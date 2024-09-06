Rapid Recap: Duke 26, Northwestern 20 (2OT)

As nightfall, a steady breeze off Lake Michigan and a rambunctious rabbit struck Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium, Northwestern faced off with a familiar conference foe Friday night — a Duke squad that had gotten the better of the hosts in five consecutive meetings.

While the Wildcats (1-1, 0-0 Big Ten) led into the final minute of regulation, the Blue Devils (2-0, 0-0 ACC) rallied in overtime to prevail 26-20.

Graduate student running back Cam Porter gashed Duke for a 44-yard carry on the opening NU drive, marking 14 more yards on the ground than the Blue Devils gave up in their entire Week 1 contest against Elon on a single play. The ’Cats ultimately settled for a 44-yard field goal, which redshirt junior kicker Jack Olsen buried to give NU a 3-0 lead.

Duke punched back on a short field, with quarterback Maalik Murphy connecting with wide receiver Eli Pancole for a 16-yard score, handing the Blue Devils a 7-3 advantage at the first quarter’s conclusion.

Midway through the second quarter, the ’Cats pounced on a fumbled punt return on the Duke 11-yard-line. Just two plays later, Porter dashed in for his first rushing touchdown of the year. Both offenses sputtered toward the end of the first half, and NU carried a 10-7 lead into the break.

After a whirlwind opening eight minutes of third-quarter action, Blue Devils’ kicker Todd Pelino converted a 49-yarder to tie the game at 10-10.

Four quarters could not separate the two teams as Pelino’s last minute kick took the game to overtime with the score level at 13-13. Porter pounded in a 10-yard rushing touchdown on the ’Cats’ offensive drive, but Murphy found wide receiver Jordan Moore on the next play from scrimmage, triggering another overtime period.

Moore hauled in another key grab that set up Murphy’s second overtime touchdown pass, though Duke could only extend its lead to 26-20 due to a failed 2-point-conversion. With the game in the balance, Wright’s fourth-down endzone heave hit the turf, ending the contest.

Here’s five takeaways from NU’s Week 2 bout with Duke.

1. Costly first-half turnovers continue for Wright

Facing a third down and long deep in his own territory, Wright lofted a deep ball down the left sideline toward redshirt freshman receiver Frank Covey IV. A pass thrown into the wind and double coverage, it fell into the hands of Blue Devils’ defensive back Terry Moore.

With Duke taking over on the opposing 29-yard-line, a score was almost imminent. Sure enough, Diaz’s offensive unit reentered the field, firing on all cylinders — and early defensive momentum proved all for naught.

Just four plays later, Murphy and Pancole linked up in the end zone, putting the ’Cats into an early hole.

The score marked NU’s first points allowed off turnovers this season, but it continued a worrying ball security trend from the team’s graduate student signal caller. He bobbled an earlier pass to himself that could’ve turned disastrous, and poor decision-making hand-wrapped the Blue Devils an early gift.

2. Robert Fitzgerald stacks impact plays in consecutive games

As the old adage goes, special teams make special teams. And, the ’Cats’ special teams unit proved a pivotal piece to the team’s success throughout the 2023 campaign. The group shone again Friday night, including one of its most integral components.

Redshirt sophomore Robert Fitzgerald sealed his team’s Miami (Ohio) victory with a late-game interception last Saturday, spelling graduate student safety Coco Azema. Six days later, Fitzgerald produced another crucial takeaway, diving on a fumbled punt return deep in Duke territory.

Once the officials cleared the pile, Fitzgerald held the ball high above his head. Moments later, Porter celebrated in the endzone — a play made possible by NU’s stellar punt coverage.

Time and time again, Fitzgerald has delivered when called upon. Friday proved just another instance.

3. The ’Cats contain Murphy in early action

During his Monday press conference, coach David Braun stressed the importance of containing Murphy’s cannon — one of the “most live arms” Braun has seen at this level in “a long time.” The 6-foot-5 pocket passer presents game-breaking potential, especially when given adequate time to throw.

While he threw for a score on a short field, Murphy was held relatively in check throughout the first half. The Inglewood, California, native completed just 7-of-13 passes for 52 yards — good for just four yards per attempt.

From the front seven to the young secondary, NU’s defense came to play in the first 30 minutes of action. Defensive coordinator Tim McGarigle’s unit forced punts on five of its first six defensive drives, and the lone score came from sure-fire field position.

For a team that’s long built its identity on hard-nosed defensive football, the ’Cats appear to be putting together another rendition of superb defense in 2024.

4. A folly-filled third frame

NU and Duke didn’t exactly put on an offensive clinic in the first half-hour of action, but a Big Ten West-esque punt-fest swiftly turned into a comedy of errors after halftime.

First, the ’Cats blocked the Blue Devils’ punt. Then, Olsen clanked a field goal off the right upright. But, the mishaps were far from over.

Redshirt junior defensive back Theran Johnson picked off Murphy before flipping the ball to Duke coach Manny Diaz. Despite possessing a short field, NU backtracked into third down and long.

Bad turned to worse when redshirt freshman running back Caleb Komolafe coughed up a fumble. Following eight folly-filled minutes, the Blue Devils finally capped a bizarre stretch with a field goal.

5. The ’Cats close nonconference play with Eastern Illinois

Ahead of a grueling Big Ten slate, NU will play the last of its three game nonconference schedule against Eastern Illinois next Saturday. The FCS squad dropped its season opener to Illinois in blowout fashion, falling 45-0.

While no result is given, the ’Cats will be heavy favorites entering the contest — and the game may provide vital opportunities to iron out early season kinks and get back in the win column.

Email: [email protected]

X: @jakeepste1n

Related Stories:

— Football: Northwestern looks to break multi-year losing streak against Duke in primetime clash

— Football: Week 2 Notebook: Northwestern set for nighttime Duke duel on Lake Michigan

— Football: Northwestern’s young secondary corps commands airways against Miami (Ohio)