Football: Northwestern closes regular season with Wrigley Field rivalry clash against Illinois

Daily file photo by Henry Frieman
Redshirt junior defensive end Aidan Hubbard celebrates against Michigan.
Jake Epstein, Gameday Editor
November 27, 2024

Northwestern football kicked off its season with much promise on Aug. 30. Fresh off a remarkable 8-5 campaign and Las Vegas Bowl victory, coach David Braun’s squad christened its new temporary home in Martin Stadium with a gutsy defensive win over Miami (Ohio).

Then, reality struck. 

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Jack Lausch replaced graduate transfer Mike Wright in Week 3, graduate student linebacker and defensive captain Xander Mueller missed multiple weeks due to a lower body injury and — most recently — Braun and co. were run out of the Big House in a 50-6 drubbing at Michigan on Nov. 23.

Exactly months after the season opener, the Wildcats (4-7, 2-6 Big Ten) will almost certainly close their 2024 campaign in an icy Wrigley Field faceoff with No. 23 Illinois. The Fighting Illini (8-3, 5-3 Big Ten) enter the Land of Lincoln Game on the back of two consecutive wins.

“We have to be better,” Braun said. “We have to make sure we perform at a much higher level, and we’re going to need to against a very good Illinois team — very well-rounded, playing all three phases.”

Last Saturday, Illinois coach Brett Bielema’s group snatched a 38-36 shootout victory against Rutgers. While the Fighting Illini have firmly clinched bowl eligibility, NU’s only hope of securing a second consecutive bowl berth requires both a pivotal fifth victory Saturday and enough open bowl slots for an Academic Progress Rate boost.

The ’Cats took back the “Hat” last year in a 45-43 offensive barnburner. That matchup marked the third consecutive season where at least one team eclipsed 40 points. 

NU has won seven of its past 10 meetings with Illinois, and will look to send off its seniors on a high note with a win over the ’Cats’ bitter rivals.

“Right now in this series, I’m up 3-2, and I don’t want to tie it up in my time here,” graduate student safety Coco Azema told The Daily on Tuesday. “So, let’s definitely go up 4-2, send it off the right way.”

Here are three storylines to monitor ahead of Saturday’s tilt.

Facing Pat Bryant

NU’s secondary has faced its fair share of receiving threats this season, and Fighting Illini wide receiver Pat Bryant proves another daunting test for a young cornerback room. Bryant hauled in seven catches for 197 yards and a last minute score against Rutgers, which marked his fourth game with more than 100 receiving yards.

The Jacksonville, Florida, native is tied for a Big Ten best nine receiving scores in 2024. His 914 yards are second to only Maryland’s Tai Felton in the conference leaderboard.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound wideout has produced these video game numbers on just 50 receptions, meaning he’s averaging 18.3 yards per catch this season. For Braun, Bryant’s threat involves the high-caliber talent that plays around him.

“Pat’s surrounded by a talented wide receiving corps, some good tight ends, good running backs, a quarterback that’s playing at a really high level (and) a veteran offensive line,” Braun said. “Where they’ve done a great job offensively is the balance in their attack and their ability to create explosive opportunities — not just in the run game or the pass game, but the RPO.”

The ’Cats have struggled mightily against balanced RPO schemes in 2024, especially in their blowout home loss to Indiana.

One last dance for the seniors

Saturday will likely mark the final game in purple for a slew of veterans who have formed the program’s core identity these past few seasons. 

With COVID-19 years and injuries, several contributors have extended their time in Evanston beyond the typical four-to-five seasons — but many will step off the collegiate field one final time at the Friendly Confines.

“I just think of guys like Xander Mueller and Bryce Kirtz, and I can just go on and on,” Braun said. “We talk about our non-negotiables, about preparing our young men for life and building a brotherhood. That’s where college football, where you’re doing it right, has the ability to stick with you for the rest of your life.”

The dynamic group of departing seniors and graduate students includes Kirtz, Mueller, Azema, running back Cam Porter, and wide receiver A.J. Henning — among many others. They’ve helped pen many recent chapters in NU history, and Braun said the ’Cats certainly want a result with their seniors’ sendoff in mind.

NU looks to exorcise its Wrigley Field demons

During his Monday press conference, Braun said the program has struggled in recent history alongside Addison Street. 

The ’Cats have never won a game inside the Friendly Confines. Following the loss to No. 2 Ohio State on Nov. 16, NU’s record at Wrigley Field dipped to 0-4. 

Those losses tend to be fairly lopsided, too. In their four games at the venue, the ’Cats have lost by a combined 121-55. NU fell 48-27 when it last faced Illinois at Wrigley Field in 2010.

Still, Braun has never lost three consecutive games as a head coach, and temperatures are expected to plummet well below 30 degrees Saturday. While they’ll enter the game as underdogs, the ’Cats may just prove the fifth time’s the charm at Wrigley Field.

Email: [email protected]

X: @jakeepste1n

Football: Defensive captains Azema, Mueller set for final game with Northwestern

Football: Northwestern's defense surrenders 50 points in blowout loss at Michigan

Football: Northwestern's offense collides with a Big House-sized brick wall in 50-6 loss to Michigan

