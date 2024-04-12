Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
48° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Cosmia Opera Collective breathes life into opera, uplifts underrepresented composers
April 12, 2024
Women’s Golf: Northwestern closes out regular season with second consecutive victory
April 11, 2024
Evanston’s heyday brings eclectic vintage clothing
April 11, 2024
Trending Stories
1
1112 Views
City to host total solar eclipse watch events
Anavi Prakash, Assistant City Editor • April 7, 2024
2
832 Views
City Council indicates support for migrant shelter — but not downtown
Shun Graves and Hannah WebsterApril 9, 2024
3
528 Views
Football: Northwestern to play ‘majority’ of 2024, 2025 home games at enhanced Martin Stadium
Lucas Kim and Henry FriemanApril 10, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Cosmia Opera Collective breathes life into opera, uplifts underrepresented composers

The+Cosmia+Opera+Collective+staged+%E2%80%9Cdevoted%E2%80%9D+in+the+Ryan+Opera+Theatre+on+March+30.+
Contributed by Declan Franey
The Cosmia Opera Collective staged “devoted” in the Ryan Opera Theatre on March 30.
Jillian Moore, Assistant Arts & Entertainment Editor
April 12, 2024

Move over, Verdi — there’s a new generation in opera. The Cosmia Opera Collective is bringing students’ work to life, especially that of historically marginalized composers.

According to Bienen sophomore Cecelia Olszewski, who founded the collective this year using a grant from the Office of Undergraduate Research, it empowers students to self-advocate for their work. She said their work often combines modernity with antiquity.

“The idea of contemporary opera is to revitalize and bring life to a genre that a lot of people consider to be dead, and opera is not dead,” Olszewski said. “Opera isn’t going anywhere. Opera is always shifting and changing, but it’s never going to die as an art form.”

The collective’s first show, “devoted,” which played in the Ryan Opera Theatre on March 30, follows the Virgin Mary and Mary Magdalene after they have died and found themselves in a “teenage girl bedroom purgatory.”

The characters reflect on the biblical events they bore witness to and their relationship with Jesus — someone who “took everything from them.”

Bienen sophomore Isabel Yang, who starred as the Virgin Mary, said she has struggled to find her place in a historically white-dominated classical field. She added accessibility to the music was a priority for the collective, which also offered free admission to “devoted.”

“I had only really sung purely operatic roles, and this was a mix of styles,” she said. “It wasn’t purely classical, although a lot of it was. It was just a really new experience.”

A student-organized seminar produced the show this spring, and students had the opportunity to earn class credit. Alumni also participated in “devoted.”

Seth Lauver (Bienen ’23), who played vibraphone for the show, said one Cosmia Opera Collective goal is to support young musicians with diverse perspectives.

“That’s actually a bit of a discourse in the classical music community, that no one ever plays music by composers that are still alive,” Lauver said. “It’s always people who have been dead for hundreds of years.”

The show also starred Azalea Twining, a Columbia University freshman, as Mary Magdalene. Cosmia flew Twining in using an alumni fund from Luna Composition Lab — a program which provides mentorship for young composers — where Twining and Olszewski met.

Olszewski said the Luna Composition Lab and the summer festival Wildflower Composers were crucial for finding her community in spaces for female and gender-nonconforming musicians.

“I had these two really strong backbones supporting me as I entered college in this male-dominated space,” she said. “That’s the main reason why I feel so confident with this idea of self-advocacy, because of that upbringing.”

The collective will release a 40-minute recording of “devoted” by the end of the month on Vimeo and YouTube.

Yang said the Cosmia Opera Collective hopes to continue supporting student-directed and student-casted performances. She added that she envisions another student-organized seminar in collaboration with Bienen’s undergraduate opera company.

“I really want to be a part of contemporary music, contemporary operas that really shape and shift the definition of the genre itself and that new audiences can enjoy,” she said.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @jillian_moore7

Related Stories:
‘El Barberillo de Lavapiés’ opera production intertwines romance, humor and politics
WAVE’s ‘Birthday Candles’ play creates rich emotional journey
Matt Maltese’s poignant vocals, emotional melodies cast blue spell on House of Blues
More to Discover
More in Music
Jesse McCartney released his new EP titled “All’s Well” on April 5.
Singer-songwriter Jesse McCartney talks starting a family, Yung Gravy collaboration
Stephan Moccio has 500 million streams on his solo piano work and has co-written and produced seven contributions to the Billboard Hot 100 in his nearly 30-year career.
Grammy- and Oscar-nominated producer Stephan Moccio inspires NU students at songwriters event
With paper hearts on their smartphone flashlights, fans waved their phones during Matt Maltese’s emotional performance.
Matt Maltese’s poignant vocals, emotional melodies cast blue spell on House of Blues
Beyoncé’s new album “COWBOY CARTER” has sparked debate from country music fans and the BeyHive alike.
Beyoncé’s ‘COWBOY CARTER’ sparks commentary from country fans, BeyHive alike — but is there overlap between the two?
Bad Bunny performs at the United Center for the first night of the “Most Wanted Tour.”
Benito is back: Bad Bunny fans pack United Center ahead of Easter Weekend
Olivia Rodrigo holds out her arms while singing into a microphone. There is an enlarged black-and-white image of her singing in the back, as well as a moon with her shadow in front.
Olivia Rodrigo Chicago performance screams Gen-Z, announces deluxe album release
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in