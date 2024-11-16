Football: Northwestern’s shot at Goliath falls flat in 31-7 loss to No. 2 Ohio State

CHICAGO — As Northwestern descended the Wrigley Field bleachers ahead of kickoff Saturday, the gothic-clad challengers crossed paths with one of the nation’s foremost contenders.

No. 2 Ohio State stood just a half-field away. A program primed for a College Football Playoff push, the visitors drew raucous applause from a significant scarlet and gray contingent of the Friendly Confines.

On paper, this matchup could only play out one way — but coach David Braun’s squad set out to send shockwaves throughout the collegiate landscape Saturday. For Braun, everything boiled down to belief.

“There’s a distinct difference between hope and belief: Hope is just showing up on gameday and hoping it’s going to happen, (and) belief is operating in a way that is indicative of playing winning football,” Braun said. “If we play Ohio State in a seven game series, that’s a tall task. That’s why you play on Saturdays. … (I) fully believe in this team.”

During the game’s initial phase, the Wildcats (4-6, 2-5 Big Ten) appeared primed to remain in the hunt against the behemoth-esque Buckeyes (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten). However, Ohio State coach Ryan Day’s team dialed up 31 unanswered points to prevail in a 31-7 victory.

With any shot at Goliath, an underdog must put forth a collective, four-quarter display. NU did little more than render a puncture wound.

Entering the game, the Buckeyes had given up 200 passing yards to just one signal caller this season — Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel, who threw for 341 yards and two touchdowns to hand Ohio State its lone loss thus far.

But, redshirt sophomore quarterback Jack Lausch told The Daily on Tuesday that the ’Cats needed to play their game, and he had to stick to his skill set in The Friendly Confines. He added that he had complete confidence in offensive coordinator Zach Lujan’s gameplan.

The Chicago native became just the second passer to eclipse the 200-yard-mark against the Buckeyes, completing 21-of-35 attempts for 205 yards and adding a second quarter rushing score. The touchdown, which capped a 13-play, 92-yard drive, came one drive after Lausch lost a red zone fumble on NU’s opening possession.

“Coach Lujan always tells us, ‘The most important play in football is the next one,’” Lausch said. “That was awesome to be able to respond like that. (We) understand that it’s a long game, stuff happens, and just take it one play at a time.”

Although the ’Cats held Ohio State at bay in the opening frame, NU’s defensive foundation suffered a series of cracks during the Buckeyes’ methodical 12-play, 85-yard drive that culminated in running back Quinshon Judkins’ first of two rushing scores.

Soon, a secondary which prides itself on seldom surrendering big aerial plays buckled without redshirt junior cornerback Theran Johnson. Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate hauled in a pair of receiving scores in his homecoming of sorts, while star-studded freshman wideout Jeremiah Smith tallied 100 yards on four catches.

While Braun said redshirt freshman cornerback Josh Fussell and redshirt sophomore cornerback Braden Turner made a few confidence building plays, he added that the unit must strive for improvement.

“The level where that must improve in the secondary comes down to consistency,” Braun said. “But, I grabbed both those guys after, like, ‘If this isn’t some form of confidence booster against one of the best wide receiver rooms in the country, I don’t know what’s going to give you that extra shot of confidence.’”

Braun said he expects Johnson to return to the lineup next week at Michigan.

To the ’Cats’ credit, they stacked several stellar series together on both sides of the ball. However, a handful of positive plays has proven far from an adequate display to knock off the Buckeyes this season.

The margins between success and failure against Ohio State are razor thin, Braun said, and NU fell out of contention in a matter of mere minutes.

“We’re not there,” Braun said. “Clearly, we’re not close right now, but this group is going to keep competing.”

Two games remain for the ’Cats, who sit two wins away from a guaranteed bowl bid. At this stage, moral victories aren’t an option.

For a program looking to extend its season and send off its veterans on a high note, NU possesses consecutive weekend matchups with Michigan and Illinois to manufacture an improbable course shift. But to prevail in those contests, the ’Cats can’t afford to merely pierce their opponents’ proverbial skin.

