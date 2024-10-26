Football: Sullivan shines for Iowa against former team as Northwestern stumbles to 40-14 loss

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Following Northwestern’s final spring ball practice, quarterback Brendan Sullivan traipsed off the Martin Stadium turf, concluding a monthslong position battle with redshirt sophomore Jack Lausch in mid-April that began in Winter Quarter.

He looked to take over the team’s offensive keys after spending two seasons as a backup quarterback, but coach David Braun and newly-minted offensive coordinator Zach Lujan had other plans.

Braun opted not to name Sullivan — who started four games in 2023 — his starter after Ben Bryant departed for graduation. On April 23, Sullivan entered the transfer portal with two seasons of eligibility remaining. Just 15 days later, the Davison, Michigan, native committed to Iowa.

Five months after exchanging his purple digs for black and yellow, Sullivan stepped into his first significant action during a Saturday afternoon matchup with his former school in Kinnick Stadium.

“You don’t have a guarantee to play anywhere you go,” Sullivan said postgame. “Iowa just gave me an opportunity to compete, and I jumped at it.”

With the Wildcats (3-5, 1-4 Big Ten) clinging to a 7-5 lead midway through the second quarter, Sullivan replaced Cade McNamara under center and helped the Hawkeyes (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) secure a commanding 40-14 victory. Stepping into a relief role, Sullivan rehashed his spring ball competition with Lausch in front of nearly 70,000 fans.

Sullivan made his last collegiate start during NU’s 10-7 loss to Iowa on Nov. 4, 2023. Now, almost a year removed from the Wrigley Field defensive slugfest, the 6-foot-4, 220-pound passer formally introduced himself to the Hawkeye faithful as a potential program cornerstone.

Braun, who embraced his former quarterback postgame, said Sullivan made an extensive impact on the game from the moment he stepped on the field.

“(Sullivan) brings an element of carrying the football in the design-run game,” Braun said. “You could also see his ability — either on quarterback draws or some of their (bootleg) stuff, where if things broke down in the passing game, (he’s) taking off with his feet for an efficient four yards here, an efficient six yards there (to pick) up the first down.”

Before a litany of former teammates and coaches — including former head coach Pat Fitzgerald — Sullivan accumulated 120 total yards and rushed for a third-quarter score. His touchdown kickstarted a 28-point quarter for Iowa.

Meanwhile, Lausch recorded less than 100 passing yards for the third time in five Big Ten games. The redshirt sophomore completed 10-of-19 passes for 62 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions.

“Our only issue is not at quarterback,” Braun said. “(It’s) everywhere. Our whole football team.”

Lausch also failed to threaten the hosts on the ground, tallying a net negative-four rushing yards.

For redshirt junior cornerback Theran Johnson, whose 85-yard pick-six marked the end of McNamara’s outing, NU approached its matchup with Sullivan as if he was any other opponent.

“We know his strengths and weaknesses,” Theran Johnson said. ‘We practiced with him all the time. Knowing he could run, (we) tried to get out of one-high defenses so that we could contain and keep him from running.”

When Sullivan took over at quarterback, Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson had yet to exceed double-digit rushing yards. But, Sullivan’s presence as a scrambling quarterback caused the ’Cats to shift their scheme to address another dynamic runner.

The Hawkeyes’ bell-cow comprehensively reaped the benefits. Kaleb Johnson finished the game with 14 carries for 109 yards and three touchdowns. Seldom a player to shy away from contact, Sullivan pitched in on several downfield blocking efforts.

While Iowa led just 12-5 at the half, Sullivan flashed dual-threat prowess comparable to the height of his tenure in Evanston through a dominant second-half display.

“I was frustrated to see Sully have so much success against us,” Braun said. “That aside, I am excited for Brendan Sullivan moving forward. (I) wish him nothing but the best.”

It’s been six months since NU concluded its spring slate without a definitive answer at quarterback. The ’Cats have shuffled through two starting quarterbacks this season, and they haven’t scored an offensive touchdown in the past two games.

Braun said he doesn’t regret not naming a starter during spring ball, but Sullivan decisively commanded Saturday’s bragging rights against a quarterback who’d beat him out just six months prior.

