The people and stories behind Evanston’s Hispanic and Latin American food scene

It’s Hispanic Heritage Month, and to celebrate, The Daily compiled a non-exhaustive list of the some of the Hispanic- and Latin American-owned restaurants Evanston residents can enjoy. Here’s a deeper look into three of those restaurants and the people who brought them to life.

La Cocinita — Venezuelan food

La Cocinita wasn’t always a downtown Evanston restaurant — it began as a food truck in New Orleans, where owners Rachel and Benoit Angulo met each other.

Rachel Angulo, a self-proclaimed foodie, and her now-husband Benoit Angulo, a Venezuelan chef, joined forces to open the truck in 2011. Rachel Angulo said that when Benoit Angulo pitched the idea to her, he hoped to bring a taste of Venezuelan late-night street food to New Orleans.

“They refer to them as ‘Calle del Hambre,’ which means ‘hunger street,’” she said. “He wanted to start a food truck to bring back those flavors and the late-night street food that he really missed from home.”

Upon getting married in 2014, the couple moved to Evanston, where the La Cocinita restaurant opened in 2016. According to Rachel Angulo, they were getting ready to start a family at the time of the move.

This location is special for Rachel Angulo, given that she grew up in nearby Wilmette.

“I grew up dining out in Evanston all the time, because Evanston had such a vibrant dining scene, and it was more accessible than the city,” she said.

Being close to a college campus, Rachel Angulo added, is another aspect of running the restaurant in Evanston that she and her husband appreciate.

While “La Cocinita” translates to “a little kitchen,” the restaurant isn’t done growing. This fall, it will be expanding from its current 1,200-square-foot space to a larger location on 521 Davis St.

Rachel Angulo said she’s excited for the move, noting that the new place will have a bar, brunch, a dedicated gluten-free fryer and more vegetarian and vegan options for customers.

Estación — Puerto Rican food

Estación, located on 633 West Howard St., serves Latin-Caribbean soul food for southern Evanston.

Marcos Rivera opened the restaurant just over one year ago, but he’s been involved in the restaurant business for his entire life. He grew up working in his father’s Las Palmas restaurants, one of which was located in Evanston before it closed a few years ago, he said.

He opened his first restaurant, Libertad, 13 years ago, he said. Estación is one of Libertad’s two sister restaurants.

“I did go to school for environmental studies,” he said. “But I got pulled back in. It’s something that I enjoy, and I’ve done it all my life.”

Rivera works closely with Mark Mendez, Estación’s head chef, who has also spent years in the restaurant industry. Mendez is of Puerto Rican descent, and his upbringing is the inspiration for Estación’s focus on Puerto Rican and Caribbean foods.

According to Rivera, Estación enhances Evanston’s food scene with a unique cuisine.

“I think it’s unique,” he said. “There aren’t many Puerto Rican restaurants out there, especially in Evanston.”

Estación, Rivera said, makes sure to treat its customers like family — something Rivera said his family instilled in him.

“They want to feel comfortable; They want to feel welcomed and carefree for a couple hours,” he said. “So that’s what we always try to focus on, to make our guests feel like they’re a part of our family, and they’re eating here with us, and we’re going to take care of them for the next couple of hours.”

Frida’s — Mexican breakfast and lunch

When Rosario Barret opened Frida’s in downtown Evanston, she was looking to bring the city two things she said it was lacking in at the time: Mexican food and breakfast food. Since it opened, she said she’s been very happy with what the restaurant has become.

While Frida’s sells some typical American breakfast options, the Mexican plates, such as the chilaquiles, pambazo and huevos bañados, make it stand out, Barret said.

Barret said it was important that all of the Mexican food at Frida’s was authentic and carefully made.

“Our cooks are from Mexico, and our menu is even made from scratch,” she said. “That’s one of the things that we pride ourselves on — making sure that everything is made the way it’s supposed to be made.”

With plenty of experience in the restaurant industry, Barret said the work is not easy. However, she said she loves serving the community. Frida’s, being a breakfast spot, attracts a lively crowd, which is reflected in the restaurant’s “nice, bright environment,” she added.

Barret said a large portion of her customers are Northwestern students.

“We’re very happy that the Northwestern students have always supported us, and we’re hoping that they continue,” she said.

