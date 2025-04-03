NUsolar works to design and build solar-powered racecar

While the world is experiencing a transition to electric-powered cars, the Northwestern University Solar Car Team, known as NUsolar, is making a vehicle that can gather electricity as well.

The group was founded in 1997 and while their cars have won various awards, their highest was 13th place at the American Solar Challenge in 2009 with their SC5 car.

“We basically are a student organization that designs, builds and races a solar-powered vehicle,” said McCormick junior Fiona Ireland, project manager for NUsolar.

Currently, the team is preparing to race its eighth car this summer in the Formula Sun Grand Prix, and, if it qualifies, in the American Solar Challenge.

The group of roughly 40 students, who are mostly in McCormick, work for two years to create a car. Each iteration has solar panels on the top which charge the car on and off the track.

Ireland, who was one of the drivers of the seventh version of NUsolar’s car that competed two years ago, described the competition as more of an “endurance race.”

The cars average 20 to 30 miles per hour during eight-hour days for three days straight. The team that completes the most laps wins, but the challenge, according to Ireland, is keeping the car in good working order for as much time as possible.

“There’s a lot that goes into optimizing these cars, and at the end of the day, that’s what you’re competing with, is how efficient your entire system is,” Ireland said.

NUsolar is divided into four major sub-teams — mechanical, software, electrical and business — which work on different parts of the project. McCormick sophomore Sawyer Madison is the ergonomics lead on the mechanical team. He said he works on the car’s seats, a phone holder and the steering system.

Madison said his biggest challenge was designing the seats, which have to attach to the chassis, or frame, of the car.

“You need the chassis designed first so I know what the structure of the car I’m working around is,” Madison said. “So for me personally, figuring out how can I attach the seat, make sure it doesn’t stab the driver (and) make sure it’s fairly comfortable.”

Team members design and build most of the car’s parts themselves, such as the chassis, but they also buy some parts of it, including the motor. McCormick sophomore and NUsolar Business Leader Ethan Flood, orders parts, manages the budget and works to secure grants to fund the car.

Following the pandemic, NUsolar’s team faced a full overhaul. When the team returned to campus, it had no members left who had worked on the car before, forcing NUsolar to start from scratch.

Because of this, the first car the team finished after the pandemic took five years — the team began before the pandemic — instead of their intended two-year build cycle. The latest cycle was three years shorter since members like Ireland had worked on the previous car.

“The only way to keep a team like this going is you cycle through members and the members who are more familiar, they pass knowledge down,” Madison said.

Joining NUsolar, Flood said, has given him a wide variety of hands-on experience across the team and a sense of community from the group.

“I would say NUsolar is just a really friendly organization,” Flood said. “That’s why I joined it. I saw there was a lot of camaraderie amongst the team members and that’s definitely proved to be true.”

Email: [email protected]

Related Stories:

— Engineers for a Sustainable World makes strides in student-led projects

— Former U.S. energy secretary talks challenges to achieving net-zero emissions

— McCormick students say first-year DTC sequence lacks faculty support