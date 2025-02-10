Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Wrestling: Northwestern records its first conference win over Michigan State

Siddarth Sivaraman/The Daily Northwestern
No. 13 redshirt junior 197-pounder Evan Bates celebrates after pinning Michigan State’s No. 25 Remy Cotton.
Siddarth Sivaraman, Reporter
February 10, 2025

Northwestern wrestlers lingered in the northwest tunnel of Welsh-Ryan Arena long after an emphatic 27-12 win over Michigan State Friday night, signing autographs for a crowd of young fans. It was a fitting end to a dual meet that gave the home support much to cheer about.

“This was the kind of night we’ve been looking to have for a little while now,” NU coach Matt Storniolo said. “The message to the guys going into this and coming out was [that] attitude, grit and effort go a long way, especially at this time of year, and that’s what you saw.”

9
Siddarth Sivaraman/The Daily Northwestern
No. 9 graduate student 157-pounder Trevor Chumbley looks at the referee after taking down the Spartans’ Braden Stauffenberg.

The Wildcats (3-6, 1-5 Big Ten) overpowered the Spartans in seven of ten bouts. The night started with one of the few matchups lopsided in the visitors’ favor, as redshirt junior 174-pounder Aiden Vandenbush fell in a 14-3 major decision to Michigan State’s Ceasar Garza. 

From there, graduate student 184-pounder Jon Halvorsen set the tone for NU with a gritty 3-2 decision win. Halverson’s riding time advantage after two overtime tiebreaker periods put the ’Cats on the board in a match Storniolo described as “far from pretty.” 

That fire burned even brighter in the 197-pound bout, a ranked matchup between No. 13 redshirt junior Evan Bates and Michigan State’s No. 25 Remy Cotton. Bates made quick work of Cotton, taking him down twice before pinning him in 84 seconds and rising to his feet to fire up the Welsh-Ryan Arena crowd. 

“It felt pretty good in the moment,” Bates said. “I’ve been dealing with some things — a little sick today, and I kind of felt a little sorry for myself, so it felt good to go out there and get the pin.”

Redshirt freshman heavyweight Dirk Morley lost his bout to Michigan State’s Max Vanadia by technical fall, providing a brief reprieve for the Spartans in the Wildcat onslaught. NU rattled off five straight wins from there, writing its first conference dual win of the season in stone. 

Redshirt freshman 125-pounder Dedrick Navarro secured his fourth-straight dual win with a 13-2 major decision victory before sophomore 133-pounder Massey Odiotti recorded three first-period takedowns en route to a 14-5 major decision win over Michigan State’s Tristan Lujan. 

In the 141-pound bout, injury-plagued graduate student Chris Cannon won his first matchup of 2025 with a 7-3 decision over Michigan State’s Jaden Crumpler. After recovering from multiple shoulder injuries sustained over the last few months, Cannon wrestled without any kind of brace for the first time this year. He said his season has been an uphill battle, but his coaches have helped him keep a positive attitude.

“When I’m feeling good and I wrestle to my full potential, I can beat anybody,” Cannon said.

No. 25 redshirt freshman 149-pounder Sam Cartella and No. 9 graduate student 157-pounder Trevor Chumbley continued their bids for high seeds in this year’s postseason tournaments with a 9-6 decision and a 19-5 major decision, respectively. 

With No. 18 Maxx Mayfield out due to illness, sophomore Jacob Bostelman stepped in for a 165-pound nightcap against the Spartans’ Jay Nivison. Nicknamed “Bosco Sticks” by a row of young fans behind the NU bench, Bostelman wrestled with the same aggression that his teammates carried in the bouts preceding his. After trading takedowns to tie Nivison 6-6 at the end of regulation, Bostelman fell short in overtime.

“I couldn’t be prouder of Jacob’s effort out there,” Storniolo said. “He competed with a lot of heart, a lot of grit, and he was really close to getting a win against a decent opponent.”

Following this win, NU will host Wisconsin in its last home dual Friday before heading to Iowa to close out the 2025 dual season. 

