Baseball: Northwestern looks to turn the page on dismal 2024 season

After a woeful 2024 season that saw just four conference wins, Northwestern will return to the diamond for a series against Long Beach State this weekend.

In coach Ben Greenspan’s second year at the helm, the Wildcats will look to bounce back from back-to-back years in the Big Ten’s basement, bolstered by key new additions — particularly in the pitching staff.

NU’s rotation posted a league-worst 6.95 ERA last year as it struggled to keep up with the big bats of its Big Ten foes.

But hope is on the horizon with new faces joining the roster.

The ’Cats picked up graduate transfers Sam Hliboki and Crawford Wade this offseason. Both have NCAA Tournament experience.

Hliboki hails from Vanderbilt, where he tossed 107 innings in four seasons, posting a 4.79 ERA. In his first few months in Evanston, he’s already become an outspoken leader on the team.

“At our very first team meeting (he was) speaking up, taking a leadership role and doing it in a way that players didn’t look at him like ‘Why you? You haven’t been here. Why are you acting like that?’” Greenspan said. “It was a genuine, authentic leadership role.”

Wade’s 58.1 innings and 4.47 ERA during his four years at Wake Forest will also buttress Greenspan’s options on the mound.

NU’s most important returner to the rotation though, is sophomore right-handed pitcher Garrett Shearer.

Shearer was a large part of the pitching staff last season, appearing a team-high 21 times. Though he threw hard, he sometimes struggled with his command, finishing last season with a 6.22 ERA and averaging 4.74 walks per nine innings. But he has worked on refining his delivery in the offseason.

“Garrett, I think, cleaned up some things in his delivery that will allow him to command the fastball a little bit better and probably avoid some of the bigger misses with his slider that puts him in a better position to start,” Greenspan said. “Delivery changes will set him up to be a little bit more consistent this year.”

Wade and Shearer are slated to start the first two games of the series this weekend.

On the offensive side, NU will see continuity.

Five of the team’s top hitters return, led by senior catcher Bennett Markinson, who batted .337 and smashed six home runs last season. Markinson, who was recently named to D1 Baseball’s Top 50 Catchers list, is one of Greenspan’s most reliable contributors.

Junior infielder Owen McElfatrick will also be a key part of the offensive equation. Trailing only Markinson with a .290 batting average, NU’s success will hinge on his continued production.

“I just want to go out there and show all the hard work that I’ve put in, and just play the game to the best of my ability and see where it goes from there, and play hard for my teammates,” McElfatrick said.

Sophomore outfielder Jackson Freeman will also be back this season. En route to a Big Ten All-Freshman Team nod, Freeman started all 52 games, notching a team-high 11 home runs and batting .247.

Graduate student utility player Tyler Ganus was on a tear for NU early in 2024 before he was forced to take a medical redshirt. Ganus could provide a major boost into the lineup that the ’Cats missed in the thick of Big Ten play.

“If you look at our season last year, we were a different team with and without him,” Greenspan said. “He’s so competitive. He’s so team-first that when your leader acts that way, I think guys fall in line.”

Three more new faces will be important to look out for in the field this season. The ’Cats recruited two sophomore infielders in Ryan Kucherak and Jack Counsell, who came to NU from LSU and Michigan, respectively.

Seeking new additions beyond the transfer portal, Greenspan looked no further than Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium.

The team announced on Jan. 13 that Jack Lausch —- who started 10 games as NU Football’s quarterback —- will join the baseball team ahead of this season. A former top-250 MLB prospect [cq], the junior outfielder has a chance to make a big impact for this team, and Greenspan said he will play a “prominent role.”

According to Greenspan, the combination of veteran returners, promising newcomers and a coaching staff that is growing together is poised to provide a solid foundation for the team’s success.

“The biggest benefit, I think, is those guys have been in the dugout with me, and our coaches have all been in the dugout with me, and we’ve gone through it together,” Greenspan said. “I’m excited to get into year two with these guys.”

