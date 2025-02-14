Northwestern couples share their unique love stories on Valentine’s Day

Whether single and embracing a Galentine’s celebration or happily coupled-up with a loved one, the day is finally here. It’s Valentine’s Day, and love is in the air on Northwestern’s campus.

This Valentine’s Day, three couples share their unique meet-cute stories, the quirks of their relationships and how they plan to celebrate love this year.

Apollo Umbra & Zakariah-Hany Massoud

Communication senior Apollo Umbra and Communication sophomore Zakariah Hany Massoud have a meet-cute with two versions.

The real story: they met on an app and started talking. The story they tell people: they met on a trip to New Orleans through the Gender and Sexuality Resource Center’s trip to the Creating Change conference, where they bonded as roommates.

The couple said love wasn’t instant, but interest sparked gradually, followed by months of growing closer.

“I just thought he was really cute,” Umbra said.

Their relationship officially began in April 2024, after Massoud’s demand for an official partnership proposal prompted Umbra to orchestrate an elaborate scavenger hunt across campus that ended with their favorite meal — Chongqing Popcorn Chicken from Peppercorns Kitchen.

Their dynamic also includes an honorary third member — their friend, Marilena Kolokotsa — who is practically part of their relationship, especially during their regular movie nights and for tie-breaking purposes.

The couple’s Valentine’s Day plans are rather casual this year, which falls in line with their view that love should be celebrated every day, not just once a year. They’ll be supporting Kolokotsa, who is stage-managing a show on campus, choosing to spend the evening together without the pressures of commercialized romance.

When asked about relationship advice, Umbra emphasized that relationships, much like friendships, require intentional effort and honesty. Sometimes, as Massoud noted, relationships that are meant-to-be happen without much effort.

“Often, you find what you need when you aren’t looking,” Massoud said.

Kyle Kalenka & Sarah Kim

McCormick junior Kyle Kalenka and Medill junior Sarah Kim first met shortly after Wildcat Welcome through a mutual friend. Their relationship took time to develop after multiple near-misses.

During their sophomore year, they finally started spending more time together, including attending a friend’s birthday celebration, late-night food runs and even going to a formal together. When Kim debated whether to tell Kalenka how she felt, she flipped a coin. The result? It landed on giving up.

Fortunately, she ignored it.

“When I saw that, I was like, ‘Wait no!’ So I went for it,” Kim said.

Together for over a year now, their relationship thrives on distinct differences in their personality types and academic interests. Despite busy schedules, they make time for each other, often finding quality time in the mundane moments, such as grocery runs and late-night ice cream stops.

One of their most cherished memories is a trip to New York City over this past Winter Break. Kalenka meticulously planned their itinerary, ensuring Kim experienced all the holiday magic the city had to offer.

“I didn’t have to worry about a thing — he had it all planned out,” Kim said.

For Valentine’s Day, Kalenka has a dinner planned, though the location remains a surprise for Kim.

Kim encourages people to take the leap of faith with somebody they find attractive.

“You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take,” Kim said, quoting the famous ice hockey player, Wayne Gretzky.

Kalenka adds that he believes in staying open-minded to relationships, even when someone isn’t actively seeking one, because opportunities for love can come unexpectedly.

Jane Bachus & Tyler Shannon

Medill senior Jane Bachus and McCormick senior Tyler Shannon’s love story began in the most “low-key” way: through mutual friends with a night out in Wrigleyville and a funny Uber ride home. They were friends first, always doing activities together, but romance wasn’t immediate.

“It wasn’t a love-at-first-sight moment,” Bachus said. “But I knew.”

Now, after six months together, their relationship feels natural, built on shared values and a go-with-the-flow attitude. Growing up in different Chicago suburbs, they both carry a similar friendly Midwestern energy that is smiley, laid-back and effortlessly social, the couple said.

Some of their best moments have been spontaneous, like when they booked last-minute flights to Puerto Rico, soaking in the sun and amazing food.

“It was 80 degrees and sunny, (and) the food was amazing. It was such a great time,” Shannon said.

Balancing their relationship with life at NU has been seamless. Between classes, extracurriculars and busy schedules, they make sure to carve out time for each other with carefully placed Google Calendar invites.

Shannon joked that his Google Calendar is just “all the stuff Jane sent,” but it’s a system that works. Their time together is easy and natural, whether it’s a casual hangout with mutual friends or a planned date night, they agreed.

For Valentine’s Day, they’re celebrating with a candlelight orchestra, a fine-dining dinner and a casino night.

“Love finds you when you least expect it,” Bachus said.

