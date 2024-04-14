Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
59° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Brazilian Indigenous activist Tapi Yawalapiti talks life in Xingu Indigenous Park at NU
April 14, 2024
Q&A: Communication junior Mary Kate Tracy talks fundraising using ‘sexy’ dough
April 14, 2024
NU hosts Korean adoption conference unveiling global impact, enduring legacies
April 14, 2024
Trending Stories
1
1847 Views
Senate passes bill to end use of small, single-use plastic bottles in Illinois hotels
Misha Oberoi, Assistant City Editor • April 11, 2024
2
1173 Views
NU to renovate Deering Library, close it to public for next academic year
Beatrice Villaflor, Campus Editor • April 11, 2024
3
964 Views
Evanston’s heyday brings eclectic vintage clothing
Betsy Lecy, Assistant Arts & Entertainment Editor • April 11, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Q&A: Communication junior Mary Kate Tracy talks fundraising using ‘sexy’ dough

A+runner+holds+up+a+loaf+of+bread.
Photo courtesy of Mary Kate Tracy
Communication junior Mary Kate Tracy holds up one of her bread loaves after a run.
Leah Schroeder, Assistant Campus Editor
April 14, 2024

Communication junior Mary Kate Tracy never thought of charging her friends for the loaves of bread she baked for them.

But after she signed up to run the 2024 Chicago Marathon in October with Best Buddies, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting people with disabilities, she decided to combine her passions for baking and running to raise money for the cause and meet the marathon’s charity funding threshold. She sells her loaves of bread under the name MK’s Sexy Doughs on her website and Instagram. 

Tracy sat down with The Daily to discuss her fundraising journey ahead of the 2024 Chicago Marathon.

This interview has been edited for brevity and clarity.

The Daily: What first motivated you to start running?

Tracy: Over COVID, I started to train for a half marathon with my dad, and we would run together on the weekends. When I came to college, I got back into running again. I got pretty intense about my training and was very regimented, and I ended up fracturing my foot. I was unable to run for basically a full year.

I got back into running when I was abroad in Italy this past fall. I would run in every country that I would visit on the weekends as a form of exploration. Then, I found out that there was a marathon in Florence which is where I was studying. I was like, ‘You know what, I’m just gonna sign up and see what happens.’

The Daily: How did you start baking?

Tracy: Sourdough has always been my favorite type of bread. I’ve always wanted to make sourdough bread, but I didn’t really find the time to get into it. Over the summer, I was working from home for the internship that I was doing. I was like, “I think this is like the perfect time to start making sourdough bread.” I got a starter from a bakery by my house and started experimenting. After I made my first couple loaves, I delved into trying different flavor combinations, and I was bringing them to all my friends at home.

The Daily: What made you first decide to combine these two passions?

Tracy: I signed up to run the Chicago Marathon in October 2024. The way you can automatically get in is running through a charity. So I signed up to run it with Best Buddies, which is an organization that helps people with disabilities.

I was thinking and brainstorming ways that I could raise this money. I had been making my sourdough bread all quarter, and I was just giving it to my friends for free. Everyone was telling me, “You need to sell this, you’re losing money.” I love giving loaves to my friends, and it felt weird to try to make a profit from it because it was something that I just enjoyed doing. I didn’t want to ruin the hobby by making it too much of a job. I felt like this was a great combination of raising money for a good cause and just having fun with it.

The Daily: What made you choose Best Buddies as your charity?

Tracy: I (worked with) Best Buddies in my high school. The best way to improve society, to be more accepting of people with disabilities, is to take that person and bring them into your life and not assume that they can’t handle it and assume that they need special assistance. You basically have your best buddy where instead of, “This kid is leaving their friends to go do charity work for an hour,” it’s like “No, they’re bringing this person with disabilities into their life and their friend groups.” I think that is a much better way of looking at it and restructuring society.

The Daily: Is there anything you wish you could tell people about your fundraiser?

