Football: Northwestern’s A.J. Henning leaves ‘everything out there’ in final college season

Three games into the final season of his five-year, two-school collegiate career, Northwestern graduate student wide receiver A.J. Henning has reached countless “last firsts.” He went through his last first practice this summer, played in his last first game in August and will soon attend his last first day of classes.

“It’s a sense of dotting all my I’s and crossing all my T’s,” Henning told The Daily on Tuesday. “It’s been a long road … I just want to go out with a bang, leave everything out there for these guys, the coaches, my family and go out there and put on tape something I’m proud of at the end of the day.”

Through the finality of his last ride with the Wildcats, Henning continues to push toward new heights — both on and off the field. Most recently, the graduate student showcased his game-breaking potential against Eastern Illinois Saturday night.

Once Henning and redshirt sophomore quarterback Jack Lausch settled into the matchup with the Panthers, not a defender in Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium could slow down NU’s newest Chicagoland connection.

Henning’s production proved a prophetic portion of coach David Braun’s opening statement nearly two months earlier at Big Ten Media Days.

“It is a good down for the ’Cats when A.J. Henning has the ball in his hands, whether that’s on offense or special teams,” Braun said.

Two players who rose to prominence in Illinois high school football just 20 miles down the road from one another, Henning and Lausch finally applied their countless spring ball repetitions and summer throwing sessions to live-game action.

Lausch said having Henning and graduate student Bryce Kirtz lined up at receiver helped ease the pressure of his first career start at quarterback.

“Trusting guys to go win and make a play on the football makes my job a lot easier,” Lausch said. “Those two are really good dudes. We have really good relationships off the field, which translates to a good connection on the field. I’m excited to scheme those guys up and scheme those guys open this week.”

With the temporary stadium’s strobe lights beating down upon the turf surface, Henning hauled in his first receiving touchdown of the season and a pair of 45-plus-yard grabs.

Offensive coordinator Zach Lujan kept dialing up Henning’s number, and the 2019 Gatorade Player of the Year consistently stacked impact plays. Henning said Lujan has helped cultivate a winning mentality on offense, and he has loved his time in the first-year coordinator’s scheme.

“I want to be a guy who this team can lean on when they need a play and want to make something happen offensively,” Henning said. “I want to do my best for the team, making sure I’m prepared so when the moment comes, I make the plays.”

By the night’s end, the Frankfort native amassed a career-high 117 receiving yards on seven catches. He’d shown flashes during his three years at Michigan, bringing the Big House crowd of more than 100,000 spectators to its feet on several occasions, but Saturday marked a new milestone for Henning on the precipice of Big Ten play.

Henning, who has tallied 16 total touches in the past two weeks, said he’s thrilled with the offensive responsibilities the coaching staff have entrusted to him.

“I take it with great pride,” Henning said. “The coaches see something in me where they want to put the ball in my hands. Something I pride myself on is being as dynamic as I can, whether it’s in the return game, the pass game or taking a jet sweep on a handoff.”

One of the wide receiver room’s foremost veterans, Henning said he approached the offseason with an emphasis on improving as a leader. Alongside Kirtz, Henning has helped mentor younger pass catchers like redshirt junior Calvin Johnson II, redshirt freshman Frank Covey IV and true freshman Hayden Eligon II.

In doing so, Henning has drawn on lessons learned from his time in Ann Arbor, where he arrived as a four-star prospect in 2020. There, he watched Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson — the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft — and Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins attack their preparation on a day-to-day basis.

While Henning experienced significant success in the return-game, earning an All-Big Ten nod in 2022, he never became an offensive staple during his three seasons with the Wolverines. Still, he said he gained the valuable tool of trusting his individual process.

“It’s not always a steady slope,” Henning said. “There’s going to be peaks and valleys. But, always just knowing, if you trust your preparation, trust your process and not compare yourself to others, you’ll come out and reap the benefits.”

Heading into his final conference slate, Henning has several matchups circled on his calendar. Although he said he doesn’t want to look too far ahead, playing against “The Team Up North” and his former team in consecutive weeks this November has certainly crossed his mind.

However, Henning said he has long looked forward to Saturday’s road clash with Washington — last season’s College Football Playoff finalist.

“Their ‘welcome to the Big Ten’ moment is going to be with the Northwestern Wildcats,” Henning said. “This next game is very important. They’re a good football team coming off a loss. They’re well-coached and have good athletes and a great scheme, so we’re excited to go up there and play great.”

Saturday will mark Henning’s last first conference game — and the beginning of a new journey for which the ’Cats carry especially lofty aspirations.

“Now that we’re in conference play, it’s all or nothing,” Henning said. “(We’re) in a position where we have a chance to go out and win these conference games and go on a quest for a Big Ten championship.”

Email: [email protected]

X: @jakeepste1n

Related Stories:

— Football: Elite rushing identity helps lift Northwestern to first 2-1 start since 2020

— Northwestern’s offense in 31-7 victory over Eastern Illinois

— Rapid Recap: Northwestern 31, Eastern Illinois 7