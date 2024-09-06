Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Rapid Recap: Duke 26, Northwestern 20 (2OT)

Lucas Kim/The Daily Northwestern
Graduate student wide receiver Bryce Kirtz attempts to haul in a deep ball against Duke Friday night.
Jake Epstein, Gameday Editor
September 6, 2024

As nightfall, a steady breeze off Lake Michigan and a rambunctious rabbit struck Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium, Northwestern faced off with a familiar conference foe Friday night — a Duke squad that had gotten the better of the hosts in five consecutive meetings. 

While the Wildcats (1-1, 0-0 Big Ten) led into the final minute of regulation, the Blue Devils (2-0, 0-0 ACC) rallied in overtime to prevail 26-20.

Graduate student running back Cam Porter gashed Duke for a 44-yard carry on the opening NU drive, marking 14 more yards on the ground than the Blue Devils gave up in their entire Week 1 contest against Elon on a single play. The ’Cats ultimately settled for a 44-yard field goal, which redshirt junior kicker Jack Olsen buried to give NU a 3-0 lead.

Duke punched back on a short field, with quarterback Maalik Murphy connecting with wide receiver Eli Pancole for a 16-yard score, handing the Blue Devils a 7-3 advantage at the first quarter’s conclusion.

Midway through the second quarter, the ’Cats pounced on a fumbled punt return on the Duke 11-yard-line. Just two plays later, Porter dashed in for his first rushing touchdown of the year. Both offenses sputtered toward the end of the first half, and NU carried a 10-7 lead into the break.

After a whirlwind opening eight minutes of third-quarter action, Blue Devils’ kicker Todd Pelino converted a 49-yarder to tie the game at 10-10.

Four quarters could not separate the two teams as Pelino’s last minute kick took the game to overtime with the score level at 13-13. Porter pounded in a 10-yard rushing touchdown on the ’Cats’ offensive drive, but Murphy found wide receiver Jordan Moore on the next play from scrimmage, triggering another overtime period. 

Moore hauled in another key grab that set up Murphy’s second overtime touchdown pass, though Duke could only extend its lead to 26-20 due to a failed 2-point-conversion. With the game in the balance, Wright’s fourth-down endzone heave hit the turf, ending the contest.

Here’s five takeaways from NU’s Week 2 bout with Duke.

1. Costly first-half turnovers continue for Wright

Facing a third down and long deep in his own territory, Wright lofted a deep ball down the left sideline toward redshirt freshman receiver Frank Covey IV. A pass thrown into the wind and double coverage, it fell into the hands of Blue Devils’ defensive back Terry Moore.

With Duke taking over on the opposing 29-yard-line, a score was almost imminent. Sure enough, Diaz’s offensive unit reentered the field, firing on all cylinders — and early defensive momentum proved all for naught.

Just four plays later, Murphy and Pancole linked up in the end zone, putting the ’Cats into an early hole. 

The score marked NU’s first points allowed off turnovers this season, but it continued a worrying ball security trend from the team’s graduate student signal caller. He bobbled an earlier pass to himself that could’ve turned disastrous, and poor decision-making hand-wrapped the Blue Devils an early gift.

2. Robert Fitzgerald stacks impact plays in consecutive games

As the old adage goes, special teams make special teams. And, the ’Cats’ special teams unit proved a pivotal piece to the team’s success throughout the 2023 campaign. The group shone again Friday night, including one of its most integral components.

Redshirt sophomore Robert Fitzgerald sealed his team’s Miami (Ohio) victory with a late-game interception last Saturday, spelling graduate student safety Coco Azema. Six days later, Fitzgerald produced another crucial takeaway, diving on a fumbled punt return deep in Duke territory.

Once the officials cleared the pile, Fitzgerald held the ball high above his head. Moments later, Porter celebrated in the endzone — a play made possible by NU’s stellar punt coverage. 

Time and time again, Fitzgerald has delivered when called upon. Friday proved just another instance.

3. The ’Cats contain Murphy in early action

During his Monday press conference, coach David Braun stressed the importance of containing Murphy’s cannon — one of the “most live arms” Braun has seen at this level in “a long time.” The 6-foot-5 pocket passer presents game-breaking potential, especially when given adequate time to throw.

While he threw for a score on a short field, Murphy was held relatively in check throughout the first half. The Inglewood, California, native completed just 7-of-13 passes for 52 yards — good for just four yards per attempt.

 From the front seven to the young secondary, NU’s defense came to play in the first 30 minutes of action. Defensive coordinator Tim McGarigle’s unit forced punts on five of its first six defensive drives, and the lone score came from sure-fire field position.

For a team that’s long built its identity on hard-nosed defensive football, the ’Cats appear to be putting together another rendition of superb defense in 2024.

4. A folly-filled third frame

NU and Duke didn’t exactly put on an offensive clinic in the first half-hour of action, but a Big Ten West-esque punt-fest swiftly turned into a comedy of errors after halftime.