Tracy: Combining my bread and my running, the biggest thing I’ve learned is not taking things too seriously. A lot of times people think baking bread is an exact science and training for a marathon, you have to do all of this really intense stuff. How to find fun with these things is just releasing yourself from that idea of having to have that perfect run or having to make that perfect bread and just allowing yourself to experiment and have fun with it. If you don’t worry about the outcome and just focus on enjoying it in the moment, I think that ultimately creates better results.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @lmschroeder_

Related Stories: 

Faculty learn strategies for discussing grief, identity at One Book One Northwestern workshop

One Book One Northwestern hosts Helen Cho for talk on Korean diaspora

Curtis Chin talks memoir, Asian American upbringing at Evanston ASPA event
More to Discover
More in Campus
Photographer and journalist Yong Nam Lee spoke about the mistreatment of Korean comfort women in U.S. camptowns at the conference.
NU hosts Korean adoption conference unveiling global impact, enduring legacies
A name tag reading “Zijin Zeng” lies to the left of a laptop.
Northwestern hosts 21st Model UN conference for high school students
An illustration of keycaps spelling “NU Mech Keebs.”
NU Mechanical Keyboard Club looks to build custom boards, community on campus
One NU professor received funding from NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center to analyze the composition of the moon’s soil.
Research Roundup: NU researchers analyze lunar soil, unravel fates of stars near black hole
Organizers said they hope International Wildcat Welcome’s rebrand will create a more seamless transition between the international and domestic student orientation experiences.
International Wildcat Welcome rebrands, pushes for more funding, programming
Renovations will focus on the Martin Reading Room, Room 208 and the third floor lobby.
NU to renovate Deering Library, close it to public for next academic year
More in Latest Stories
Sophomore infielder Kansas Robinson high-fives coach Kate Drohan as she rounds the bases. Robinson logged three RBIs in the ’Cats’ series against Maryland.
Softball: Northwestern sweeps Maryland, extends unbeaten home streak
Spearheaded by Communication freshman Aditi Adve, The Deep End is being reintroduced after a yearlong hiatus.
The Deep End to bring satirical news back to NU
On Friday, Maggie Rogers released her third studio album, “Don’t Forget Me,” which marked a homecoming to the outdoorsy folk of her youth.
Liner Notes: In ‘Don’t Forget Me,’ Maggie Rogers returns to folk roots with triumph
Daniel Burnett in front of his mural inside Reprise Coffee Roasters.
Evanston artist Daniel Burnett paints to bring awareness to the city
Graduate student Christina Hand and senior Justine Leong celebrate after winning a doubles point. The pairing won 6-0 in Friday’s tilt against Purdue.
Women’s Tennis: Northwestern defeats Purdue 4-1 with strong matchplay start
Freshman Greyson Casey prepares to return the ball. Casey went toe-to-toe with his Illinois counterpart, but fell 5-7, 6-1, 4-6.
Men’s Tennis: Northwestern suffers decisive defeat to in-state rival Illinois
More in Top Stories
A person stands on stage at a podium next to a table seating three people.
Evanston Environmental Justice Conversation Series hosts environmental equity speaker, panel
A child in a tie-dye smock kneels on the ground, painting blue dots on a paper filled with bright painted dots, circles and spirals.
Evanston Paints helps children and adults find their inner artist
Women dancing in a circle and laughing.
Latinos en Evanston North Shore holds Los Años Dorados
Sophomore infielder Owen McElfatrick prepares for a pitch. McElfatrick leads the team with 10 doubles on the season.
Baseball: Northwestern snaps 10-game losing skid with series win over Maryland
Graduate student attacker Dylan Amonte drives toward the Ohio State cage Saturday afternoon. Amonte scored a career-high six goals against the Buckeyes.
Lacrosse: No. 1 Northwestern bludgeons Ohio State 19-10 in penultimate regular season test
The Cosmia Opera Collective staged “devoted” in the Ryan Opera Theatre on March 30.
Cosmia Opera Collective breathes life into opera, uplifts underrepresented composers
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in