“Wisconsin is a little bit better of a team than Michigan State, and Iowa is next level, but the recipe for success is what we did tonight,” Storniolo said. “You should go out there and wrestle every opponent the same, whether they’re the hundredth-best guy in the weight class or the best guy in the weight class.”

Email: [email protected]

X: @sidvaraman

 

Related Stories:

Wrestling: Young roster triumphs, veterans fall short in loss to No. 8 Minnesota

Wrestling: Northwestern faces death by 1,000 cuts in loss to No. 15 Michigan

Wrestling: Old faces return, new faces emerge in dominant Northwestern win over Northern Illinois

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Latest Stories
Northwestern prepares to start a race last fall.
Cross Country: Skye Ellis sets 800-meter program record at Blue Demon Alumni Classic
The Weekly: Norovirus, March Madness, Evanston dog beach
The Weekly: Norovirus, March Madness, Evanston dog beach
Performer photographs an individual dressed as a museum guard.
Wirtz Center’s ‘Museum’ shows the range of humanity but gets lost in absurdity
Sound Source: Rock and roll isn’t Dehd! Chicago-based band releases fifth album
Sound Source: Rock and roll isn’t Dehd! Chicago-based band releases fifth album
Junior guard Melannie Daley prepares to shoot in the mid-range in Northwestern's Sunday win over Penn State.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 69, Penn State 63
Junior attacker Madison Taylor readies for a free position shot during Northwestern’s season-opening clash with Notre Dame. The Wildcats won 13-10.
Lacrosse: No. 2 Northwestern roars to 1-0 start with 13-10 takedown of No. 13 Notre Dame
More in Sports
Sophomore attacker Alexis Ventresca goes toward the net against Canisius Sunday.
Lacrosse: No. 2 Northwestern dismantles Canisius 23-3, national title rematch on the horizon
Junior guard Caroline Lau takes the ball toward the basket in Northwestern’s win over Penn State Sunday. Lau leads the Big Ten with 5.9 assists per game.
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern breaks 9-game losing streak, nabs first conference win against Penn State
Junior forward Nick Martinelli drives to the basket in a game earlier this season.
Rapid Recap: Washington 76, Northwestern 71
Northwestern huddles before a game last season. The 2025 NU lacrosse campaign begins Friday against Notre Dame.
Lacrosse: ‘I just can’t wait to get started’: Eight months removed from national championship heartbreak, No. 2 Northwestern gears up for 2025 campaign
Sophomore guard Casey Harter shoots a 3-pointer in a game earlier this season.
Women’s Basketball: Casey Harter’s dedication fuels sophomore year progression
Junior guard Melannie Daley shoots a midrange jumper in a game earlier this year.
Rapid Recap: Illinois 73, Northwestern 60
More in Wrestling
No. 9 graduate student 157-pounder Trevor Chumbley engages in head hands defense against Minnesota’s No. 8 Tommy Askey.
Wrestling: Young roster triumphs, veterans fall short in loss to No. 8 Minnesota
No. 23 redshirt freshman 149-pounder Sam Cartella and Michigan’s Dylan Gilcher are locked in a stalemate late in their overtime bout.
Wrestling: Northwestern faces death by 1,000 cuts in loss to No. 15 Michigan
Redshirt senior Maxx Mayfield attempts a takedown against his opponent in a match last year.
Wrestling: ’Cats break down in road trip losses to Purdue, Illinois
Redshirt freshman 125-pounder Dedrick Navarro tussles with No. 27 Blake West in the opening match of Northwestern’s 29-8 win over Northern Illinois Saturday.
Wrestling: Old faces return, new faces emerge in dominant Northwestern win over Northern Illinois
Northwestern wrestles last season.
Wrestling: Northwestern starts season with three second-place finishes at Michigan State Open
Redshirt sophomore Aiden Vandenbush works to break down opponent Michael Zarif in last Friday’s match-up against Binghamton.
Wrestling: Northwestern earns first win before conference championships