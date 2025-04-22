Subscribe
Second annual Evanston Folk Festival lineup revealed

Photo courtesy of Josh Druding
SPACE held the first Evanston Folk Festival in Sept. 2024 featuring artists such as Sierra Ferrell and Patty Griffin.
Emily Lichty, A&E Editor
April 22, 2025

Margo Price, Iron & Wine and Watchhouse are among the over 30 artists performing at SPACE’s second annual Evanston Folk Festival, the organization announced Tuesday morning. 

The festival will take place Sept. 6 and 7 at Dawes Park. Other featured artists include Tune-Yards, Loudon Wainwright III, John Moreland, The Milk Carton Kids and Kara Jackson, across three different stages.

Chicago Public Media Tent Talks featuring interviews and panels with performing artists and music writers will also take place during the event. In addition, SPACE will hold after shows at SPACE and Cahn Auditorium with musicians such as Ani DiFranco and Rosanne Cash.

SPACE held the first Evanston Folk Festival last year. The inaugural festival featured artists like Sierra Ferrell and Patty Griffin and also took place at Dawes Park. 

Tickets for this year’s event will go on sale April 25, but also will be available at a pop-up box office during SPACE’s New Lobby Opening Party April 25 and 26.

Email: [email protected] 

X: @emilymlichty

