Captured: Wrigley Field awaits Northwestern’s Ohio State clash
Shun Graves/The Daily Northwestern

Byline photo of Shun Graves
Byline photo of Jake Epstein
Shun Graves, Jake Epstein, and Charlie Spungin
November 15, 2024
The Friendly Confines simmered in silence a day before Northwestern’s Saturday showdown with behemoth No. 2 Ohio State. In less than 24 hours, Wrigley Field’s ivy-walled grounds would be packed with scarlet, gray and purple — but The Daily got an inside look at the venue before the gridiron heated up. 

As the maintenance crew put the finishing touches on the ballpark-turned-Big Ten football stadium, Chicago native and redshirt sophomore quarterback Jack Lausch flickered on-screen. The Midwest tilt had already begun, at least for a moment.

Shun Graves/The Daily Northwestern
Email: [email protected]

X: @realShunGraves