First, the ’Cats blocked the Blue Devils’ punt. Then, Olsen clanked a field goal off the right upright. But, the mishaps were far from over.

Redshirt junior defensive back Theran Johnson picked off Murphy before flipping the ball to Duke coach Manny Diaz. Despite possessing a short field, NU backtracked into third down and long. 

Bad turned to worse when redshirt freshman running back Caleb Komolafe coughed up a fumble. Following eight folly-filled minutes, the Blue Devils finally capped a bizarre stretch with a field goal.

5. The ’Cats close nonconference play with Eastern Illinois

Ahead of a grueling Big Ten slate, NU will play the last of its three game nonconference schedule against Eastern Illinois next Saturday. The FCS squad dropped its season opener to Illinois in blowout fashion, falling 45-0. 

While no result is given, the ’Cats will be heavy favorites entering the contest — and the game may provide vital opportunities to iron out early season kinks and get back in the win column.

Email: [email protected]

X: @jakeepste1n

Related Stories:

Football: Northwestern looks to break multi-year losing streak against Duke in primetime clash

Football: Week 2 Notebook: Northwestern set for nighttime Duke duel on Lake Michigan

Football: Northwestern’s young secondary corps commands airways against Miami (Ohio)

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Football
Graduate student tight end Thomas Gordon celebrates a reception in 2022's matchup with the Blue Devils.
Football: Northwestern looks to break multi-year losing streak against Duke in primetime clash
Redshirt junior linebacker Mac Uihlein plays a special teams down against Nebraska in 2023. Uihlein earned the starting Mike linebacker job this season.
Football: Week 2 Notebook: Northwestern set for nighttime Duke duel on Lake Michigan
Redshirt sophomore defensive back Braden Turner prepares for a 2023 matchup against Penn State. Turner recorded five tackles against Miami (Ohio) on Saturday.
Football: Northwestern’s young secondary corps commands airways against Miami (Ohio)
Redshirt sophomore linebacker Kenny Soares Jr. celebrates during spring practice. Soares and redshirt sophomore defensive end Anto Saka combined for a pivotal sack against Miami (Ohio).
Football: Northwestern’s defense reigns supreme in 13-6 victory over Miami (Ohio)
Coach David Braun addresses a spring practice crowd. Braun's Wildcats defeated Miami (Ohio) 13-6 Saturday.
McQueary: A new hope has sparked in Evanston under fearless Braun
Graduate student wide receiver Bryce Kirtz hauls in a touchdown grab during last season's comeback against Minnesota. Kirtz opened the 2024 season with 91 receiving yards on Saturday.
Football: Mike Wright displays early rapport with Bryce Kirtz in Northwestern's 13-6 victory over Miami (Ohio)
More in Latest Stories
The message expanded on an email from University President Michael Schill last month announcing policy changes implemented over the summer.
University administration rolls out new demonstration, discrimination policies
U.S. v. Skrmetti will consider Tennessee's ban on providing gender-affirming medical care, including puberty blockers and hormones, to transgender minors.
Pritzker LGBTQI+ Rights Clinic files amicus brief in Supreme Court gender-affirming care case
Northwestern athletic director Mark Jackson holds up an honorary No. 24 jersey during his introductory press conference on Tuesday.
New Northwestern athletic director strives for ‘open door’ at introductory press conference
The 201 route covers Northwestern’s Evanston campus, downtown Evanston and Ryan Field.
'A gut punch': End of CTA 201 Ventra card program draws student rebuke
Sophomore defender Bryant Mayer whips in a cross against UIC Monday night. Mayer recorded his second assist of the season in the victory.
Men’s Soccer: No. 12 Northwestern defeats UIC 1-0 to complete first 4-0 start in program history
Redshirt junior linebacker Mac Uihlein pursues a ball carrier during a 2023 matchup with Maryland. Uihlein nabbed his first career sack against Miami (Ohio) on Saturday.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 13, Miami (Ohio) 6
More in Sports
Coach David Braun hoists the 2023 Las Vegas Bowl trophy.
Football: The Daily’s Gameday Staff gives its 2024 season predictions
Sophomore midfielder Tyler Glassberg celebrates his game-winning goal. Glassberg found the scoresheet for the first time in his college career Friday night against Drake.
Men’s Soccer: No. 12 Northwestern rallies to defeat Drake 2-1
Graduate student wide receiver Bryce Kirtz lines up against Purdue last November. Kirtz hauled in five touchdown grabs in 2023.
Football: Northwestern set for season opener against Miami (Ohio)
Graduate student wide receiver A.J. Henning gets set for a spring practice rep.
Football: Key returners look to lead Northwestern to another successful season
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Jack Lausch takes a snap during spring practice.
Lausch vs. Wright: Northwestern’s quarterback competition pits experience against familiarity
The move places Jackson atop an athletic department that made two national championship appearances — in field hockey and lacrosse — and experienced widespread success in the last year.
Mark Jackson named Northwestern's next athletic director