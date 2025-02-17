Subscribe
The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern captures series victory in opening weekend against Long Beach State

Daily file photo by Anna Watson
Northwestern baseball players high-five after a game last season.
Anna Watson, Senior Staffer
February 17, 2025

Northwestern’s second year under coach Ben Greenspan has gotten off on the right foot with a winning weekend against Long Beach State.  

After dropping their season-opener Friday, the Wildcats (2-1, 0-0 Big Ten) battled back and won two straight games to clinch their first season-opening series win since 2008.

The ’Cats might want to forget opening day. Graduate student left-hander Crawford Wade started on the mound for his first game as a Wildcat, but the Dirtbags quickly plated three runs in the first inning. 

Long Beach State continued to pile it on as the game progressed, building a five-run lead in the second inning. 

The ’Cats responded in the top of the third inning with a sacrifice fly and an RBI single, but after a nine-run fifth inning, the Dirtbags practically put the game out of reach, securing a 19-6 game one victory. 

Saturday was a new day for NU, though. Sophomore right-hander Garrett Shearer put on a show on the bump, throwing three scoreless innings to start the game.

Junior infielder Trent Liolios opened the scoring for the Wildcats with a solo shot to right field in the top of the third inning. 

The Dirtbags responded with a two-RBI double from Nathan Cadena to retake the lead, but those were the only runs the ’Cats allowed. Shearer threw six innings, allowing only three hits and striking out three batters.

Graduate student utility player Tyler Ganus’ two-RBI single gave the lead back to NU in the top of the sixth inning.

Graduate student right-hander Sam Hliboki carried the final three innings, picking up the save. Another Liolios home run brought home three runs in the top of the ninth inning to make the score 6-2, and the Wildcats handily evened the series.

NU turned toward freshman right-hander Matthew Kouser to start the rubber match, and he also excelled. Kouser only allowed one run, when Dylan Lina homered to left field to give the Dirtbags a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning. 

NU got on the board in the top of the fifth inning when sophomore infielder Ryan Kucherak launched a left-field home run. Then, the ’Cats tacked on three more runs in the top of the seventh inning by way of a senior outfielder Preston Knott sacrifice fly and a two-RBI double from Ganus to lead 4-1. 

The Dirtbags inched back in the bottom of the frame, plating two runs off of a Lina single to left field. However, scoreless eighth and ninth innings by way of graduate student left-hander Blake MacMillan and Hliboki pushed NU over the finish line.

After a series win to start the season, NU will head to Cary, North Carolina, to face Indiana Friday.

Email: [email protected]

X: @adub_sports

 

