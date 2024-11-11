Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Football: Northwestern set to return to Wrigley Field in homecoming clash with Ohio State

Daily file photo by Anna Watson
Northwestern prepares for its run-out against Purdue.
Jake Epstein, Gameday Editor
November 11, 2024

After accumulating a 2-3 record in its temporary lakeside facility at Martin Stadium, Northwestern is set to host a pair of contests at Wrigley Field during the regular season’s final quarter.

Coach David Braun’s squad will first take on No. 2 Ohio State in its Saturday Homecoming game — before the group will cap its campaign against in-state rival Illinois on Nov. 30. 

The Wildcats’ (4-5, 2-4 Big Ten) match-up with the Buckeyes (8-1, 5-1 Big Ten) marks the program’s highest-ranked opponent since NU fell 21-7 to then-No. 2 Ohio State on Nov. 5, 2022. 

But the ’Cats and Buckeyes last faced off in a now-demolished Ryan Field amid a turbulent wind and rain pattern. Now, the teams will clash about 10 miles south of Evanston in a storied baseball park.

It’s a venue local youth athletes have long dreamed of one day playing in, an environment evocative of Americana. For NU — which has over 30 Illinois natives on its roster — countless childhood memories will likely come full circle once game day arrives.

As the ’Cats seek a seismic upset in Chicago, here are some key storylines around the program. 

Mueller, Kirtz, Olsen injury updates

Two of NU’s graduate student captains — wide receiver Bryce Kirtz and linebacker Xander Mueller — haven’t appeared in the team’s lineup since Oct. 19’s loss to Wisconsin. Mueller sustained a lower-body injury during the defeat and missed the final three quarters.

But, Braun expressed hope that the Will linebacker may return for the ’Cats clash with Ohio State.

“We are hopeful that Xander will be back,” Braun said. “We’ll know more mid-week. There’s enough confidence out of Xander and our team around him — he’s been able to take some walkthrough reps the last couple of days. (He’s) been running on the side… We’re excited about the idea of him being a full participant on Saturday.”

Braun said he is uncertain about Kirtz’s status this week, but his staff is “hopeful” Kirtz will make a return by season’s end.

He added that redshirt junior punter Luke Akers will continue his kicking duties, all but ruling out redshirt junior kicker Jack Olsen’s return.

Braun backs Lausch as starter, doesn’t rule out Hilinski snaps

After he posted consecutive weeks with fewer than 100 passing yards, redshirt sophomore quarterback Jack Lausch produced a bounce-back performance at Purdue, accumulating 250 passing yards and a walk-off touchdown throw to redshirt sophomore running back Joseph Himon II.

“(We) have a tremendous amount of confidence that he’ll continue to execute at a high level and pick up where he left off against Purdue.”

Still, Braun shuffled in graduate student quarterback Ryan Hilinski for a series. 

The sixth-year hit redshirt freshman wide receiver Frank Covey IV for an impressive gain, but he followed up the play with an interception. Later, Hilinski trotted out for a hail mary, which he left well short of the end zone.

“Giving Ryan an opportunity solely stems back to the unique skill set Ryan has,” Braun said. “He throws the ball (differently) than a lot of guys. He’s able to complete some passes and push the ball down the field when he’s at his best.”

Braun said Hilinski’s appearance stems back to his staff’s consistent evaluation of personnel, but he added that Lausch is the team’s bona fide starter moving forward.

Braun ecstatic for ‘special’ Wrigley atmosphere

Since he arrived at NU, Braun has called three different stadiums his home field. But, he said Wrigley Field holds significant sentimental value for himself and his family. Last spring, Braun threw out a first pitch during a Chicago Cubs game and even sang the seventh-inning stretch.

He quipped that Cubs fans are fortunate he won’t have to sing the tune in the foreseeable future.

As a child, Braun attended his first-ever baseball game in the Friendly Confines with his father.

