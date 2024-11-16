Rapid Recap: No. 2 Ohio State 31, Northwestern 7

CHICAGO — During Northwestern’s first two drives against No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday, coach David Braun’s squad methodically marched the ball down Wrigley Field.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Jack Lausch appeared unvexed as he stared down Goliath, and the Chicago native shook off an opening-drive fumble to lead a spirited challenge alongside Addison Street.

But the Wildcats’ (4-6, 2-5 Big Ten) favorable start at The Friendly Confines flipped firmly on its head, with the Buckeyes (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten) barreling full-speed-ahead to a 31-7 victory. The loss marked NU’s 11th consecutive defeat to Ohio State.

While the ’Cats marched down to the red zone on its initial possession — and Buckeye wide receiver Jeremiah Smith seemed to haul in an improbable grab that a review overturned — the first quarter concluded in a 0-0 stalemate.

With 12:34 remaining in the first half, Lausch scrambled in for an eight-yard rushing touchdown, bookending a 13-play, 92-yard drive to give NU a 7-0 advantage.

Lausch’s scamper swept a sleeping giant into action, as Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins punched in a pair of goal-line rushes, handing the Buckeyes a seven-point lead. Judkins’ second score followed redshirt junior Hunter Renner’s blocked punt, which gave the Buckeyes the ball on the ’Cats’ 1-yard line.

As the second quarter’ clock ticked under a minute, Ohio State quarterback Will Howard hit wide receiver Carnell Tate for a diving 25-yard score. Moments later, the teams headed to their respective locker rooms, with the Buckeyes boasting a 21-7 edge.

Tate opened the second half with another receiving touchdown, helping Ohio State stretch its lead to three scores.

Carrying a 31-7 upper-hand into the final frame, the Buckeyes cruised to their fourth consecutive victory.

Here are five takeaways from NU’s loss to Ohio State.

1. Mueller, Johnson mark key defensive injuries

Entering Saturday’s clash, the ’Cats already faced stacked odds against their perennial powerhouse foe. Ahead of kickoff, both redshirt junior cornerback Theran Johnson and graduate student linebacker Xander Mueller were ruled out for the contest.

Now, NU faced one of the conference’s premier powers sans its top two defensive performers.

Mueller had missed the previous two games after sustaining a lower-body injury against Wisconsin. With the Will linebacker once again inactive, graduate student linebacker Greyson Metz continued his relief duties.

Johnson’s absence came as a relative surprise, with no injury concerns publically arising during the week. Redshirt freshman cornerback Josh Fussell and redshirt sophomore cornerback Braden Turner stepped into elevated roles with No. 10 sidelined.

2. NU controls early time of possession battle

When Lausch and the offense trotted out for the game’s opening drive, the ’Cats faced an early 3rd down and long. The entire stadium expected NU to dial up a pass play.

However, offensive coordinator Zach Lujan had other plans, calling Porter’s number and extending the drive with a pivotal conversion. Despite Lausch’s red zone fumble, the ’Cats milked nearly seven minutes off the clock as the Buckeyes’ dynamic offense could merely watch on from the sideline.

Early in the second quarter, NU had outgained Ohio State 151 yards to just 30. But, the ’Cats luck soon ran out, with the Buckeyes commandeering the game’s flow ahead of halftime and seldom taking a step back.

3. Kirtz shines in return

Graduate student wide receiver Bryce Kirtz missed the past two contests due to an undisclosed injury, but ESPN”s Pete Thamel reported that the veteran pass catcher would return to the lineup hours before kickoff.

Kirtz more than made up for lost time, hauling in his first four targets for 58 yards to help NU build an unlikely lead. With Kirtz and his fellow graduate student wide receiver A.J. Henning combining for eight first-half receptions, Lausch looked poised early on — despite the stout visiting defense.

The Brownsburg, Indiana, native posted seven catches for 92 yards in the defeat.

The ’Cats will need consistent production from Kirtz in his final two regular-season collegiate games for any hope of extending their season.

4. NU remains winless at Wrigley Field

Since 2010, the ’Cats have played four games inside the Friendly Confines. NU has now lost all four.

Chalk it up to scheduling talent-packed foes, Wrigley Field’s inviting atmosphere for visiting fans or even hefty prices for student tickets — but the venue has never carried the weight of a true home field for the ’Cats.

The ballpark will host the regular season finale against Illinois on Nov. 30, and it’s a safe bet that the Fighting Illini contingent will prove significant.

5. Time is running out on a bowl bid

With two games left on the schedule, NU is two wins away from a guaranteed bowl bid. Factoring academic progress rate, the ’Cats may be able to squeak into a lower-tier bowl with five victories.

But, these next two matchups continue NU’s most brutal three-game stretch of its season. On Nov. 23, Braun’s squad will take on defending national champions Michigan in the Big House. The Wolverines have lagged far behind their 2023-24 form, but the ’Cats are charging into one of the nation’s most hostile road environments.

Then, NU will play a much-improved Illinois squad intent on avenging its home loss to the ’Cats in November 2023. The road ahead appears bleak, at best, for NU.

