Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Football: Northwestern withers in 26-20 double overtime defeat to Duke

Lucas Kim/The Daily Northwestern
Redshirt sophomore defensive end Anto Saka celebrates his sack against Duke Friday night. Saka appeared to seal the victory with a forced fumble, but the call was overturned.
Jake Epstein, Gameday Editor
September 7, 2024

With Northwestern clinging to a late 13-10 lead Friday night in Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium, Duke quarterback Maalik Murphy trotted out for a two-minute-drill. Not a soul in the temporary facility remained seated as the chilled Lake Michigan breeze provided the backdrop for one more potential twist in a turbulent night.

The Wildcats (1-1, 0-0 Big Ten) had played nearly four quarters of lights out defense, but they needed one more stop to send the Blue Devils (2-0, 0-0 ACC) home empty-handed.

“A couple weeks in a row now where we had opportunities to really open a lead up on somebody and start to put the game away in the second half,” coach David Braun said. “Something we pride ourselves on so much here at Northwestern (is) to be able to close out a game and find ways to win.”

As the game clock ticked well under a minute, redshirt sophomore defensive end Anto Saka — a pass rush specialist with a game-breaking burst off the line of scrimmage — keyed in on Murphy ahead of a Duke first down from the NU 22-yard-line. 

Just as he’d done during last season’s bout with the Blue Devils, Saka broke free from the Duke protection, pummeling Murphy behind the line of scrimmage for a sack and stripping the ball loose. It was yet another signature pass rush maneuver from the Phoenix, Maryland, native who racked up six quarterback pressures against Miami (Ohio) in Week 1.

With the ’Cats coming up with possession, the 6-foot-4, 247-pound Saka danced and flexed as he celebrated a play that seemed to put the game on ice. Perhaps, defensive coordinator Tim McGarigle’s unit had become judge, jury and executioner, snapping a five-game losing streak to the team’s ACC foe in cold blood.

Instead, an official review overturned the fumble, Duke kicker Todd Pelino sent the game to overtime and Saka’s high school teammate — Blue Devil wide receiver Jordan Moore — hauled in 47 receiving yards in double overtime to propel Duke to a 26-20 victory. 

Now, the Blue Devils danced on NU’s home turf, handing Braun his first loss since becoming the permanent head coach.

“We had an opportunity to win at the end of the game, up 13-10,” graduate student linebacker Xander Mueller said. “They drove down the field and got a field goal on us, so we (have to) do better there.”

While the ’Cats surrendered six points on Duke’s second offensive drive in overtime, the defense did its job on the 2-point-conversion. The result shifted in graduate student quarterback Mike Wright’s hands. First-year offensive coordinator Zach Lujan looked to dial up his first real signature drive at his new perch.

Graduate student running back Cam Porter pounded the rock throughout NU’s first overtime possession, and the Blue Devils had no answers for the one-man wrecking crew Friday night. 

The scheme seemed simple — feed the hot hand and let the two-time captain will the ’Cats to a victory. On four straight plays, Lujan called Porter’s number. No. 1 marched NU to the Duke 3-yard-line, where the ’Cats stared down third and short.  

With 120 scrimmage yards and a pair of touchdowns to his name, Porter appeared a shoo-in to punch in a game-tying and score and set up a 2-point-conversion to win the contest. But, Lujan dialed up a quarterback keeper for Wright, who went down after an 8-yard loss. 

“We felt like we had a good call, and it ended up just not going our way,” Porter said. “That’s just how football goes.”

An incomplete fourth-down endzone heave later, NU’s night was spoiled just before midnight.

“Coach Lujan would be the first to tell you that the way Cam Porter was running the ball at that time, he’d like to have that play call back,” Braun said. 

Failing to execute at a pivotal juncture, individual and collective heroics on the defensive end proved all for naught in the ’Cats’ first defeat of the young season. Despite a subpar 20-of-36, 158 passing yards, no touchdowns and an interception from Wright, NU’s gutsy defense and special teams units kept the team within striking distance.

Now, for the second consecutive season under Braun, the ’Cats must reckon with a bitter result against the Blue Devils.

