Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Softball: Impending sunset ends Northwestern’s tiff with Notre Dame tied 10-10

Daily file photo by Shun Graves
Northwestern players talk in the dugout between innings during a game earlier this season.
Audrey Pachuta, Senior Staffer
April 2, 2025

With Northwestern down by four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning in its Tuesday game against Notre Dame, a grand slam by junior infielder Kansas Robinson equalized the score at 10 apiece. Minutes later, the game ended due to impending darkness and a lack of stadium lights. 

The result marked Northwestern’s first tie since 2002, when a February contest with San Diego State was cut short by rainfall. 

The Wildcats (18-11-1, 7-0 Big Ten) got off to a slow start Tuesday as the Fighting Irish (16-20-1, 4-8 ACC) plated five runs before NU got on the board. 

In a game where the ball-hurling responsibilities were split between four different underclassmen pitchers, the visitors struck early with five hits in the first two innings, including a 2-run home run and a double.

The ’Cats began their comeback effort in the second frame when an RBI single by senior infielder Grace Nieto scored sophomore catcher Emma Raye.

But the Fighting Irish fired right back with three runs in the top of the third to extend their lead to seven.

The hosts plated another run in the third, capitalizing on a walk and two hit by pitches in addition to two hits, but still trailed 8-2. 

An RBI single by Robinson allowed two more NU runs to come across in the fourth. This marked Robinson’s first two of six RBIs in what would become a team-leading four-hit day.

When junior infielder Bridget Donahey flew out in the sixth, the ’Cats took advantage of a throwing error by Notre Dame’s right fielder as all runners advanced on the basepaths and junior outfielder Kelsey Nader scored on the play. 

NU held the visitors scoreless in both the sixth and seventh innings.

Following consecutive singles by senior catcher Lauren Sciborski and freshman outfielder Avery Garden, as well as Nader reaching base on a hit by pitch, Robinson’s grand slam tied the game. 

Following the midweek tie, coach Kate Drohan’s group will host in-state foe Illinois for a weekend series beginning Saturday.

Email: [email protected]

X: @AudreyPachuta

 

Related Stories:

Softball: Northwestern sweeps Minnesota on the road, remains only undefeated team in Big Ten slate

Softball: Run-rule shellackings bookend Northwestern’s lone win over No. 19 Mississippi State

Softball: Northwestern strides past Big Ten foes in Oklahoma, records 4 wins

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Softball
Junior infielder Kansas Robinson and junior outfielder Kelsey Nader prepare to bat last season. The pair combined for seven hits in Northwestern’s 14-3 win over Minnesota Saturday.
Softball: Northwestern sweeps Minnesota on the road, remains only undefeated team in Big Ten slate
Junior infielder Bridget Donahey scores on sophomore outfielder Isabel Cunnea’s bases-clearing triple in the first inning of Northwestern’s 4-2 win over No. 19 Mississippi State Saturday.
Softball: Run-rule shellackings bookend Northwestern’s lone win over No. 19 Mississippi State
Northwestern talks things over in the circle during a game last season.
Softball: Northwestern strides past Big Ten foes in Oklahoma, records 4 wins
Junior infielder Kansas Robinson rounds the bases in a game last season.
Softball: Northwestern bounces back from weekend-opening loss, wins 3 straight
Sophomore outfielder Isabel Cunnea steps up to bat in a game last year.
Softball: Northwestern records its second-straight losing weekend at Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic
Northwestern readies for a game last season.
Softball: At promising precipice, Northwestern girds for a successful 2025 campaign