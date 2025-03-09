Middles to become a permanent addition to Evanston’s literary scene

A playful remark sparked the name for a used book offshoot of Evanston’s beloved bookstore.

“You already have Bookends & Beginnings. Why don’t you call it Middles?” store owner Nina Barrett’s (Medill ’87) son asked her.

The store recently announced that Middles Used Books, which started as a pop-up, will be a permanent addition, cementing a new chapter in the store’s history.

Barrett said used books have been an integral part of Bookends & Beginnings’ business since its opening more than a decade ago in the storefront that once housed antiquarian bookstore Bookman’s Alley.

Originally, used books were interspersed with the store’s new inventory. After a rent increase forced the store to move to its current home on Orrington Avenue, Barrett said the store chose to dedicate a separate room for its used books. Now, Middles has its own space.

The pop-up opened in October 2024 at 1630 Orrington Ave. to what Barrett called an “enthusiastic” public response.

“Are we all gonna get rich on used books?” she said. “I don’t think so, but it definitely can hold its own.”

Barrett said there has been a strong demand for a used bookstore in Evanston, as the community’s love for books and the occasional need to downsize make it difficult for people to simply throw away large collections.

She added that the store not only benefits those looking to buy or sell used books but also helps revitalize downtown, where filling vacant storefronts is key to increasing foot traffic as the area recovers from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eli Manion, one of the store’s used book buyers, also spoke to the importance of used bookstores.

“Keeping books out of dumpsters is a good thing,” Manion said. “I like to say that we are recycling the love of reading because it’s going from one person’s hands into another.”

Middles is undergoing a revamp to make it the “magical environment” customers want from an independent bookstore, Barrett said. She expects the store to be open shortly.

In contrast to large retail bookstores, Barrett views independent bookstores as possessing a distinctive character, and she wants the physical space the bookstore occupies to reflect that value.

“You see the corporate booksellers referring to what they do as selling product. That is not how I see what we’re doing,” Barrett said. “We’re not selling product. We’re selling books that are little pieces of intellectual property, and each little book is a potential discovery for the person who’s reading it.”

At a time when independent storefronts are shuttering in the face of corporate pressure, Barrett attributes her success to the Evanston community.

After just a few years in business, people began referring to the store as an Evanston institution, Barrett said. She felt that the store had already become such a perfect fit for the community.

“Evanston is the demographic you would invent to support an independent bookstore,” Barrett said. “If you had to invent your own clientele, you’d invent Evanston.”

The community has reciprocally welcomed her with open arms.

Downtown Evanston Executive Director Andy Vick said he views Bookends & Beginnings as one of the “anchor retail stores” in the area.

“Who doesn’t like an old fashioned bookstore?” Vick said. “It’s a great thing to have.”

