Football: Northwestern set to return to Wrigley Field in homecoming clash with Ohio State

After accumulating a 2-3 record in its temporary lakeside facility at Martin Stadium, Northwestern is set to host a pair of contests at Wrigley Field during the regular season’s final quarter.

Coach David Braun’s squad will first take on No. 2 Ohio State in its Saturday Homecoming game — before the group will cap its campaign against in-state rival Illinois on Nov. 30.

The Wildcats’ (4-5, 2-4 Big Ten) match-up with the Buckeyes (8-1, 5-1 Big Ten) marks the program’s highest-ranked opponent since NU fell 21-7 to then-No. 2 Ohio State on Nov. 5, 2022.

But the ’Cats and Buckeyes last faced off in a now-demolished Ryan Field amid a turbulent wind and rain pattern. Now, the teams will clash about 10 miles south of Evanston in a storied baseball park.

It’s a venue local youth athletes have long dreamed of one day playing in, an environment evocative of Americana. For NU — which has over 30 Illinois natives on its roster — countless childhood memories will likely come full circle once game day arrives.

As the ’Cats seek a seismic upset in Chicago, here are some key storylines around the program.

Mueller, Kirtz, Olsen injury updates

Two of NU’s graduate student captains — wide receiver Bryce Kirtz and linebacker Xander Mueller — haven’t appeared in the team’s lineup since Oct. 19’s loss to Wisconsin. Mueller sustained a lower-body injury during the defeat and missed the final three quarters.

But, Braun expressed hope that the Will linebacker may return for the ’Cats clash with Ohio State.

“We are hopeful that Xander will be back,” Braun said. “We’ll know more mid-week. There’s enough confidence out of Xander and our team around him — he’s been able to take some walkthrough reps the last couple of days. (He’s) been running on the side… We’re excited about the idea of him being a full participant on Saturday.”

Braun said he is uncertain about Kirtz’s status this week, but his staff is “hopeful” Kirtz will make a return by season’s end.

He added that redshirt junior punter Luke Akers will continue his kicking duties, all but ruling out redshirt junior kicker Jack Olsen’s return.

Braun backs Lausch as starter, doesn’t rule out Hilinski snaps

After he posted consecutive weeks with fewer than 100 passing yards, redshirt sophomore quarterback Jack Lausch produced a bounce-back performance at Purdue, accumulating 250 passing yards and a walk-off touchdown throw to redshirt sophomore running back Joseph Himon II.

“(We) have a tremendous amount of confidence that he’ll continue to execute at a high level and pick up where he left off against Purdue.”

Still, Braun shuffled in graduate student quarterback Ryan Hilinski for a series.

The sixth-year hit redshirt freshman wide receiver Frank Covey IV for an impressive gain, but he followed up the play with an interception. Later, Hilinski trotted out for a hail mary, which he left well short of the end zone.

“Giving Ryan an opportunity solely stems back to the unique skill set Ryan has,” Braun said. “He throws the ball (differently) than a lot of guys. He’s able to complete some passes and push the ball down the field when he’s at his best.”

Braun said Hilinski’s appearance stems back to his staff’s consistent evaluation of personnel, but he added that Lausch is the team’s bona fide starter moving forward.

Braun ecstatic for ‘special’ Wrigley atmosphere

Since he arrived at NU, Braun has called three different stadiums his home field. But, he said Wrigley Field holds significant sentimental value for himself and his family. Last spring, Braun threw out a first pitch during a Chicago Cubs game and even sang the seventh-inning stretch.

He quipped that Cubs fans are fortunate he won’t have to sing the tune in the foreseeable future.

As a child, Braun attended his first-ever baseball game in the Friendly Confines with his father.

The ’Cats won’t have to share a sideline with the Buckeyes this season — a marked improvement from last season’s Iowa tilt.

“We made it work last year,” Braun said. “I feel really confident that this is a great setup, and having two opposite sidelines in a traditional manner is important.”

