Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Wrestling: Senior Night, Cysewski sendoff show brotherhood in win over Wisconsin

Siddarth Sivaraman/The Daily Northwestern
Redshirt freshman 285-pounder Dirk Morley celebrates after a comeback 15-14 win against Wisconsin’s Gannon Rosenfeld.
Siddarth Sivaraman, Reporter
February 16, 2025

Director of the Midlands Championships Tim Cysewski ended the last home dual meet of his 44th and final season with Northwestern where he was always meant to be: in the middle of the huddle celebrating a win. 

The Wildcats (4-6, 2-5 Big Ten) sent off the winningest head coach in NU wrestling history with a 27-11 victory over Wisconsin Friday night and a one-word huddle break: “Family.”

“Tim’s like a dad to me personally,” current NU coach Matt Storniolo said. “I love that man, and to the team, he’s an uplifting spirit. I know he’s not going to disappear from Northwestern wrestling, but we’re going to miss him on a daily basis.”

After eight years as an assistant in Evanston, Cysewski took over the head coaching job in 1990, producing four individual NCAA champions and winning 155 duals over a 20-year tenure. He left the post after the 2009 season, briefly switching roles with then-associate head coach Drew Pariano before becoming the director of NU’s Ken Kraft Midlands Championships, of which he is a five-time champion. Storniolo joined the ’Cats as an assistant in the 2009 offseason before becoming head coach in 2016.

With Cysewski watching on, the ’Cats won seven of ten bouts for the second straight dual. Wisconsin’s Luke Condon put the Badgers on the board first with a 12-6 decision over redshirt junior 174-pounder Aiden Vandenbush, but the hosts won all of the other heavyweights. 

Graduate student 184-pounder Jon Halvorsen pulled out his third overtime win of the season with a sudden-death takedown of Wisconsin’s Dylan Russo. Described by Storniolo as the most athletic wrestler on the team, Halvorsen credited his teammates for pushing him in practice daily.

“Every single person is just putting all their effort into something like this and coming out with the win,” Halvorsen said. “Timmy — (about) 70 years old — is still putting his shoes on and getting on the mat … It was awesome to get the win for guys like that.”

On a Senior Night commemorating the ’Cats’ longtime veterans, redshirt freshman 285-pounder Dirk Morley secured a comeback 15-14 win over Wisconsin’s Gannon Rosenfeld. A developing wrestler who has lost half of his bouts this season by technical fall or pin, Morley refused to be pushed around Friday night.

Morley dug himself into a 9-3 hole but clawed his way back, scoring takedowns in all three periods to keep the match close. A last-minute takedown tied the score with just enough time for him to secure the extra riding time point, and he kept his composure to win at the buzzer.

“It’s been a tough season, so just going out there and wrestling the full seven minutes, right?” Morley said. “It ain’t over till it’s over.”

Wins by Wisconsin’s ranked wrestlers in the 125-pound and 133-pound bouts tied the team score, but the heart of the NU order took control. Graduate student 141-pounder Chris Cannon won his second bout of the calendar year before three ranked NU wrestlers each secured extra-point victories to cement the result.

The ’Cats will travel westward to face No. 3 Iowa this Sunday at 1 p.m. The Hawkeyes averaged the highest attendance in the nation over each of the last 17 years, presenting a hostile environment that Storniolo said would prepare the team for hosting the Big Ten tournament.

“It’s going to be in our arena, but I promise you we’re not going to be the loudest group of fans here,” he said. “It’s good for guys to get that last match in a tough environment with a lot of black and gold, because you’re going to see that at the Big Ten tournament.”

 

Email: [email protected]

X: @sidvaraman

 

Related Stories:

Wrestling: Northwestern records its first conference win over Michigan State

Wrestling: Young roster triumphs, veterans fall short in loss to No. 8 Minnesota

Wrestling: Northwestern faces death by 1,000 cuts in loss to No. 15 Michigan

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Latest Stories
Evanston lifted its boil order for water customers in the city’s northwest, but residents in neighboring Skokie will have to wait longer.
Boil order ends in Evanston, though water main repairs continue
Who Asked You: Magazines, Resident Assistant applications, Valentine’s Day traditions
Who Asked You: Magazines, Resident Assistant applications, Valentine’s Day traditions
Captured: Northwestern Celebrates Valentine’s Day
Captured: Northwestern Celebrates Valentine’s Day
Crews blocked off a flooded East Prairie Road following a water break Friday morning.
Evanston enacts boiling order following Skokie water main break
Three couples share how they met and how they’re celebrating Valentine’s day.
Northwestern couples share their unique love stories on Valentine’s Day
Candies, love letters and a heart-shaped boxed chocolate stand in front of a pink background.
Sparks fly: NU students make matches for one another to celebrate Valentine’s Day
More in Sports
Senior catcher Bennett Markinson practices his swing before an at-bat last season. The catcher led Northwestern with a .337 batting average.
Baseball: Northwestern looks to turn the page on dismal 2024 season
NBA and WNBA logos sit at center of screen with two players flanking each side of them.
By the Numbers: ’Cats in professional basketball leagues around the world
Graduate student forward Taylor Williams dribbles the ball in a game earlier this season
Rapid Recap: Purdue 75, Northwestern 60
Graduate student guard Ty Berry directs traffic in a game earlier this season. Berry led all Northwestern scorers with 23 points in the team's Tuesday loss to Oregon.
Rapid Recap: Oregon 81, Northwestern 75
Senior Felix Nordby celebrates winning a point in a match against Louisville last year.
Men’s Tennis: NU drops two road matches to Vanderbilt and Clemson
Freshman Erica Jessel and senior Sydney Pratt stand after a point in their match against No. 1 Georgia on Friday. The two registered a 6-2 win that day and a 6-0 victory against Stanford the following day.
Women’s Tennis: ‘I don’t think we’re far away’: Pollard remains optimistic after dropping 3-straight at ITA Indoor Championships
More in Wrestling
No. 13 redshirt junior 197-pounder Evan Bates celebrates after pinning Michigan State’s No. 25 Remy Cotton.
Wrestling: Northwestern records its first conference win over Michigan State
No. 9 graduate student 157-pounder Trevor Chumbley engages in head hands defense against Minnesota’s No. 8 Tommy Askey.
Wrestling: Young roster triumphs, veterans fall short in loss to No. 8 Minnesota
No. 23 redshirt freshman 149-pounder Sam Cartella and Michigan’s Dylan Gilcher are locked in a stalemate late in their overtime bout.
Wrestling: Northwestern faces death by 1,000 cuts in loss to No. 15 Michigan
Redshirt senior Maxx Mayfield attempts a takedown against his opponent in a match last year.
Wrestling: ’Cats break down in road trip losses to Purdue, Illinois
Redshirt freshman 125-pounder Dedrick Navarro tussles with No. 27 Blake West in the opening match of Northwestern’s 29-8 win over Northern Illinois Saturday.
Wrestling: Old faces return, new faces emerge in dominant Northwestern win over Northern Illinois
Northwestern wrestles last season.
Wrestling: Northwestern starts season with three second-place finishes at Michigan State Open