Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Advertisement
Latest Stories
NU announces plans to prevent disruptions at commencement
June 4, 2024
Wesley Avenue apartment tenants file lawsuit against property owners, managers
June 4, 2024
Perry: A little humility goes a long way
June 4, 2024
Trending Stories
1
3590 Views
‘No funding cuts, no more lies’: NU Graduate Workers march after University withdraws fellowship funding
Jerry Wu, Assistant Campus Editor • June 2, 2024
2
695 Views
Evanston authorities say ‘misreport’ likely after calling off search for swimmer
Hannah Webster and Shun Graves June 3, 2024
3
379 Views
LTE: A response to Eli Kronenberg by an NU-Q student
Maria Clara Lisboa-Ward May 31, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Wesley Avenue apartment tenants file lawsuit against property owners, managers

People+sit+in+chairs%2C+some+holding+up+a+sign+that+reads+%E2%80%9CJustice+for+Wesley.%E2%80%9D
William Tong/The Daily Northwestern
Attorney Sheryl Ring Weikal said she will file a summons for the defendants in the lawsuit later this week.
William Tong, City Editor
June 4, 2024

A group of former 2014, 2018 and 2024 Wesley Ave. residents announced a class-action lawsuit Monday against the buildings’ owners and managers — Evanston Housing Coalition, Housing Opportunity Development Corporation and the now-dissolved Wesley-Green Bay Limited Partnership. 

In February, City officials ordered tenants to move out of the affordable housing units because of unsafe conditions resulting from structural deterioration in the stairs and platforms. Evanston ordered tenants at 2018 Wesley Ave. to leave days before a previously set May 13 deadline, citing a steel stair platform support “hanging from its last connection point.”

The remaining tenants at 2014 and 2024 Wesley Ave. were given a weeklong grace period after May 13 and have all moved to short- or long-term temporary housing. Throughout the last few months, many tenants and community activists have protested the way the defendants and city officials have handled the housing emergency. 

“We are here to let the city of Evanston know that this is not correct,” former 2014 Wesley Ave. tenant William Carter said at a Monday press conference. “The way the elderly, veterans, Black families in the first city of reparations has been treated is not correct.”

The lawsuit, filed on May 17, alleges that EHC and HODC failed to maintain the properties as required by Evanston’s residential landlord tenant ordinance. Through six counts, it asks a Cook County court to make the organizations compensate tenants who have lived at the Wesley apartments since June 2019 for the alleged neglect. 

The plaintiffs’ attorney, Sheryl Weikal, said she will file a summons for the defendants later this week. 

“Being a landlord carries with it a non-delegable duty to take care of your buildings,” Weikel said. “We believe that duty has been breached here. We believe the people who lived in this building deserved better than the neglect that they got.” 

EHC Board President Chris Hersee, who was named in the lawsuit as a defendant, told The Daily that the nonprofit has responded to a number of maintenance requests over the years. He also said EHC responded to a city notice saying residents would be ordered to leave if the properties’ safety issues were not fixed. 

EHC also contracted a structural engineer to review the building’s damage and prepare a written report, Hersee added. 

Still, Weikal said the building owners and managers did not do enough. According to the lawsuit, the condition of the properties had worsened since its initial reports.

During Monday’s press conference, tenants and their supporters reiterated calls for the city to offer more assistance with the transition to temporary housing. 

Several former residents are still in short-term stay in Skokie, according to Chiante Terry Bailey, whose father LaMart previously lived at 2014 Wesley Ave. 

LaMart Bailey had to wait several days before being able to access his medicine, which had been placed in storage, Chiante Bailey said.

“They should’ve had everything set out … for these elderly people that can barely walk,” Bailey said. 

The tenants are also filled with fear about their long-term future, said Kelli Nelson, the daughter and niece of two former Wesley tenants. 

“They’re our most vulnerable population, and now they’re vulnerable again,” Nelson said. “Two years from now, I can’t tell you where my dad’s going to be or my aunt’s going to be.” 

Email: [email protected]

X: @william2tong

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in City
Fire crews stand on beach by lake.
Evanston authorities say ‘misreport’ likely after calling off search for swimmer
A kangaroo.
Leaping into controversy: Illinois bill could pouch kangaroo ownership
A sign that says Welcome to Evanston.
‘Doom and gloom’ no more? City Council tackles financial future, tax changes
A fence with Spanish and English words on either side.
Evanston residents, government organizations confront language barriers
A pair of hands with money falling around.
Descendants of Evanston residents file federal class action suit against reparations program
three paintings of buildings
Evanston Made to celebrate 10th anniversary in June with new art exhibit
More in Latest Stories
NUGW union members gathered outside of Rebecca Crown Center to deliver an open letter to University administration calling for adequate funding resources for graduate students.
‘No funding cuts, no more lies’: NU Graduate Workers march after University withdraws fellowship funding
Though the annual rainbow light display on Deering Library has been canceled, students can still participate in different Pride Month events on campus.
Pride Month despite the lights: How students will be celebrating without Deering display
LTE: A response to Eli Kronenberg by an NU-Q student
LTE: A response to Eli Kronenberg by an NU-Q student
Northwestern graduate student attacker Izzy Scane won her second consecutive Tewaaraton Award Thursday night.
Lacrosse: Northwestern’s Izzy Scane wins 2024 Tewaaraton Award
Over the last two years, visiting scholars have arrived from Afghanistan, Cameroon, Turkey and Ukraine.
The Daily Explains: What is the Scholars at Risk program, and how will NU provide new scholarships to Palestinian students and faculty?
Steve Albini crouches behind a sheet of plexiglass as a crowd of his campus adversaries gather around to throw things at him. They were invited by Albini as a part of a project for Albini’s art class. Much of Albini’s provocative career got its start during his time at NU.
Steve Albini’s death leaves artistic legacy at NU, Chicago
More in Local
People at an outdoor market.
Downtown Evanston expands Thursday Night Market, includes free live concerts
A fist in front of red, yellow and green poofs of color, all with a brown background with black scribbles.
Fifth annual Juneteenth celebration sees new additions to parade, festivities
A person speaks at a podium.
Connections for the Homeless honors staff, volunteers, participants at Milestone Celebration
A demolition site.
After early blow, Ryan Field foes expand claims in suit against Evanston, NU
A rainbow car with three people wearing multi-colored clothing and holding balloons.
How to celebrate Pride Month in Evanston and Chicago
A storefront that reads ‘Parlor on Central.’
Central Street ice cream parlor aims to become Evanston staple
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in