Byline photo of Dov Weinstein Elul
Dov Weinstein Elul, Reporter
February 15, 2025
Captured: Northwestern Celebrates Valentine’s Day
Dov Weinstein Elul

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

The spirit of Valentine’s Day shone brightly on Friday despite the 20-degree temperatures. Dining halls baked festive cupcakes, people accessorized with red hearts and students strolled through the snow-covered campus carrying gifts for one another. This Valentine’s Day fell on a Friday for the first time since 2020, and Wildcats came together to celebrate their loved ones.

A person dressed in festive Valentine’s Day gear holds their hands in a heart.

