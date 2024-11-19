Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Football: Greyson Metz embraces journey ahead of Northwestern’s final regular season games

Daily file photo by Henry Frieman
Graduate student linebacker Greyson Metz warms up ahead of Northwestern’s game against Iowa on Oct. 26. Metz has tallied 33 total tackles this season.
Jake Epstein, Gameday Editor
November 19, 2024

Ahead of the 2020 season, Greyson Metz forged an unlikely path to Evanston. The No. 12 ranked recruit in Illinois, Metz turned down 17 scholarship offers and joined Northwestern football as a preferred walk-on.

Five seasons later, the graduate student linebacker is down to his last two guaranteed weeks with the Wildcats. Entering his final two collegiate regular season games, Metz said he feels a heightened sense of gratitude.

“You try not to take the little things for granted,” Metz told The Daily on Tuesday. “You come in, and you’re surrounded by the guys you’ve been with for five years. The energy has never been higher around here to get a win and play in December.”

Metz enrolled at NU in the same recruiting class as graduate student linebacker Xander Mueller. One of two defensive captains, Mueller rose from the special teams ranks as a younger contributor to a premier Will linebacker in the Big Ten. 

One month ago, Mueller sustained a lower-body injury against Wisconsin on Oct. 19. While the veteran linebacker hasn’t played since his injury, his fellow Illinois native in Metz swiftly stepped into the starting lineup in his stead. 

Since Mueller went down, Metz has tallied 26 total tackles, two sacks and the second of his two forced fumbles this season. He said Mueller has supported him every step of the way.

“Off the field, he’s helping us with the film study — helping me work through the tracks and getting the right looks,” Metz said. “He’s constantly in my ear during the game, coaching me up. He’s one of my best friends, and I really appreciate all the work that he put in. As soon as he went down, he didn’t blink. It was just a new role for him. He’s working his a– off to get back.”

For coach David Braun, who said Mueller’s return timetable remains “up in the air,” Metz’s ability to jump from the special teams unit to the first-team defense serves as a credit to his work ethic.

Braun said Metz underwent offseason surgeries following the 2022 season that hindered his ability to make a full impact during the coach’s first year at the helm. 

“Postseason last year, transitioning from the Las Vegas Bowl to spring ball and then over to the summer, you just saw a complete transformation in that young man,” Braun said. “Not only from his attitude and the way he was attacking, but just the way that he looked like a real linebacker in the Big Ten… This opportunity came, and he was ready for it.”

During the offseason, Metz said he focused on putting his past injuries firmly on the back burner. 

He added that defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tim McGarigle has fostered a culture of accountability throughout his position group, and every linebacker pushes one another to consistently improve.

“The big thing for me was just getting my body back from my prior injuries, putting the weight back on, getting my upper body strength back with the shoulders and just preparing myself conditioning-wise for the season,” Metz said. “I didn’t really know where I would step in, but I was confident that if I was thrown into the fire, I could execute.”

In NU’s Saturday game against No. 2 Ohio State, Metz fulfilled a childhood dream of starting in Wrigley Field. 

A Glen Ellyn, Illinois, native, Metz said he attended countless Chicago Cubs games growing up.

“I remember being a kid sitting in those stands, and it was kind of surreal,” Metz said. “I took a moment in warmups to just look at home plate and look around. I was like, ‘This is really cool. This is something I’m going to remember for the rest of my life.”

Just a week later, Metz may very well start in another historic venue, with the ’Cats taking on Michigan at Michigan Stadium this Saturday. 

Regardless of his weekend role, the 6-foot-3, 234-pound linebacker said he carries immense appreciation for every last moment he spends with the program.

“Over the course of the many years, there’s the ups and downs, the good seasons, the bad seasons, the bowl wins and the tough losses,” Metz said. “I just feel like a different person on the backend of this program, and I’m grateful for all the investment the staff has poured into me over these last five years.”

Email: [email protected]

X: @jakeepste1n

Related Stories:

Football: Northwestern’s turnovers decimate early momentum in 31-7 loss to No. 2 Ohio State

Football: Northwestern’s shot at Goliath falls flat in 31-7 loss to No. 2 Ohio State

Football: Northwestern offense collapses after promising two drives in 31-7 loss to Ohio State

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Football
Northwestern runs out onto Wrigley Field ahead of Saturday's game against No. 2 Ohio State.
Football: Northwestern prepares for final road test at Michigan’s Big House
Northwestern unveiled its $850 million plans for the new Ryan Field on Monday.
Northwestern unveils $850 million Ryan Field plans
Northwestern celebrates after redshirt sophomore quarterback Jack Lausch scores the first touchdown of the game.
Captured: Football falls 31-7 versus OSU at Wrigley Field Homecoming
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Jack Lausch scrambles downfield against No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday. Lausch lost a red zone fumble on Northwestern's opening drive.
Football: Northwestern's turnovers decimate early momentum in 31-7 loss to No. 2 Ohio State
Graduate student running back Cam Porter rushes against No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday. Porter tallied 37 yards on 10 carries during the defeat.
Football: Northwestern’s shot at Goliath falls flat in 31-7 loss to No. 2 Ohio State
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Jack Lausch prepares to take a snap against Ohio State on Saturday.
Football: Northwestern offense collapses after promising two drives in 31-7 loss to Ohio State
More in Latest Stories
Senior guard Brooks Barnhizer.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 72, Montana State 69
The panel will decide which campaign goes live, which also determines which students will be selected for the two Brandtech internships offered at the end of the course.
Digital Storytelling professor partners with generative AI marketing company, equips students with workforce skills
District 65 Educators’ Council President Trisha Baker announces the result of eight months of collective bargaining with District 65.
D65 negotiates contract with Educators’ Council, proposes $138 million tax levy
Alden Young, an associate professor of history and global affairs at Yale University stands in front of a podium with a presentation picturing protests in Sudan behind him.
Evanston Public Library, MENA host talk on war in Sudan
Northwestern coach Claire Pollard stands for the national anthem for a match last season. She’s in her 26th season as the Wildcats’ head coach.
Women’s Tennis: Pollard reflects on fall season process and results, looks forward to dual season
Prof. Rob Voigt presents a new project as a part of Institute for Policy Research’s colloquium series.
NU Prof. Rob Voigt quantifies racial disparities in news coverage on gun violence
More in Sports
One Northwestern player with possession is surrounded by three opponents
Gallery: Field Hockey crushes Miami (Ohio) 9-2, advances to NCAA Tournament quarterfinals
Sophomore forward Ashley Sessa, senior midfielder Maddie Zimmer and sophomore forward Olivia Bent-Cole celebrate a goal against Virginia Sunday. Northwestern won in overtime, 3-2.
Field Hockey: No. 2 Northwestern tops Virginia 3-2 in overtime win, advances to NCAA semifinals
Northwestern celebrates graduate student Lauren Wadas' game-winning goal against Virginia Sunday.
Field Hockey: No. 2 Northwestern’s overtime victory over Virginia carries the weight of a title bout
Graduate student guard Jalen Leach shoots his lead-taking three-pointer against Eastern Illinois Friday.
Men’s Basketball: Jalen Leach carries NU to 67-58 overtime win over Eastern Illinois
Northwestern huddles during a match this season. The Wildcats fell to No. 11 Oregon and Washington this weekend.
Volleyball: Northwestern falls to No. 11 Oregon, Washington on West Coast road trip
Redshirt freshman 125-pounder Dedrick Navarro tussles with No. 27 Blake West in the opening match of Northwestern’s 29-8 win over Northern Illinois Saturday.
Wrestling: Old faces return, new faces emerge in dominant Northwestern win over Northern Illinois