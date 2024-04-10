Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
57° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
ASG Senate appoints new deputy speaker and elects Rules Committee members
April 10, 2024
LTE: Standing against anti-LGBTQ+ campaigns at The Arch
April 10, 2024
NU’s Global Poverty Research Lab effects policy change through poverty research
April 10, 2024
Trending Stories
1
1197 Views
City to host total solar eclipse watch events
Anavi Prakash, Assistant City Editor • April 7, 2024
2
757 Views
City Council indicates support for migrant shelter — but not downtown
Shun Graves and Hannah WebsterApril 9, 2024
3
657 Views
Celtic Knot Public House to reopen in June, aims to serve as community hub
Anavi Prakash, Assistant City Editor • April 4, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Jayal: For an exchange student at Northwestern, friend-making moves fast

Devaki Jayal, Columnist
April 10, 2024

I’m walking through Evanston on a Friday afternoon. A yellow light, dappled with green, butters the maple trees that line the road. I tread around the tall cylinders of their trunks, thinking wistfully of the quiet, sashaying music their leaves would make in the fall. Tassels of burnt orange that fell from branches and landed softly. How they accumulated in crackling heaps, the ground becoming interspersed by flashes of sparkling gold and brilliant red.

I have noticed the seasons very much during my time here. Each quarter has had a distinct air, a flavor. Much like how the trees frame my vision of campus — by the libraries, by the Lakefill, by the rocks — so have temperature shifts.

The nonchalant chill of fall and the ravenous freeze of winter permeate my memory of this year. Classes shuffle, once, twice, thrice. The academic calendar moves at a breakneck speed. In just 10 weeks, we are submerged in different worlds, first mapping them and then putting them away.

It is exhausting and thrilling. The quality of time mutates.

“Was that last week? Or last quarter?” I ask my friends, often. They too come and go. Apart from a handful of us, most exchange students are only here for a quarter, not a full year. As someone generally averse to change, befriending people in the fall, who were leaving come December, came with the sharp sourness of fear.

Nonetheless, friendship weaved a taut thread between us, spooling quickly from the shared experience of moving at a different tempo to regular students — of speaking with compounds of languages, shifty accents, scattered pop culture references.

I was used to London, the bounds of which seem infinite and where friendship comes to fruition over time. In a city, one must initiate, reach out, have volition to see one another again. Then, of course, closeness deepens naturally, like oranges in sugar, stewing into jam.

Here, the close embrace of NU’s campus kept us in each other’s spheres. Soon, over meals together and movies in yellow-lit dorm rooms, a deep sense of community began to crystallize. I realized how at ease I felt, waking up in the mornings and knowing that no delayed tube ride or kilometers of city ground stood between me and my friends.

“Campus is so boring.” I often hear this refrain. In the queues at MOD Pizza, in libraries or in lecture halls. And I understand: I got to live out my restlessness as a freshman in the zingy bustle of London, and I miss my friends and its constant, thumping energy. Besides, four years in close radius … it certainly must lose its novelty.

But I find that the novelty arises in the people. Especially those who are endlessly interesting and bubble easily into friendship.

Two of my friends left in December, returning to their home universities. One of them back to the rippling, blue-green folds of Cape Town. The other, to the smoky, silky glamour of Paris. I miss them very much and resent the miles between us and the twisty logistics and finances of inter-continental friendships.

I also have friends who will stay in the U.S., working and studying, after I leave this spring.

But there is always the missing. Missing my grandparents, in India, two oceans away, who wake up when I am going to bed. They implore me, over FaceTime, to eat more, go out into the sun more. Missing my parents. My sister. My two rotund little Jack Russell Terriers, who still chase after stones in old age. My best friends, in London, who are approaching their graduation.

It is a luxury, though, to even experience the missing. To have people so close that their absence leaves a dull ache. To see the world, and live, for a time, so far from what was known to me.

The prospect of going abroad for a year terrified me. I was scared of having to build friendships and then bid farewell to people. But each quarter, when life resets, I realize that the ground is still steady. That people may be far away, but I think of them every day — and over glitchy phone calls and rambling emails, they stay vibrantly close.

Tomorrow, it is going to be warm. I will go sit by the lake, where the ground is bursting with the first soft tufts of spring flowers.

Devaki Jayal is an exchange student from University College London. She can be contacted at [email protected]. If you would like to respond publicly to this op-ed, send a Letter to the Editor to [email protected]. The views expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect the views of all staff members of The Daily Northwestern.
More to Discover
More in Columns
Jayal: Is Northwestern a claustrophobic cocoon or purple utopia?
Jayal: Is Northwestern a claustrophobic cocoon or purple utopia?
Kim: Dear diary…
Kim: Dear diary…
Kim: Cycling is in my DNA
Kim: Cycling is in my DNA
Hwang: Wikipedia is what the internet promised to be
Hwang: Wikipedia is what the internet promised to be
Ergil: Writing a letter doesn’t have to be a formal event
Ergil: Writing a letter doesn’t have to be a formal event
Lachman: To seek or not to seek (discomfort)
Lachman: To seek or not to seek (discomfort)
More in Opinion
xr:d:DAF1fZXb4H8:21,j:6711913734258853229,t:24041002
LTE: NU should pursue Soldier Field for temporary football stadium
xr:d:DAF1fZXb4H8:20,j:6312219266802839326,t:24041002
Duda: Dispelling “A non-vote is a vote for Trump” and Biden is “the lesser of two evils” amid war in Gaza
Nunes: Just say no to Biden and Trump
Nunes: Just say no to Biden and Trump
Students at Norris University Center’s East Lawn enjoying the warm weather on Tuesday, February 27.
Boorstein: Don’t table outdoor tables
An illustration that reads: “For the first time in its 143-year history, The Daily has established a Crossword & Games desk. We have some exciting puzzles on deck for our readers.” The text appears on the purple background with The Daily’s logo in the top right corner.
Letter from the Editor: Welcome to Games!
LTE: Vote no: Sexual misconduct remains non-grievable under NU’s proposed contract
LTE: Vote no: Sexual misconduct remains non-grievable under NU’s proposed contract
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in