The ’Cats won’t have to share a sideline with the Buckeyes this season — a marked improvement from last season’s Iowa tilt.

“We made it work last year,” Braun said. “I feel really confident that this is a great setup, and having two opposite sidelines in a traditional manner is important.”

Email: [email protected]

X: @jakeepste1n

Related Stories:

Football: Northwestern’s ‘bend, don’t break’ philosophy, fourth-down stops lead to 26-20 overtime win over Purdue

Football: Himon’s career day fuels Northwestern’s 26-20 overtime win at Purdue

Rapid Recap: Northwestern 26, Purdue 20 (OT)

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Football
Redshirt sophomore running back Joseph Himon II celebrates against Purdue.
Football: Northwestern’s season is on the line — it will be decided at Wrigley Field
Graduate student defensive end Jaylen Pate rushes off the edge against Purdue Saturday.
Football: Northwestern’s ‘bend, don’t break’ philosophy, fourth-down stops lead to 26-20 overtime win over Purdue
Redshirt sophomore running back Joseph Himon II dashes in for a walk-off touchdown against Purdue Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium. Himon had his first career multi-score game during the 26-20 overtime victory.
Football: Himon’s career day fuels Northwestern’s 26-20 overtime win at Purdue
Graduate student running back Cam Porter dives for the pylon against Purdue Saturday.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 26, Purdue 20 (OT)
Coach David Braun stands on the sideline during Saturday’s 40-14 loss at Iowa.
Football: Mozarsky: Northwestern’s struggles can be attributed to all sides of the ball
Otto Graham and Rashawn Slater stand in front of a Sepia filtered photo of Ryan Field.
By the Numbers: Past and Present Wildcats in the NFL
More in Latest Stories
Bienen freshman Rachael McKay plays a trumpet during a moment of reflection at a Veterans Day ceremony.
Mayor Daniel Biss calls for unity at Veterans Day ceremony
A panelist holds a microphone as he answers a question.
Institute for Policy Research hosts panel on 2024 election and threats to democracy
Students have particularly pointed to potential implications surrounding policies about women’s rights, immigration and foreign affairs in their home countries.
International students worried about immigration policies, job opportunities over second Trump administration
There are currently five MGC fraternities and sororities operating on campus, but more are trying to receive approval from the National Board to join Northwestern this year.
Multicultural Greek Council welcomes new fraternity, strives to break stereotypes about Greek life
The Weekly: 2024 election results, record-breaking field hockey season, incident on Intercampus Shuttle
The Weekly: 2024 election results, record-breaking field hockey season, incident on Intercampus Shuttle
Junior middle blocker Kennedy Hill jumps for joy after Northwestern wins a point.
Volleyball: Northwestern drops close match to No. 3 Penn State, bounces back in Iowa
More in Sports
Junior forward Nick Martinelli shoots a floater against Dayton last year. Martinelli poured in a career-high 32 points Saturday.
Men’s Basketball: ’Cats fall 66-71 after Flyers take off in second half
Freshman Mika Dagan Fruchtman prepares to hit a ball in practice this fall. She and graduate student Britany Lau reached the semifinals of the ITA Sectional Championships.
Women’s Tennis: Lau, Dagan Fruchtman reach ITA Sectional Championship semifinals, fall short of NCAA Tournament
Sophomore forward Ashley Sessa dribbles to ball up the field in No. 1 Northwestern’s Big Ten tournament championship loss to No. 9 Michigan.
Field Hockey: No. 1 Northwestern falls in Big Ten tournament championship to No. 9 Michigan
Graduate student forward Taylor Williams bangs in the post Sunday. Williams led NU with 22 points.
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern struggles defensively in loss to Lehigh
Northwestern swimmers make a splash.
Northwestern men’s swimming and diving sweeps Duke, women fall to No. 16 Blue Devils
Northwestern wrestles last season.
Wrestling: Northwestern starts season with three second-place finishes at Michigan State Open