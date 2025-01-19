Rapid Recap: No. 24 Minnesota 87, Northwestern 82

In its closest Big Ten contest all season, Northwestern seemed well-rested and well-prepared for 30 minutes in its 87-82 loss to No. 24 Minnesota.

The Wildcats (7-10, 0-6 Big Ten) had not played in 11 days, and shot 51% from the field and 50% from the 3-point line in their closest Big Ten game of the season. They led by as much as 16 points in the fourth quarter before surrendering a massive Minnesota comeback.

Junior forward Grace Sullivan led the team with 18 points and four blocks, finishing 9-of-13 from the field. The Golden Gophers (17-2, 5-2 Big Ten) kept pace with the ’Cats early, shooting 54% in the first half before a third quarter collapse. Minnesota fought back in the fourth quarter, retaking the lead with a minute and a half remaining and never looking back.

Senior forward Caileigh Walsh kicked things off with a tone-setting 3-pointer to open NU scoring. The ’Cats continued to lean on the long ball, with junior guard Caroline Lau nailing a corner three and then assisting graduate student guard Kyla Jones for a three of her own on consecutive possessions. NU’s first four possessions ended in 3-point attempts as they jumped to an early 9-4 lead.

Minnesota’s offense leaned on second-chance opportunities to get back into the game. They finished the first half with six offensive rebounds and 11 second-chance points. Consecutive 3- pointers from Minnesota guards Annika Stewart and Grace Grocholski gave the Golden Gophers a 23-21 lead at the end of the opening frame. From the beginning of the second quarter, Minnesota took over. The Golden Gophers started on a 8-2 run, but Sullivan quickly took over on offense for the ’Cats. Coach Joe McKeown’s squad went on a 7-0 run to erase a 31-23 lead down to 31-30. The Golden Gophers struggled to defend Sullivan near the paint as she shot 6-of-8 from the field in the first half with 12 points. NU’s hot shooting from beyond the arc also continued, as the ’Cats closed out the first half shooting 5-of-8 from three.

Sullivan passed the baton to graduate forward Taylor Williams later in the half. Williams blocked Minnesota center Sophie Hart before turning around and scoring on the other side of the court to give the ’Cats the lead for the first time since the first quarter. Caileigh Walsh ended the second half with a statement and-one basket in the paint and the ’Cats led 44-40 at halftime.

Each team came out of the locker room a little sluggish, starting the second half a combined 0-of-7 from the field. Jones put the ’Cats on the board first with two made free throws. Sophomore guard Casey Harter scored NU’s first field goal three minutes into the third quarter with her first 3-pointer. Sullivan continued her strong performance on both sides of the ball by adding four points and three blocks in the third quarter. NU’s defense took over, forcing Minnesota on a three-minute scoring drought before a buzzer-beater ended the quarter. The ’Cats led 69-58 entering the fourth quarter, their first double-digit lead over a Big Ten opponent all season.

Walsh opened the fourth quarter with a fadeaway jumper. Jones extended NU’s lead to 16 with an aerial layup. Jones finished with 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting, one of four ’Cats in double-digits. A 9-0 Minnesota run narrowed the lead to 76-70.

Grocholski was a bright spot for the Golden Gophers, shooting 8-of-14 for 27 points. Walsh ended NU’s scoring drought with a layup. She finished with 15 points. The ’Cats fouled eight times in the fourth quarter, allowing Minnesota to take advantage with 11 made fourth-quarter free throws. The Golden Gophers stormed back with a 7-0 run to take an 84-80 lead, their first lead since the second quarter. Walsh closed the gap to two with a clutch basket with 26 seconds remaining. Battle went 1-of-2 at the free throw line, giving the ’Cats a chance to tie. Lau’s three pointer missed the mark with ten seconds left, and Battle hit two free throws to ice the game at 87-82.

Here are three takeaways from NU’s loss to Minnesota on Sunday.

1. Fourth Quarter Falter

The ’Cats led by as much as 16 before allowing a 26-6 run in the fourth quarter. The wheels fell off in the final 10 minutes as NU fouled eight times, went 4-of-13 from the field and turned the ball over three times. This is not the first big comeback the ’Cats have surrendered, as they allowed DePaul to go on a 13-0 fourth quarter run in a 64-56 NU win in December. NU also lost a close conference battle in December, losing 60-54 to Michigan after leading by three entering the fourth quarter.

2. Big shooting day for NU

Entering the game, the ’Cats averaged 14 3-point attempts per game and were shooting 27% from behind the arc—the worst mark in the Big Ten. NU’s first four possessions ended in 3-point attempts, with the ’Cats shooting 3-of-4 on makes from Walsh, Lau and Jones. They finished the game 7-of-15 from long range including 5-of-8 in the first half.

3. The Sullivan Show

Sullivan has been NU’s most efficient scorer all season, shooting 52% from the field. Her presence was felt early as she shot 4-of-5 in the first quarter including the ’Cats final eight points of the period. McKeown ran the offense through Sullivan, as the ’Cats consistently set up looks for her near the paint. Sullivan mixed in her jump shot with plays at the rim to lead the ’Cats in scoring for the third time this season. She also made an impact on defense with a career high four blocks. The Bucknell transfer finished with 18 points.

