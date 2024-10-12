Football: Northwestern’s Akers puts on special teams clinic in 37-10 victory over Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Northwestern redshirt junior punter Luke Akers learned earlier in the week that he’d have a much heftier workload than usual against Maryland Friday night. With redshirt junior kicker Jack Olsen unavailable due to a lower-body injury, Akers stepped into placekicking, punting and kickoff duty in SECU Stadium.

“I just wanted to be able to help the team out,” Akers said. “That was really it. I was excited for it. I was thankful and excited going into this game … My position is just to try and help out the team in any way that I can… Plus, being on the field a lot is fun, too.”

Akers entered the game without any career collegiate points, but the Nashville native turned in a special teams masterclass amid a heavy workload.

The redshirt junior nailed 3-of-3 field goals and 4-of-4 extra points, averaged a season-high 49.2 yards on five punts while downing two inside the 20-yard-line and accumulated 509 kickoff yards and five touchbacks.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” coach David Braun said of Akers’ performance. “I’ve never seen a guy kick off, and do it at the level he did, scoring points the way that he did … To have the efficiency he did from different ranges of field goals — and the way that he punted the ball tonight, so excited for that young man to continue to build off that.”

During a renaissance-man-esque night reminiscent of his time at Ravenwood High School, Akers outscored the Terrapins (3-3, 0-3 Big Ten) 13-10 in a 37-10 victory for the Wildcats (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten).

Less than seven minutes into the game, the career punter was called into action for his first extra point attempt. He left no doubt, drilling his first-ever college point. Akers said it was a “really cool moment,” but he just focused on trotting right back out for the ensuing kickoff.

“I kind of just tried to stay present with it,” Akers said. “Coach Braun and everybody within the staff really just talks about staying present within the moment and just focusing on what’s important now. That was my main concern. I didn’t take a second to think about anything until the game was over.”

After struggling with injuries last season, Akers ultimately took a redshirt year in 2023 and focused on recovery amid an offseason surgery. His starting spot wasn’t guaranteed, as Akers and redshirt junior punter Hunter Renner battled for the No. 1 punting job during fall camp, but Akers earned the nod ahead of a Week 1 battle with Miami (Ohio) and never looked back.

Now, the son of two-time All-Pro kicker David Akers showcased a placekicking pedigree passed down from his father in front of a primetime audience. Akers said he leaned on his father’s advice prior to his heightened workload.

“My dad really helped me a lot when I was in high school figuring out that whole process because in high school, doing all three was busy too,” Akers said. “So, kind of finding that rhythm and then reverting back to that was pretty helpful. It felt pretty natural just to go back to it. It had been a couple years since I had the chance to do it, so I had a lot of fun.”

Akers credited Renner, NU’s holder, and redshirt junior long snapper Will Halkyard with easing his transition to kicking. He said the duo — along with special teams coordinator Paul Creighton — made Friday night a smooth specialist operation.

Earlier in the season, Akers told redshirt sophomore quarterback Jack Lausch that the more his legs hurt postgame from kickoffs, the better. He quipped that pain would come with the territory after his display in Terrapin country.

“I’ll be hitting the cold tubs tomorrow, for sure,” Akers said. “I honestly didn’t feel sore until after the game. A busy night is a good night, though. Going out and hitting a lot of kickoffs means we’re scoring, so I’m pretty stoked about that.”

