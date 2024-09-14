Subscribe
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 31, Eastern Illinois 7

Lucas Kim/The Daily Northwestern
Redshirt sophomore running back Joseph Himon II evades tackles against Eastern Illinois Saturday night. Himon scored his first touchdown in more than a year against the Panthers.
Jake Epstein, Gameday Editor
September 14, 2024

Eight days removed from a double-overtime defeat against Duke, Northwestern looked to cap its three-game nonconference slate with a victory over FCS foe Eastern Illinois Saturday night.

The Wildcats (2-1, 0-0 Big Ten) told a tale of two halves in Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium, turning on the burners for a 31-7 win over the Panthers (1-2, 0-0 Big South-OVC).

While it took nearly a quarter to get NU’s offensive wheels churning, graduate student running back Cam Porter punched in the game’s opening score on a direct snap from the opposing 1-yard-line to give the ’Cats a 7-0 lead at the first quarter’s conclusion.

On the ensuing drive, Eastern Illinois quarterback Pierce Holley connected with wide receiver Eli Mirza on a 13-yard score, capping off a 12-play, 75-yard drive to even the score at 7-7. 

After both teams recorded blocked field goals, redshirt sophomore quarterback Jack Lausch seemed to find his footing late in the second quarter, recording five of his nine first-half completions on NU’s final drive. 

Redshirt sophomore running back Joseph Himon II found daylight from the Panthers’ 32-yard-line, dashing in for his first touchdown of the year, giving the ’Cats a 14-7 halftime advantage.

NU kept its foot on the gas pedal at the second half’s outset, with Lausch hitting graduate student wide receiver A.J. Henning for a three-yard touchdown, extending the hosts’ edge to 24-7 entering the final 15 minutes of action.

Lausch threw in another score to graduate student tight end Marshall Lang, helping the ’Cats ice a commanding win.

Here’s five takeaways from NU’s victory over Eastern Illinois.

1. The Jack Lausch era gets underway

While graduate student quarterback Mike Wright won fall camp’s heated quarterback battle — starting the ‘Cats’ first two games this season — coach David Braun announced Monday that his staff opted to hand over the team’s offensive keys to his redshirt sophomore signal-caller.

Trotting onto the field for the game’s opening drive, Lausch became the first Chicago native to start at quarterback for NU since Mike Kafka in 2009. The ’Cats showed flashes on Lausch’s opening drive, but NU ultimately stalled out on a failed fourth-down attempt. 

Lausch completed just four of his first 13 passes for a meager 16 yards, but he stacked several downfield connections on the ’Cats’ final second-quarter drive to close his first two quarters as a starter at a 9-of-20 clip for 64 yards. Despite the passing struggles, Lausch found traction with his legs, taking his first five rushes for 62 yards. 

With a near-perfect second-half, Lausch finished his starting debut 20-of-31 for 227 passing yards and two passing touchdowns.

2. NU defense locks down early

While the offense didn’t do defensive coordinator Tim McGarigle’s unit any favors early, the ’Cats displayed a first-quarter defensive vengeance for the third consecutive game. Much like it had done for four quarters against Miami (Ohio) and much of last week’s Duke game, the defense dialed up significant pressure Saturday night.

NU held the Panthers to two consecutive three-and-outs in the opening frame, pitching a first-quarter shutout for the first time in 2024.

Redshirt junior defensive end Aidan Hubbard had his way in the period, securing his first sack of the season and a quarterback hit on the ensuing play to force a punt following solid starting field position for the visitors.

3. Himon shines in scat-back role

Two weeks ago, Himon had just two touches against Miami (Ohio), rushing twice for four yards. He followed up that performance with six carries against Duke last Friday, but his impact soared even further Saturday.

The redshirt sophomore broke free for a 40-yard kickoff return early in the second period, and he soon became a key checkdown option for Lausch in the passing game. As the ’Cats marched down the field late in the first half, Himon had already amassed five touches for 30 scrimmage yards.

Then, the Little Rock, Arkansas, native found daylight on his first touchdown since Week 2 last season against UTEP.

Bringing life to a dormant offense, Himon commanded his elevated snap count Saturday night.

4. Cue up the Chicagoland Connection

Entering Saturday night, NU had yet to score a passing touchdown this season. An inefficient passing attack — coupled with turnover-worthy plays — placed Lausch into his newfound starting role.

A quarterback who had only thrown 11 career passes before his first start, Lausch needed time to get settled into offense coordinator Zach Lujan’s scheme. But, the Brother Rice High School alumnus displayed his chemistry with a Lincoln-Way East High School product in Henning.

The receiver broke off a 45-yard reception, then he hauled in a three-yard score — Lausch’s first career passing touchdown.

Henning and Lausch went back to work on the following drive, and Henning became the first receiver to eclipse 100 yards in a single-game for the ’Cats since Cam Johnson against Illinois last November.

5. NU set to enter Big Ten gauntlet

After wrapping up nonconference play 2-1, the ’Cats will kick off conference play next Saturday night in Seattle, where they’ll face the defending national runners-up — Washington. The matchup marks the first of nine Big Ten contests.

The Huskies (2-1, 0-0 Big Ten) fell against in-state rival Washington State and will be keen to bounce back and grab a victory in their first-ever Big Ten game. 

Email: [email protected]

X: @jakeepste1n

