Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Football: Northwestern offense fails to find traction in 23-3 loss to Wisconsin

Amelia Stone/The Daily Northwestern
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Jack Lausch scrambles against Wisconsin Saturday.
Charlie Spungin, Data Visualizations Editor
October 19, 2024

For the second time in Big Ten play this season, Northwestern failed to score a touchdown. 

“We knew a good football team was coming in here and did not perform to our standard, and results showed,” coach David Braun said. 

Saturday’s action against Wisconsin marked the third time under Braun’s tenure in Evanston that his team has failed to find the endzone.

The Wildcats (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) scored just three points in their last lakeside action this season. The output marked the fewest points the team has scored under Braun. The Badgers, (5-2, 3-1 Big Ten) meanwhile, scored 23 in a dominant victory.

During the offense’s opening three drives, redshirt sophomore quarterback Jack Lausch totaled just 28 passing yards by completing 2-of-8 throws. His 10th throw of the game was a target toward graduate student A.J. Henning along the right sideline, who sustained an upper-body injury on the play and did not return to the game.

“I won’t discredit how valuable A.J. Henning is and what he brings to the table,” Braun said. 

On the next drive, the ’Cats’ offense ran onto the field starting at the 42-yard line. On third and three, graduate student running back Cam Porter was stuffed by the Wisconsin defensive line.

On fourth and two, redshirt junior punter Luke Akers, who also served as the team’s kicker due to redshirt junior kicker Jack Olsen’s injury, trotted onto the field for a 51-yard attempt that ultimately fell short.

“Our track record on fourth and short here the last couple of years from if you want to go by numbers is not the best,” Braun said. “I look forward to this group … continuing to mature and grow and put us in a situation where fourth and two anywhere on the field, we are like ‘this is a conversion every single time.’”

NU’s subsequent drive was its most successful of the day, as Lausch led the offense up the field through the air and on the ground. Chunk plays, such as a 16-yard run by Lausch and an 18-yard completion to graduate student tight end Thomas Gordon, placed the ’Cats on the Badger 10-yard line for fourth and two.

Braun called Akers onto the field, as he felt a 28-yard kick for Akers would be “automatic” to make the game’s score 7-3, but Wisconsin blocked the attempt.

“I thought the difference was really just finishing in the red zone,” Lausch said. “I thought there were opportunities for us to finish there — some throws I could have made.”

With a shade under a minute left in the first half, Lausch led the offense onto the field, looking to get points on the board before returning to the locker room.

A false start backtracked the offense on its own 8-yard line. On the ensuing play, Lausch dropped back, and pressure quickly got to him. Wisconsin outside linebacker John Pius stripped the ball free, and the Badgers soon took a 14-0 lead.

“Obviously, (I’ve) got to get the ball out a little quicker,” Lausch said. “We had a double move called, Cover 1 look. It was really a great look for it, just kind of an unfortunate play. I was really literally getting ready to release the ball, and they made a nice play up front.”

As the ’Cats trotted out onto Martin Stadium for the second half, they had to fight back from a two-touchdown deficit. Their first drive offered a semblance of hope, as a 7-minute drive led to a field goal — the team’s only points of the duel.

During the final 16 minutes, NU totaled just 7 plays for -12 yards — two three-and-outs and a -18 yard drive that resulted in a Badger safety.

Lausch finished the game by completing 9-of-24 passes for 82 yards, his second-lowest mark of the season. 

“It was a lot of good single-high looks out of them, where they’re super aggressive and then morph into some single-high pictures that turn into Cover 2,” Braun said. “That can be really tough on a quarterback.” 

Lausch pointed to the offense’s execution as a point to improve, noting that the team must capitalize on opportunities when they reach the red zone or close to it.

The ’Cats’ offense converted just 2-of-14 third downs with nine first downs. Lausch said teams “win football games on third down.”

As NU prepares for Iowa next week, Braun said he has faith that a good week of practice will help his offense find the form they had against Indiana and Maryland in its two prior outings.

