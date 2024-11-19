Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Football: A.J. Henning looks to maximize last 11 ‘guaranteed days’ with Northwestern as Michigan homecoming looms

Daily file photo by Dov Weinstein Elul
Graduate student wide receiver A.J. Henning stands in the end zone before Northwestern’s Saturday matchup with No. 2 Ohio State.
Jake Mozarsky, Reporter
November 19, 2024

Northwestern graduate student wide receiver A.J. Henning has just 11 guaranteed days remaining as a college football player.

“It’s definitely a surreal feeling, just seeing how far I’ve come,” Henning said. “Just reflecting on my time, and I felt like it wasn’t too long ago. I was just coming up, trying to find my way in college football and just trying to figure it out and put it all together.”

With two regular season games left of Henning’s five-year career, the Wildcats will travel where it all started for the graduate receiver — Michigan Stadium, or “the Big House,” in Ann Arbor —  to face the defending national champions Michigan.

Henning committed to the Wolverines out of high school and spent three years in former coach Jim Harbaugh’s program. During that span, Michigan won two Big Ten Championships, reached the college football playoff twice and Henning played in many big games.

After the Wolverines won the National Championship, Harbaugh left for the Los Angeles Chargers. Replacing him is Sherrone Moore, who Henning has forged a close relationship with.

“(Moore) was my area recruiter, so he was very involved with my recruitment and coming to Michigan and recruiting me all the way up until I was there,” Henning said. “We kept a great relationship, he’s a great guy, a great coach, and we have a good relationship.”

For the past two years, Henning has found similar traits in NU coach David Braun, including being pushed to his “absolute best.” 

As his collegiate career is coming to an end, Braun sent a message that Henning and the seniors are living by.

“Coach talked about it. We only have 11 guaranteed days together. We have the opportunity to earn ourselves an extra opportunity,” Henning said. “It’s been something I’ve truly been trying to cherish, just going out on the practice field, having fun, being in meetings, embracing that.”

Henning has 45 receptions for 468 yards — both career highs — and three touchdowns this season. 

He’s not the only person in the wide receiver room whose career is coming to a close; graduate wide receiver Bryce Kirtz has been with the ’Cats for six years, and over the past two seasons, the two have formed a close partnership.

“He’s a leader on this team. He’s a leader in our receiver room,” Henning said. “Having him back, seeing the playmaker he is, he was obviously able to come right back in and pick up right where he left off and make plays. … We feed off each other. And the energy that he has, it’s been great to have him back.”

NU has a notable class of seniors and graduate students who are entering their final weeks as college football players. Along with Henning and Kirtz, players like linebacker Xander Mueller, safety Coco Azema, running back Cam Porter and tight end Thomas Gordon are all playing their final games with the ’Cats. 

Individually, Henning has tried to cherish everything.

“The last few games have just been taking a moment,” Henning said. “This is a special time in my life, and this means a lot to me to see how far I’ve come and see how far I am now. It’s very special. This team, the seniors, mean a lot to this team.”

While this weekend will be special for Henning — returning to where it all started in the uniform that he spent the past two seasons wearing — NU is looking to get a victory against the defending champions to help propel them to bowl eligibility.

For the graduate student and one of the ’Cats’ leaders, it does not get more storybook than that.

“It’s truly been a long journey, and I’m grateful,” Henning said. “Excited for how it’s going to close. We’re just looking to finish off this thing the right way.”

Jake Epstein contributed reporting.

Email: [email protected]

X: @jmozarsky

Related Stories:

Football: Northwestern’s turnovers decimate early momentum in 31-7 loss to No. 2 Ohio State

Football: Northwestern’s shot at Goliath falls flat in 31-7 loss to No. 2 Ohio State

Football: Northwestern offense collapses after promising two drives in 31-7 loss to Ohio State

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Football
Graduate student linebacker Greyson Metz warms up ahead of Northwestern’s game against Iowa on Oct. 26. Metz has tallied 33 total tackles this season.
Football: Greyson Metz embraces journey ahead of Northwestern’s final regular season games
Northwestern runs out onto Wrigley Field ahead of Saturday's game against No. 2 Ohio State.
Football: Northwestern prepares for final road test at Michigan’s Big House
Northwestern unveiled its $850 million plans for the new Ryan Field on Monday.
Northwestern unveils $850 million Ryan Field plans
Northwestern celebrates after redshirt sophomore quarterback Jack Lausch scores the first touchdown of the game.
Captured: Football falls 31-7 versus OSU at Wrigley Field Homecoming
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Jack Lausch scrambles downfield against No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday. Lausch lost a red zone fumble on Northwestern's opening drive.
Football: Northwestern's turnovers decimate early momentum in 31-7 loss to No. 2 Ohio State
Graduate student running back Cam Porter rushes against No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday. Porter tallied 37 yards on 10 carries during the defeat.
Football: Northwestern’s shot at Goliath falls flat in 31-7 loss to No. 2 Ohio State
More in Latest Stories
Weinberg freshman Isaiah Thomas said he is concerned about the lack of financial security students will have if President-elect Donald Trump acts on his plan to structurally change FAFSA and the DOE, both of which are cornerstones to federal financial aid.
FGLI students express uncertainty amid potential changes to Department of Education, FAFSA following presidential election
NU Graduate Workers President Emma Kennedy said the union has begun discussing how to prepare for the threats a second term by President-elect Donald Trump could face for labor organizers.
Northwestern labor unions grapple with impending Trump presidential administration
The event, which drew over 70 community members, was part of the Chabraja Center For Historical Studies’ annual lunch lecture series which invites faculty and graduate students to engage in ongoing conversations about historical materials.
UT Austin professor traces roots of mass incarceration to forced labor of 19th century Black women
Senior guard Brooks Barnhizer.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 72, Montana State 69
The panel will decide which campaign goes live, which also determines which students will be selected for the two Brandtech internships offered at the end of the course.
Digital Storytelling professor partners with generative AI marketing company, equips students with workforce skills
District 65 Educators’ Council President Trisha Baker announces the result of eight months of collective bargaining with District 65.
D65 negotiates contract with Educators’ Council, proposes $138 million tax levy
More in Sports
Northwestern coach Claire Pollard stands for the national anthem for a match last season. She’s in her 26th season as the Wildcats’ head coach.
Women’s Tennis: Pollard reflects on fall season process and results, looks forward to dual season
One Northwestern player with possession is surrounded by three opponents
Gallery: Field Hockey crushes Miami (Ohio) 9-2, advances to NCAA Tournament quarterfinals
Sophomore forward Ashley Sessa, senior midfielder Maddie Zimmer and sophomore forward Olivia Bent-Cole celebrate a goal against Virginia Sunday. Northwestern won in overtime, 3-2.
Field Hockey: No. 2 Northwestern tops Virginia 3-2 in overtime win, advances to NCAA semifinals
Northwestern celebrates graduate student Lauren Wadas' game-winning goal against Virginia Sunday.
Field Hockey: No. 2 Northwestern’s overtime victory over Virginia carries the weight of a title bout
Graduate student guard Jalen Leach shoots his lead-taking three-pointer against Eastern Illinois Friday.
Men’s Basketball: Jalen Leach carries NU to 67-58 overtime win over Eastern Illinois
Northwestern huddles during a match this season. The Wildcats fell to No. 11 Oregon and Washington this weekend.
Volleyball: Northwestern falls to No. 11 Oregon, Washington on West Coast road trip