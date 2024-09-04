New Northwestern athletic director strives for ‘open door’ at introductory press conference

Northwestern formally introduced new athletic director Mark Jackson at a press conference in Welsh-Ryan Arena Tuesday afternoon. University President Michael Schill and Jackson — the former Villanova University athletic director — discussed their collective commitment to bolstering the school’s athletic department while maintaining its academic values.

Schill said Jackson’s hire came at the conclusion of an “inclusive and collaborative” search process and marked a historic moment for the University. The search committee, officially announced on July 11, included trustees Milton “Chip” Morris, Kip Kirkpatrick, Wendy Nelson and Pat Ryan Jr., lacrosse coach Kelly Amonte Hiller and history Prof. Geraldo Cadava.

Jackson succeeded former athletic director Derrick Gragg, who has moved into an advisory role with the University, on Sept. 1. Both Jackson and Gragg will report directly to Schill, with Jackson carrying complete control of the athletic department.

“You have entrusted me with what I believe to be one of the best positions in all of intercollegiate athletics,” Jackson said in his opening statement. “I’ve spent nearly 30 years in the business of professional and collegiate sports, and I’ve been fortunate enough to be around so many incredibly accomplished leaders and work with impactful organizations.”

He said he strives to facilitate an “open-door policy” with NU’s student athletes and coaches and further the athletic department’s outreach into the community.

Jackson has met with various varsity teams and coaches during his first days in Evanston, including the football, field hockey, volleyball and men’s and women’s golf squads.

“Everything stops for student athletes, everything stops for a head coach,” Jackson said. “Wherever I am, whatever I’m doing — if I’m on the road, take the call. If I’m in the office, (the) meeting stops. Come to my office.”

Jackson added that no organization had a greater impact on his life and career than Villanova, where he oversaw two national championships in men’s basketball and 34 conference titles.

For Jackson, the new era of collegiate athletics — which includes the transfer portal, Name, Image and Likeness legislation, and the House v. NCAA settlement — represent a new window of opportunity and not a inhibitor of progress.

“This is a historic time for collegiate athletics as seismic changes take hold,” Jackson said. “While there are significant changes afoot, the essence of what we do does not change. We develop young men and women who contribute positively to the campus and to the community, and leave our institution with the wisdom and the ability to change the world.”

After enrolling at Division III Colby College to play football, Jackson said he realized his teachers and coaches provided him a vital support system. So, Jackson pursued a professional career in sports.

Jackson has held a bevy of coaching and management positions at storied athletic institutions, including the New England Patriots, the University of Southern California, the Oakland Raiders and Syracuse University.

Jackson told The Daily that his conversations with student athletes and coaches have been “nothing but positive.” He added that he’s leaned on football coach David Braun and director of golf and player development Pat Goss throughout the process.

“Our head coaches have offered a lot. You think about the retention rate of these head coaches and what they’ve been through — they have a wealth of experience that I’m learning from,” Jackson said.

Serving atop NU’s 19 varsity sports, Jackson will look to build on last year’s national championship appearances in lacrosse and field hockey, football’s 2023 Las Vegas Bowl bid and men’s basketball’s second consecutive NCAA tournament appearance last March.

