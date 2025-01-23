Captured: Three-point outburst propels Men’s Basketball over Indiana in competitive matchup

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Northwestern men’s basketball (12-7, 3-5 Big Ten) ousted Indiana (14-6, 5-4 Big Ten) by a score of 79-70 Wednesday night at Welsh-Ryan Arena. It was the Wildcats’ fifth-straight win over the Hoosiers, their longest win streak against Indiana since 1915.

After taking a 23-13 lead in the middle of the first half, the ‘Cats allowed an 18-2 run, finishing the half on a nearly 10-minute basket drought. In the second half, NU caught fire, shooting 62.5% from the field and 64.3% from three (9-14). Despite allowing Indiana to have multiple scoring runs, the ‘Cats held on at the end when senior guard Brooks Barnhizer sealed the game with a fastbreak dunk. Berry led the scoring barrage with 23 points while Barnhizer added 21 points of his own on top of six steals.

NU heads to Urbana-Champaign to take on #17 Illinois this Sunday.

Email: [email protected]

X: @jemccl125

Related Stories:

— Offensive onslaught propels Northwestern to 79-70 victory over Indiana

— Men’s Basketball: Berry’s bounce-back performance propels Northwestern to a 79-70 win over Indiana

— Rapid Recap: Northwestern 79, Indiana 70