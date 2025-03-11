The Quarter in Pictures – Winter 2025: From City Council debates to dining workers strike

Welcome to The Daily’s inaugural The Quarter in Pictures. We’ve chosen one photo to represent each week of the Winter 2025 quarter — based on its visuals, community impact and ability to transport you into our photographer’s shoes.
Week 1: At a 1st Ward meeting on Jan. 9, Ald. Clare Kelly (1st) heard complaints from Evanston residents about Envision Evanston 2045, a comprehensive plan that outlines a 20-year development plan for the city. Residents particularly objected to changes to the zoning code, which was eventually delayed. (Shun Graves/The Daily Northwestern)
Week 2: On Jan. 13, students, faculty and President Michael Schill gathered at the Alice Millar Chapel for a vigil honoring the work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The vigil featured a speech by Medill alum and New York politician Rev. Michael Blake (Medill ’04) and gospel performances by the Northwestern Community Ensemble. (Gabe Hawkins/The Daily Northwestern)
Week 3: After making a slam dunk, senior guard Brooks Barnhizer landed in a faceplant, resulting in a bloody nose. However, the basket helped secure Northwestern’s win over Indiana with a final score of 79-70. Graduate student guard Ty Berry led the team in scoring at 23 points, including seven 3-pointers. (Jonah McClure/The Daily Northwestern)
Week 4: For its 82nd installment, The Dolphin Show put on a production of “Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella.” The Dolphin Show — the largest student-produced musical in the country — raised over $10,000 for the show. The Daily photographed its dress rehearsal in January. (Gabe Hawkins/The Daily Northwestern)
Week 5: The Daily and Northwestern News Network co-hosted the ASG Presidential Debate on Feb. 5. The debate took place in the McCormick Foundation Center, and Medill sophomore and Daily staffer Janelle Mella co-moderated. (Gabriel Bernick/The Daily Northwestern)
Week 6: At an Evanston candidate forum on Feb. 9, City Council and mayoral hopefuls debated contentious issues, including Envision Evanston 2045 and affordable housing. Mayoral challenger Jeff Boarini jabbed at Mayor Daniel Biss’ leadership and called for transparency from city leaders. (Shun Graves/The Daily Northwestern)
Week 7: Rebuilding Exchange and The WasteShed offer an alternative to landfills. Rebuilding Exchange sells various donated materials, from lighting fixtures to doors. The WasteShed focuses on distributing craft supplies to teachers and artists at minimal costs. Best of Evanston 2025 published 51 stories. (Ashley Wei/The Daily Northwestern)
Week 8: The Purple Crayon Players staged “A Year with Frog and Toad” Feb. 21 and 22. The production targeted a younger audience with its themes of friendship. The cast of five actors rehearsed five nights a week to bring the show to life. (Meryl Li/The Daily Northwestern)
Week 9: The Big Ten Wrestling Championships took place in Welsh-Ryan Arena March 8 and 9. Two NU wrestlers made it on the podium. Medill freshman and Daily staffer Siddarth Sivaraman photographed six wrestling meets this quarter. (Siddarth Sivaraman/The Daily Northwestern)
Week 10: Compass Group employees began picketing as early as 6:00 a.m. on March 10. The strike, which workers voted to authorize on Feb. 27, resulted in the closure of Foster-Walker Dining Commons and Elder Dining Commons. Workers’ demands include pay raises and increased sick days. (Ashley Dong/The Daily Northwestern)