Email: [email protected]

X: @jakeepste1n

Related Stories:

Rapid Recap: Duke 26, Northwestern 20 (2OT)

Football: Northwestern looks to break multi-year losing streak against Duke in primetime clash

Football: Week 2 Notebook: Northwestern set for nighttime Duke duel on Lake Michigan

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Football
Graduate student wide receiver Bryce Kirtz attempts to haul in a deep ball against Duke Friday night.
Rapid Recap: Duke 26, Northwestern 20 (2OT)
Graduate student tight end Thomas Gordon celebrates a reception in 2022's matchup with the Blue Devils.
Football: Northwestern looks to break multi-year losing streak against Duke in primetime clash
Redshirt junior linebacker Mac Uihlein plays a special teams down against Nebraska in 2023. Uihlein earned the starting Mike linebacker job this season.
Football: Week 2 Notebook: Northwestern set for nighttime Duke duel on Lake Michigan
Redshirt sophomore defensive back Braden Turner prepares for a 2023 matchup against Penn State. Turner recorded five tackles against Miami (Ohio) on Saturday.
Football: Northwestern’s young secondary corps commands airways against Miami (Ohio)
Redshirt sophomore linebacker Kenny Soares Jr. celebrates during spring practice. Soares and redshirt sophomore defensive end Anto Saka combined for a pivotal sack against Miami (Ohio).
Football: Northwestern’s defense reigns supreme in 13-6 victory over Miami (Ohio)
Coach David Braun addresses a spring practice crowd. Braun's Wildcats defeated Miami (Ohio) 13-6 Saturday.
McQueary: A new hope has sparked in Evanston under fearless Braun
More in Latest Stories
The message expanded on an email from University President Michael Schill last month announcing policy changes implemented over the summer.
University administration rolls out new demonstration, discrimination policies
U.S. v. Skrmetti will consider Tennessee's ban on providing gender-affirming medical care, including puberty blockers and hormones, to transgender minors.
Pritzker LGBTQI+ Rights Clinic files amicus brief in Supreme Court gender-affirming care case
Northwestern athletic director Mark Jackson holds up an honorary No. 24 jersey during his introductory press conference on Tuesday.
New Northwestern athletic director strives for ‘open door’ at introductory press conference
The 201 route covers Northwestern’s Evanston campus, downtown Evanston and Ryan Field.
'A gut punch': End of CTA 201 Ventra card program draws student rebuke
Sophomore defender Bryant Mayer whips in a cross against UIC Monday night. Mayer recorded his second assist of the season in the victory.
Men’s Soccer: No. 12 Northwestern defeats UIC 1-0 to complete first 4-0 start in program history
Graduate student wide receiver Bryce Kirtz hauls in a touchdown grab during last season's comeback against Minnesota. Kirtz opened the 2024 season with 91 receiving yards on Saturday.
Football: Mike Wright displays early rapport with Bryce Kirtz in Northwestern's 13-6 victory over Miami (Ohio)
More in Sports
Redshirt junior linebacker Mac Uihlein pursues a ball carrier during a 2023 matchup with Maryland. Uihlein nabbed his first career sack against Miami (Ohio) on Saturday.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 13, Miami (Ohio) 6
Coach David Braun hoists the 2023 Las Vegas Bowl trophy.
Football: The Daily’s Gameday Staff gives its 2024 season predictions
Sophomore midfielder Tyler Glassberg celebrates his game-winning goal. Glassberg found the scoresheet for the first time in his college career Friday night against Drake.
Men’s Soccer: No. 12 Northwestern rallies to defeat Drake 2-1
Graduate student wide receiver Bryce Kirtz lines up against Purdue last November. Kirtz hauled in five touchdown grabs in 2023.
Football: Northwestern set for season opener against Miami (Ohio)
Graduate student wide receiver A.J. Henning gets set for a spring practice rep.
Football: Key returners look to lead Northwestern to another successful season
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Jack Lausch takes a snap during spring practice.
Lausch vs. Wright: Northwestern’s quarterback competition pits experience against familiarity