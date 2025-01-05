Women’s Basketball: Northwestern falls behind early in blowout loss to No. 10 Ohio State

Northwestern kicked off the new year with a difficult test, and could not slow down No. 10 Ohio State’s offense in a 92-62 loss in which the Buckeyes never trailed.

After a 7-7 start to the season in 2024, the Wildcats (7-8, 0-4 Big Ten) traveled to the Buckeye State looking to start the calendar year with a win in its first of three games against ranked-opponents in the next ten games.

Instead, Ohio State (14-0, 3-0 Big Ten) got off to a quick start and never looked back. The Buckeyes scored the first seven points of the game and forced four turnovers in the first two minutes.

Senior guard Melannie Daley checked in from the bench and was first on the board for the ’Cats, hitting consecutive jump shots early in the first quarter. Daley finished with 10 points, her sixth consecutive double digit mark. Senior forward Caileigh Walsh then hit a jumper to cut the Ohio State lead to 7-6, NU’s smallest deficit of the entire game.

The Buckeyes quickly regained control as Ohio State guard Cotie McMahon scored ten first-quarter points, going 6-of-9 from the free throw line. NU had nine fouls in the first quarter compared to Ohio State’s five, with four starters picking up multiple fouls. At the end of the first quarter, Ohio State held a 27-17 lead.

Walsh brought a spark off of the bench in the second quarter, scoring 10 of NU’s 17 second-quarter points with six rebounds and an assist. The ’Cats stepped up defensively, forcing a three-minute scoring drought for the Buckeyes in the middle of the quarter. Junior guard Caroline Lau ended the game with four steals, tying her career high. NU’s offense could not capitalize, scoring just two points over a four-minute stretch.

The Buckeyes heated up from the field, going 10-17 in the second quarter, scoring nine points on fast breaks, including a three pointer in the final minute of the half. Ohio State led 53-34 entering halftime.

In the third quarter, NU turned it over ten times and were outscored 24-9 on just 10 field goal attempts compared to the Buckeyes’ 24. Ohio State entered the fourth quarter with a 34-point lead.

NU’s offense played more efficiently in the fourth quarter. Graduate student guard Kyla Jones went 3-of-3 with six points and junior forward Grace Sullivan added four points and three rebounds. Five of NU’s seven field goals came off assists, three of which were from Daley. The ’Cats outscored the Buckeyes 19-15 in the last quarter of play, but still lost by 30 points.

Here are three takeaways from NU’s loss to Ohio State on Sunday.

1. New Year, Same Turnovers

Ahead of Sunday’s game, the ’Cats averaged over 15 turnovers per game. Against the Buckeyes, they turned it over 29 times. In the first and third quarters, NU coughed up the ball ten times each.

Eight different NU players had multiple turnovers and four had four or more.The ’Cats rarely were able to set up their half court offense due to turnovers early in possessions, and gave the Buckeyes numerous fast break opportunities. Ohio State converted 30 points off of NU turnovers, the same as NU’s margin of defeat.

2. Early Foul Trouble

Ohio State leads the Big Ten in scoring, and NU was quick to give the Buckeyes easy opportunities at the free throw line. Ohio State made 10-of-13 free throws in the first quarter and 14-of-17 in the first half.

Coach Joe McKeown’s squad had nine first quarter fouls including three for Grace Sullivan. NU already had less front court depth than usual without usual starter graduate student forward Taylor Williams — who was sidelined due to injury. Early foul trouble prompted new rotations for the ‘Cats as younger players looked to breathe new life into a team that was crumpling under the Ohio State pressure. Freshman forward Tayla Thomas stepped up with a career-high 24 minutes and six rebounds.

3. Success on the Boards

One column of the statsheet the ’Cats did win was rebounding, as NU outpaced Ohio State 36-32 on the boards. The ’Cats were without their leading rebounder, Williams, who averages over nine per game. Walsh led the team with seven rebounds. The ’Cats are bottom-five in the Big Ten in rebounds per game, but their performance on the glass was a bright spot in an otherwise blowout loss.