“Good game by Wisconsin, not our next execution today offensively, but really confident that Jack and that crew will bounce back,” Braun said.

Email: [email protected]

X: @CharlieSpungin

Related Stories: 

Rapid Recap: Wisconsin 23, Northwestern 3

Football: Theran Johnson takes in ‘full-circle moment’ as Northwestern’s cornerback leader

Football: Josh Fussell steps into elevated secondary role for Northwestern

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Football
Redshirt freshman safety Damon Walters posted a team-high 11 total tackles during Northwestern's 23-3 loss to Wisconsin Saturday.
Football: Walters, Metz embody ‘next man up’ mentality in Northwestern’s 23-3 loss to Wisconsin
Wisconsin running back Tawee Walker looks to break to the outside against Northwestern Saturday.
Rapid Recap: Wisconsin 23, Northwestern 3
Redshirt junior cornerback Theran Johnson drops into coverage against Indiana on Oct. 5.
Football: Theran Johnson takes in ‘full-circle moment’ as Northwestern’s cornerback leader
Redshirt freshman cornerback Josh Fussell drops into coverage against Indiana on Oct. 5. Fussell has stepped into an elevated role in the secondary this season.
Football: Josh Fussell steps into elevated secondary role for Northwestern
Offensive line coach Bill O’Boyle at Northwestern’s Pro Day in March.
Football: Q&A: O’Boyle talks offensive line, coaching lineage
Redshirt sophomore running back Joseph Himon II rushes against Indiana on Oct. 5. Himon leads the Big Ten in kickoff return yards per attempt.
Football: Northwestern’s Himon embraces role as return specialist
More in Latest Stories
At around 6:25 p.m., a pickup track flanked by six University Police officers arrived at The Rock.
JVP sets up second Gaza Solidarity Sukkah at The Rock
Parielle Davis is the former vice president of Most Livable City Association, which sued the city in November, alleging its 5-4 vote margin to commercially rezone Ryan Field violated a city law requiring a supermajority on certain zoning changes.
Mary Rosinski exits 7th Ward race, endorses Parielle Davis
The AAUP advises NU to “remain committed to academic due process and academic freedom as well as anti-discrimination regulations designed to protect historically marginalized communities.”
AAUP sends letter to President Michael Schill concerning potential discipline of Steven Thrasher
Dempsey: Northwestern needs transparent communication, not more hate
Dempsey: Northwestern needs transparent communication, not more hate
NU projects the stadium rebuild to bring in a total of $208 million in contracts for minority- and women- owned businesses.
$133 million in Ryan Field contract awards given to minority- and women-owned businesses so far
Paul Begala, political commentator for CNN, and Michael Steele, former Lt. Gov of Maryland and former chairman for the Republican National Committee, discussed the 2024 election and the current political climate on a panel moderated by Jason DeSanto, senior lecturer at Pritzker.
Pritzker School of Law hosts panel on 2024 election and current political climate
More in Sports
Senior defender Emma Phillips in a game earlier this season. Phillips scored against Michigan Thursday.
Women’s Soccer: Northwestern wins first conference game over Michigan 3-0
Northwestern golfer Ashley Yun celebrates winning the individual competition at the St Andrews Links Collegiate with coaches and teammates.
Women’s Golf: Yun individual champion as Northwestern places second at St Andrews Links Collegiate
Scotland native Archie Finnie competes for Northwestern in the St Andrews Links Collegiate.
Men’s Golf: Northwestern wins St Andrews Links Collegiate team championship, Adam ties for second in stroke play
Northwestern field hockey celebrates a goal during a game earlier this season.
Field Hockey: the case for No. 1: how Northwestern compares to North Carolina
Volleyball players celebrate a point
Volleyball: Northwestern defeats Iowa 3-1, picks up its second conference win
Sophomore midfielder Tyler Glassberg dribbles down the wing.
Men’s Soccer: Northwestern battles to goalless draw against Wisconsin