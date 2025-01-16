Liner Notes: SZA explores turbulent journey toward personal growth through ‘LANA’

Since her initial album tease on Instagram in 2023, R&B singer-songwriter SZA had fans eagerly awaiting the release of the deluxe edition to her sophomore album “SOS.” Finally, on Dec. 20, SZA delivered “SOS Deluxe: LANA,” featuring 15 new tracks centered on personal growth through a fine-tuned sound.

The album opens with “No More Hiding,” immediately introducing themes of yearning, healing and self-reflection explored throughout “LANA.” With simple strums and synths, lyrics like “No more hiding/ I wanna be real me, ugly/ No more fake me fighting/ I wanna know what’s underneath” aptly set the stage for an album discussing personal growth following lost loves and heartbreak.

The next tracks, “What Do I Do” and “30 For 30 (with Kendrick Lamar),” transition from dreamlike production in the former to confrontational energy in the latter to unpack stories of infidelity and disloyalty. These themes are most notably explored in the album’s only feature, “30 For 30” with rapper Kendrick Lamar. Feelings of anger and frustration drive this anthemic combination of raw talent, without holding back on bashing past experiences with recent exes.

This intensity is quickly counteracted by “Diamond Boy (DTM)” and “BMF” with their sensual synth beats and desire-filled lyrics. The lover-girl antics of “BMF” may sound familiar thanks to a catchy sample from Stan Getz’s “The Girl from Ipanema.” This upbeat and dynamic track is an instant classic, showcasing a creative lyrical progression that flawlessly captures the butterflies of a teenage crush.

“Scorsese Baby Daddy” ushers in a four-track stretch that explores anger and frustration layered with introspection during an increasingly difficult breakup. The pronounced electric guitar and drums embrace an almost rock-and-roll sound reminiscent of “F2F” from the standard edition of “SOS.” Next, “Love Me 4 Me” reflects a powerful realization that self-love must take precedence over romantic love. This theme continues with “Chill Baby” and peaks with “My Turn,” reminding listeners that failure to set boundaries results in regret.

“Crybaby” marks a turning point toward the mature reflection and self-improvement hinted at throughout the preceding tracks. SZA admits she is guilty of blaming others and decides she’s tired of seeing herself as a so-called “crybaby.” This vulnerable ballad of palpable emotion blends thematically into the next track, “Kitchen,” a representation of healing and newfound truth. Returning to the ethereal production of the album’s opening track, lines like “So hard to do the right thing/ You know we got a real history/ That doesn’t mean I’ll let you abuse me” memorialize personal naivety and lay the groundwork for a new outlook on love.

The first and only interlude of the album, “Get Behind Me (Interlude),” begins the final stretch of “LANA.” This creative vocal performance, followed by the next track, “Drive,” resembles an internal monologue providing clarity on what follows the dissolution of a relationship for both SZA and the listener as they prepare for the penultimate track.

The dramatic and dreamlike synths featured in “Another Life” is the perfect symbolic conclusion to a relationship that plagues SZA with sleepless nights until recognizing that it just wasn’t meant to be. However, rather than approaching this realization with anger, she meets it with mature closure for someone she truly loved: “In another lifetime boy/ I know we both would be too right.”

While “Another Life” symbolizes a conclusion to a relationship, the final track, “Saturn,” represents an integral step on a journey toward self-acceptance. First released as a single in February 2024, “Saturn” uses immersive vocals and instrumentals to close out an album produced by a musical genius. The driving metaphor of life on “Saturn” illustrates the never-ending search for self-discovery. SZA makes it clear that her personal and musical journey is far from over — and her fans are enjoying the ride.

