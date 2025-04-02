Softball: Impending sunset ends Northwestern’s tiff with Notre Dame tied 10-10

With Northwestern down by four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning in its Tuesday game against Notre Dame, a grand slam by junior infielder Kansas Robinson equalized the score at 10 apiece. Minutes later, the game ended due to impending darkness and a lack of stadium lights.

The result marked Northwestern’s first tie since 2002, when a February contest with San Diego State was cut short by rainfall.

The Wildcats (18-11-1, 7-0 Big Ten) got off to a slow start Tuesday as the Fighting Irish (16-20-1, 4-8 ACC) plated five runs before NU got on the board.

In a game where the ball-hurling responsibilities were split between four different underclassmen pitchers, the visitors struck early with five hits in the first two innings, including a 2-run home run and a double.

The ’Cats began their comeback effort in the second frame when an RBI single by senior infielder Grace Nieto scored sophomore catcher Emma Raye.

But the Fighting Irish fired right back with three runs in the top of the third to extend their lead to seven.

The hosts plated another run in the third, capitalizing on a walk and two hit by pitches in addition to two hits, but still trailed 8-2.

An RBI single by Robinson allowed two more NU runs to come across in the fourth. This marked Robinson’s first two of six RBIs in what would become a team-leading four-hit day.

When junior infielder Bridget Donahey flew out in the sixth, the ’Cats took advantage of a throwing error by Notre Dame’s right fielder as all runners advanced on the basepaths and junior outfielder Kelsey Nader scored on the play.

NU held the visitors scoreless in both the sixth and seventh innings.

Following consecutive singles by senior catcher Lauren Sciborski and freshman outfielder Avery Garden, as well as Nader reaching base on a hit by pitch, Robinson’s grand slam tied the game.

Following the midweek tie, coach Kate Drohan’s group will host in-state foe Illinois for a weekend series beginning Saturday.

