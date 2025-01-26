Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Wrestling: Young roster triumphs, veterans fall short in loss to No. 8 Minnesota

Siddarth Sivaraman/The Daily Northwestern
No. 9 graduate student 157-pounder Trevor Chumbley engages in head hands defense against Minnesota’s No. 8 Tommy Askey.
Siddarth Sivaraman, Reporter
January 26, 2025

Three Northwestern underclassmen won their bouts, but No. 8 Minnesota steamrolled to a convincing 29-12 win Sunday afternoon.

The meet kicked off with the back half of the lineup, where the Wildcats (2-5, 0-4 Big Ten) struggled against five nationally ranked Golden Gophers. No. 12 redshirt junior 197-pounder Evan Bates was NU’s only wrestler to score a takedown in the half, but he lost 10-3 to Minnesota’s No. 9 Isaiah Salazar. 

With Minnesota resting two regular starters in the second half, redshirt freshman 125-pounder Dedrick Navarro gave the ’Cats a spark with a pin over Minnesota’s Quincy Hulverson. After his third straight dual win, Navarro said he still has improvements to make as the season progresses.

“It’s getting to crunch time,” he said. “I’m just trying to improve as much as I can in this little amount of time we’ve got.”

10
Siddarth Sivaraman/The Daily Northwestern
No. 24 redshirt freshman Sam Cartella secures a takedown over Minnesota’s No. 23 Drew Roberts.

Sophomore 133-pounder Massey Odiotti secured his second consecutive dual win, a 14-7 decision win over Minnesota’s Blake Beissel. After an early takedown by Beissel, Odiotti answered with two of his own. Up 8-5 entering the third period, Odiotti sealed the win with a pair of takedowns in the final 40 seconds. 

No. 27 graduate student 141-pounder Chris Cannon wrestled with a shoulder brace to prevent him from suffering what could have been a third upper body injury in two weeks. However, an ankle injury in the second period appeared to limit his mobility. Trailing 4-0 to Minnesota’s No. 8 Vance VomBaur at the time, Cannon couldn’t keep pace as four VomBaur takedowns in the third period put a winning result out of reach.

No. 24 redshirt freshman 149-pounder Sam Cartella came out on top of an even matchup against Minnesota’s No. 23 Drew Roberts. After a scrappy 4-5 overtime loss to Michigan’s No. 22 Dylan Gilcher, Cartella rebounded with a 6-3 win over Roberts.

“I gassed out in the Michigan match,” Cartella said. “I worked on some conditioning this week and focused on managing my weight better, and then hydrating better after weigh-ins.”

In perhaps the most anticipated matchup of the afternoon, No. 9 graduate student 157-pounder Trevor Chumbley fumbled a late lead against Minnesota’s No. 8 Tommy Askey for a 3-2 loss. Electing to start the second period in control, Chumbley refused to let Askey escape for the entire period, then escaped within seconds to start the third period. Askey chased a takedown for the rest of the bout, putting Chumbley on the back foot. With 30 seconds left, Askey grabbed hold of Chumbley’s right leg and flipped him over, scoring a takedown to record a win. 

Now halfway through the Big Ten schedule and still without a conference win, NU coach Matt Storniolo said small adjustments separate the ’Cats from the elite.

“The best guys know where they’re good, they know how to force their wrestling to those positions and they capitalize on it,” he said. “We need to put the wrestling where we want it to be and not just be a passenger in the seat for where the other guy is going to take us.”

NU will go on the road to face No. 24 Indiana Saturday before hosting Michigan State the following Friday. Storniolo said he expects to win both.

“We’ve got most of the really tough ones out of the way now,” Storniolo said. “We’ve got a couple matches where I expect us to go in there and get it done as a team.”

 

Email: [email protected]

X: @sidvaraman

 

Related Stories:

Wrestling: Northwestern faces death by 1,000 cuts in loss to No. 15 Michigan

Wrestling: ’Cats break down in road trip losses to Purdue, Illinois

Wrestling: Old faces return, new faces emerge in dominant Northwestern win over Northern Illinois

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Latest Stories
A large group of people perform a choreographed dance move on stage in front of an orange curtain.
Graffoniks marks 10th anniversary with ‘Graffoniks is Out of This World’
Two participants give their red envelopes to the lion dancers.
Evanston rings in the Year of the Snake with Lunar New Year festival
Attendees sipped on free hot cocoa and walked the lit up pathways as the “L” train rumbled by in the background. Children spun around with multicolor light up hula hoops.
Local artists shine at Evanston Light the Night art display
Weinberg junior Ruth Debono speaks at the Jan. 13 City Council meeting, representing Fossil Free Northwestern.
City Council to vote on sustainability standards for large buildings
Senior Sydney Pratt prepares to return a serve earlier this season. Pratt’s 6-2, 7-5 singles victory was one of Northwestern’s two points against Illinois on Saturday.
Women’s Tennis: Northwestern falls 4-2 to Illinois despite strong singles start
Junior forward Nick Martinelli dribbles the ball up the court in a game earlier this season. Martinelli had 17 points in Northwestern's loss to Illinois Sunday.
Rapid Recap: No. 17 Illinois 83, Northwestern 74
More in Sports
Senior guard Melannie Daley attempts a 3-pointer during Northwestern’s Thursday loss to Illinois.
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern suffers another blowout loss
Freshman guard Kat Righeimer defends against an Illinois player. Righeimer scored her first career points in Northwestern’s Thursday loss.
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern falls to Illinois 85-60, remains winless in Big Ten slate
Graduate student guard Ty Berry smiles after making his career-high seventh three-pointer Wednesday night.
Captured: Three-point outburst propels Northwestern over Indiana in competitive matchup
Graduate student guard Kyla Jones fights towards the basket in Northwestern's Thursday loss to Illinois.
Rapid Recap: Illinois 85, Northwestern 60
Graduate student guard Jalen Leach shoots a 3-pointer during Northwestern's Wednesday win over Indiana.
Offensive onslaught propels Northwestern to 79-70 victory over Indiana
Graduate student guard Ty Berry celebrates after a 3-pointer Wednesday. Berry added a team-high 23 points in Northwestern's win over Indiana.
Men’s Basketball: Berry’s bounce-back performance propels Northwestern to a 79-70 win over Indiana
More in Wrestling
No. 23 redshirt freshman 149-pounder Sam Cartella and Michigan’s Dylan Gilcher are locked in a stalemate late in their overtime bout.
Wrestling: Northwestern faces death by 1,000 cuts in loss to No. 15 Michigan
Redshirt senior Maxx Mayfield attempts a takedown against his opponent in a match last year.
Wrestling: ’Cats break down in road trip losses to Purdue, Illinois
Redshirt freshman 125-pounder Dedrick Navarro tussles with No. 27 Blake West in the opening match of Northwestern’s 29-8 win over Northern Illinois Saturday.
Wrestling: Old faces return, new faces emerge in dominant Northwestern win over Northern Illinois
Northwestern wrestles last season.
Wrestling: Northwestern starts season with three second-place finishes at Michigan State Open
Redshirt sophomore Aiden Vandenbush works to break down opponent Michael Zarif in last Friday’s match-up against Binghamton.
Wrestling: Northwestern earns first win before conference championships
Redshirt sophomore 133-pounder Patrick Adams defends against a takedown attempt from his opponent during last week’s match against Iowa.
Wrestling: Winless Northwestern drops weekend matches to Wisconsin and Minnesota