Women’s Basketball: Northwestern drops season finale to Nebraska as Daley and Walsh bow out

Daily file photo by Henry Frieman
Senior forward Caileigh Walsh high fives a team member before a game earlier this season.
Kamran Nia, Assistant Sports Editor
March 3, 2025

As five Northwestern veterans suited up for a Senior Day showdown against Nebraska, its graduating class suffered a losing result it knows all too well. 

A 98-77 beatdown at the hands of the Cornhuskers (19-10, 10-8 Big Ten) ended the Wildcats’ (9-20, 2-16 Big Ten) season, as they needed to win Sunday’s contest to punch their ticket to the Big Ten Tournament. 

The defeat marked the end of NU’s third consecutive losing season. Since the program last posted winning margins in the 2021-22 season, it has won just eight conference games.

Departing players, senior forward Caileigh Walsh and senior guard Melannie Daley, led NU’s efforts with 22 and 15 points apiece. Walsh’s tally was a season-high, while Daley dished six assists, tying her most this season.

“I love it here, and I wanted in my last game to leave everything on the court,” Daley said. “Me and Caileigh have always been a dynamic duo since we got here.”

For coach Joe McKeown, the end of his team’s 2024-25 season prompted him to consider potential offseason improvements for the next campaign. 

McKeown discussed how the game’s scope has changed during his coaching career postgame. He pointed to the increasing prevalence of the transfer portal and player compensation for name, image and likeness.

McKeown said he hopes to utilize his available scholarship spots to recruit three to four new players ahead of next season. Following a conference-worst 3-point shooting season, he added he will look to acquire new sharpshooters to bolster his roster.

“In our league, people just buy players, and you gotta play against them,” McKeown said. “I still want student-athletes and players that are going to bleed Northwestern.”

Despite a dismal record during Daley and Walsh’s two seasons as key contributors, the duo regularly impacted the team’s contests. Walsh was NU’s leading scorer in 2024-25, and Daley notched the same mark last season. 

As the ’Cats looked to keep pace with the Cornhuskers’ offensive onslaught, Daley and Walsh took their final game into their own hands.

The Cornhuskers opened Sunday’s contest with an 8-2 run. But Walsh helped NU surge to an 11-11 score by notching six of the team’s first nine points.

Eventually, Nebraska’s shooting — 63.6% from range in the first half — was too much for the ’Cats to keep up with as the visitors opened a 17-point halftime lead.

NU was only outscored in the second half by four points, largely thanks to Daley and Walsh’s 12- and 10-point efforts. 

“My reflection over my four years is all the relationships I’ve built with all my teammates even though we didn’t get the outcome we wanted,” Walsh said. “I’m just really proud.”

Email: [email protected]

X: @kamran_nia

 

