to “BIG SHOT” on “BRIGHTSIDE.”

Also containing hints of “BRIGHTSIDE” is “Plasticine,” marking the transition back to a more upbeat, folk sound. Both of the Lumineers’ founders became fathers in 2018, likely leading to “Plasticine’s” haunting commentary on how the highs of fame can simultaneously be the lows — how the entrance to the “party” has led Fraites and Schultz to evaluate whether fame and success are still what they desire.

“Ativan” cleverly tackles dependence on anti-anxiety medications with a sweet-sounding combination of verses and choruses leading to a falsely uplifting outro: “I’ll be on the bullet train to Neverland / Your enemy with benefits, we’rе free / I’ll provide the poison and the mеdicine / The only thing you’re ever gonna need.” The song touches on “the increasingly blurry line between what’s real and what’s not,” as the band wrote in their album announcement caption.

As the album dives into its final third, Schultz’s raw vocals return. “Keys on the Table” makes direct reference to “You’re All I Got” and provides the album’s second love-seeking and insecure ballad. Its following track, “Better Day,” offers a simplistic look — both lyrically and instrumentally — at the state of today’s world: “Teenagers lead the crusades / Senators, insider trades / Blue lights keep red eyes awake / Teenagers lead the parade.”

The Lumineers introduce their second instrumental of the album, “Sunflowers,” as Track 10 with initial piano melodies shockingly similar to that of “Patience” on “Cleopatra” before transitioning into a more soulful performance around the song’s halfway mark.

“Automatic” closes with “So Long,” lyrically rich and unabashedly folk. But while aspects of “Automatic” draw on these stylistic and lyrical elements of the band’s past success, it is by no means dull or uninspired. Rather, it delivers maturity, self-awareness and modern narratives untapped in the band’s earlier albums. 

Email: [email protected]

Related Stories:

Liner Notes: SZA explores turbulent journey toward personal growth through ‘LANA’

Liner Notes: Ethel Cain explores sexuality, the taboo and a new sound on ‘Perverts’

Liner Notes: Tyler, the Creator’s ‘CHROMAKOPIA’ talks maturing, authenticity

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
Two people stand onstage under purple lighting.
Purple Crayon Players’ ‘Frog and Toad’ promises to be a ribbiting good time
Panang curry in a white bowl, rice bowl, and rectangular plate of rice on a wooden table.
Open Tab: Samila Thai Fusion Cuisine serves authentic, cheap bites at Coffee Lab
A lit up marquee displays the word carnival over a ferris wheel background.
Come one, come all: Carnival Dillo announced as theme of the 53rd Dillo Day
Many dancers' backlit silhouettes contrast against a red-lit backdrop.
NU’s Reflections Repertory Company performs debut ballet show ‘Sparks Fly’
A man stands in front of a yellow background with text in the forefront reading “Mickey 17.”
Reel Thoughts: Though humorous, ‘Mickey 17’ falls victim to convoluted narrative
Two people embrace as an actress on a couch watches from behind them.
Wirtz Center’s Student Performance Project ‘No Exit’ gives depressing but enthralling look at hell
More in Latest Stories
Siblings Toto and Tinman relax in the cat adoption room at the Evanston Animal Shelter, waiting for their forever home.
Best of Evanston: Evanston Animal Shelter supports the community through resources and outreach
Pinkard, a Northwestern professor and founder of the Digital Youth Network, aims to increase community collaborations with D65 schools.
Q&A: D65 candidate Nichole Pinkard talks collaboration, Foster School
Letter To The Editor: NU-AAUP Executive Committee calls on Northwestern to stand up to attacks and support education
Letter To The Editor: NU-AAUP Executive Committee calls on Northwestern to stand up to attacks and support education
ACIR members serve three-year terms, except for students, who serve one-year terms.
Meet NU’s Advisory Committee on Investment Responsibility ahead of first public meeting since re-establishment
Khabie: Show up for your Jewish peers
Khabie: Show up for your Jewish peers
Executive Director Jack Jordan (Weinberg ’22) said he appreciates how Evanston is an attractive place for people who care about the climate and the environment.
Best of Evanston: Climate Action Evanston spearheads local advocacy
More in Music
Justin Timberlake stands in front of city silhouette.
Justin Timberlake defends his skill with ‘The Forget Tomorrow World Tour’ at United Center
Girl stands in front of a blue background with a quilt over her shoulder.
Q&A: MOYANA finds meaning from rain in debut album “PTCHWRK,” reflects on time at NU
A DJ plays music as a crowd dances onstage behind her.
A&O Productions keeps it cool with The Icebox benefit concert
Two people on a stage, one singing and the other playing piano.
Heidi Moss Erickson performs, speaks to Northwestern students about the power of music
Three performers accept awards in front of microphones.
Hawkins: The 2025 Grammy Awards marked a turning point for the Recording Academy
Emily Amesquita and her coach Jonathan Gmeinder pose for a photo at the competition.
Bienen senior Emily Amesquita wins encouragement award at Laffont Competition, eyes opera career