Captured: Three-point outburst propels Men’s Basketball over Indiana in competitive matchup

Jonah McClure, Reporter
January 23, 2025
Graduate student guard Ty Berry smiles after making his career-high seventh three-pointer Wednesday night.
Graduate student guard Ty Berry smiles after making his career-high seventh three-pointer Wednesday night.
Jonah McClure/The Daily Northwestern

Northwestern men’s basketball (12-7, 3-5 Big Ten) ousted Indiana (14-6, 5-4 Big Ten) by a score of 79-70 Wednesday night at Welsh-Ryan Arena. It was the Wildcats’ fifth-straight win over the Hoosiers, their longest win streak against Indiana since 1915.

After taking a 23-13 lead in the middle of the first half, the ‘Cats allowed an 18-2 run, finishing the half on a nearly 10-minute basket drought. In the second half, NU caught fire, shooting 62.5% from the field and 64.3% from three (9-14). Despite allowing Indiana to have multiple scoring runs, the ‘Cats held on at the end when senior guard Brooks Barnhizer sealed the game with a fastbreak dunk. Berry led the scoring barrage with 23 points while Barnhizer added 21 points of his own on top of six steals. 

NU heads to Urbana-Champaign to take on #17 Illinois this Sunday. 

