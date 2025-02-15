Captured: Northwestern Celebrates Valentine’s Day

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

The spirit of Valentine’s Day shone brightly on Friday despite the 20-degree temperatures. Dining halls baked festive cupcakes, people accessorized with red hearts and students strolled through the snow-covered campus carrying gifts for one another. This Valentine’s Day fell on a Friday for the first time since 2020, and Wildcats came together to celebrate their loved ones.

Email: [email protected]

X: @dov_w_elul

Related Stories:

— Northwestern students celebrate Galentine’s Day with friends and loved ones

— Northwestern couples share their unique love stories on Valentine’s Day

— Chocolate lovers explore local businesses in Valentine’s crawl