Football: Local special teams star Nikola Dugandzic looks to translate kicking, punting success to Northwestern

During the summer before his freshman year of high school, Nikola “Niki” Dugandzic realized his immense kicking potential at a Chris Sailer Kicking camp in Dallas.

Surrounded by kids his age and even those older than him, Dugandzic dominated, winning most of the camp’s competitions.

“I was beating out kids who were one or two years older than me,” Dugandzic said. “That’s when I realized I had a step ahead of everyone else.”

Now a senior at New Trier Township High School, the No. 1 punter in 247Sports’ class of 2025 rankings garnered nine Division I offers. Although universities often overlook high school specialists, opting to explore punting and kicking options in the transfer portal, Dugandzic had his pick of several SEC and Big Ten programs.

The rising high school senior chose to stay close to home, committing to Northwestern on May 30.

Growing up in Evanston, Dugandzic has always had a strong bond with NU.

“My first memories of going to football games … was from going to Ryan Field when I was a young kid,” Dugandzic said. “I kind of always grew up as a Northwestern fan.”

When Dugandzic started kicking in his freshman year, he hoped he would be able to gain the attention of some smaller schools and maybe get a walk-on offer from NU, but his hopes were far exceeded. Dugandzic received offers from Power Four programs like Illinois, Kentucky and Ole Miss.

Even as he maintained to others asking about his decision that he was unsure about where he wanted to play at the next level, Dugandzic’s dream was always suiting up for the ’Cats.

“I always envisioned myself playing there, wearing the purple and white,” Dugandzic said. “It never really left the back of my mind.”

Beyond always having a connection to the University, Dugandzic was impressed by the program itself.

He said the combination of Big Ten athletics and top 10 academics — a pitch long lauded by coach David Braun — was a major pull factor.

“There was a lot that went into it,” Dugandzic said. “Mainly just the football there is good, they have a new stadium, the coaches there I like, they have some of the best facilities I’ve ever seen for athletes and then it’s just a really great school.”

Dugandzic grew up playing soccer, opening the doors to his kicking career. Toward the beginning of middle school, Dugandzic’s father, a former kicker at the University of Illinois, noticed that his son had a strong leg.

The two then started working together on the craft. Around eighth grade, he started taking it more seriously. Dugandzic’s focus switched from soccer to football, and he started practicing more and taking lessons.

“I loved soccer, so giving up that was kind of a hard decision. I still wish I played today,” Dugandzic said. “I just knew I had to pick one or the other. Kicking, I felt like I had a better shot at, and also, I just loved football, and I just wanted to play football.”

In his senior season, the NU commit averaged 43.7 yards per punt, with a long of 66 yards. As a kicker, Dugandzic went 6-of-9 on field goals. A 51-yarder marked Dugandzic’s longest field goal conversion. He was perfect on extra points and 24 of his 29 kickoffs were touchbacks.

This ability didn’t come from nowhere. Dugandzic models his game on his former Western Michigan punter Nick Mihalic, who helped him start off in punting.

“A lot of the fundamental stuff he did I kind of copied him and copied his style,” Dugandzic said. “He was a big role model and he was very helpful to me.”

Kicking is arguably one of the most anxiety-inducing positions in all of sports, but Dugandzic has found ways to manage that.

The senior attempted five kicks from 40-plus yards this past season. Dugandzic relies on breathing work during those high-pressure situations.

Before the game, though, Dugandzic has a ritual of singing the national anthem.

“My dad was always like, ‘You gotta sing the national anthem. You gotta show some pride in your country,’” Dugandzic said. “So I always did that. It helps me think of him, too, because he helped me a lot. He’s one of the main reasons why I’m at this point.”

At the end of his senior season, Dugandzic was selected to the 2024 IHSFCA Class 8A All State Team. The NU commit was also honored as a 2025 Navy All-American and will play in the East vs. West matchup on Jan. 11.

Despite still having work to do during his high school career, Dugandzic is excited to get to work on campus.

“I’m just really excited for the opportunity to come in there and, as a freshman, compete for the starting job,” Dugandzic said. “I know their punting situation is kind of weird where they might have someone have a sixth year. So if I have to redshirt for my freshman year, I’m fine with that.”

