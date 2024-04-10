Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
57° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
ASG Senate appoints new deputy speaker and elects Rules Committee members
April 10, 2024
LTE: Standing against anti-LGBTQ+ campaigns at The Arch
April 10, 2024
NU’s Global Poverty Research Lab effects policy change through poverty research
April 10, 2024
Trending Stories
1
1197 Views
City to host total solar eclipse watch events
Anavi Prakash, Assistant City Editor • April 7, 2024
2
757 Views
City Council indicates support for migrant shelter — but not downtown
Shun Graves and Hannah WebsterApril 9, 2024
3
657 Views
Celtic Knot Public House to reopen in June, aims to serve as community hub
Anavi Prakash, Assistant City Editor • April 4, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Author Jami Nakamura Lin hosts candid conversation about grief and ‘carrying our ghosts’ in One Book One Northwestern panel

Participants+chat+with+one+another+at+the+workshop.
Leah Schroeder/The Daily Northwestern
Participants chat with one another at the workshop.
Leah Schroeder, Assistant Campus Editor
April 10, 2024

Heads down, about 25 students put pencil to paper, carefully considering what “ghosts” they carry with them. Led by author Jami Nakamura Lin, this grief writing workshop titled “Carrying Our Ghosts: Writing in and through Grief” took place Wednesday evening in Crowe Hall.

The workshop, hosted in conjunction by the Asian American Studies program and One Book One Northwestern, drew inspiration from Nakamura Lin’s experience with grief. Nakamura Lin wrote her 2023 novel “The Night Parade” as a form of remembrance and resurrection. The book touches on themes of mythology, mental illness, motherhood and intergenerational trauma.

“One of the reasons why I was so interested in writing about this novel was that I didn’t feel like there were really that many places to talk about (grief),” Nakamura Lin said. “When my father died, I really felt the loss of that space and there wasn’t really a place to talk about it.”

Nakamura Lin said she aimed to call on participants to “see (their grief), point at it” and wanted them to face their grief with her, a concept borrowed from Akwaeke Emezi’s “Dear Senthuran.”

The workshop led participants through several readings about grief, facilitating a space for participants to narrate their own “ghosts.”

“Ghosts are things that keep returning to us over and over again,” Nakamura Lin said. “Often, when I was growing up, I would just kind of shut all those things away. Writing my own story was a process of trying to learn how to carry that with me.”

Nakamura Lin encouraged participants to encounter grief and memory with curiosity and care and write without self-judgment.

Though she hesitated at first, Communication junior Melanie Ahn shared her narrative with the workshop. 

“I’m someone that isn’t very vulnerable with my emotions,” Ahn said. “I tend to push things down and I’m not very good at expressing the way that I feel. It was kind of daunting to step into a space like this and be asked to do that, but I found it to be really cathartic. Grief is something that can be a really personal but also communal experience.”

English and Asian American Studies Prof. Michelle Huang, who is currently teaching “English 375: Memory and Identity in Asian American Literature,” encouraged her students to attend the event.

Huang said she plans to apply certain aspects of the workshop to her classes, including the open-ended writing and discussion prompts.

“It’s okay to mourn and be vulnerable,” Huang said. “Those feelings are also thinking and not just unproductive or not useful, that they can be used to move towards a better world. The grief means and matters something.”

Nakamura Lin encouraged attendees to change the way that they think about grief.

“Often, with grief, people like to give you a specific timeline to be sad,” Nakamura Lin said. “Thinking about it as an opening, as carrying these things with us — it can be a portal to something else.”

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @lmschroeder_

Related Stories: 

Faculty learn strategies for discussing grief, identity at One Book One Northwestern workshop

One Book One Northwestern hosts Helen Cho for talk on Korean diaspora

Curtis Chin talks memoir, Asian American upbringing at Evanston ASPA event
More to Discover
More in Campus
Martin Stadium, home to the University’s lacrosse and soccer teams, will undergo temporary enhancements that will allow it to host games for NU’s football team through the 2025 season.
Football: Northwestern to play ‘majority’ of 2024, 2025 home games at enhanced Martin Stadium
Students gathered in Scott Hall Tuesday night to hear Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell and Kaiser Kuo speak about U.S.-China relations.
Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell talks U.S.-China relations at virtual town hall
LinkedIn allows pre-professionals to show off their education and work experiences, career skills and certifications, and their connections.
LinkedIn provides networking, competition to NU students during recruitment
An illustration depicting the One Book One Northwestern logo.
‘The Night Watchman’ by Louise Erdrich announced as 2024-25 One Book One Northwestern selection
An illustration of two notebooks, one with dollar bills on it. Pencils are drawn above the notebooks.
NU to welcome record number of QuestBridge Match Scholars in fall
Some eclipse-goers brought picnic blankets and packed lunches.
Eyes on the skies: 2024 solar eclipse brings NU community together
More in Latest Stories
A shelf of packages.
Local businesses grapple with impact of Evanston’s flavored tobacco ban
Graduate student outfielder Angela Zedak loads up for a pitch. Zedak was 4-for-4 with three homeruns in Northwestern’s win over Illinois Tuesday.
Softball: Northwestern secures midweek run-rule win at Illinois
Senior Justine Leong prepares to return a serve against Wisconsin. Leong lost to Wisconsin’s Maria Sholokhova 6-2, 6-1, but Northwestern has since been awarded the point for that match.
Women’s Tennis: Northwestern’s weekend defeat to Wisconsin overturned
A car is parked in a parking garage.
Evanston, Cook County see steady increase in electric vehicle use
Graduate student Griffin Arnone swings at a pitch against UIC on Tuesday. Northwestern lost, 18-5.
Baseball: Northwestern falls flat against high-flying UIC in 18-5 defeat
A pair of hands cup a heart with the trans flag colors in it.
Drawing on lived experiences, Gender Affirming Evanston aims to support parents of transgender children
More in Top Stories
Cars parked in front of a stadium.
Ald. Eleanor Revelle releases NU event parking survey for 7th Ward residents
Ty Berry (left) and Matthew Nicholson (right) each announced on social media Tuesday they will be returning to Northwestern for another season.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern’s Berry, Nicholson to return for fifth seasons
An exterior photo of Evanston Township High School.
District 202 board discusses 2022-2023 school year discipline report
Newspapers lay on a counter.
Illinois Journalism Preservation Act calls for Big Tech to compensate local news outlets
A building door with lamps on the wall.
City Council indicates support for migrant shelter — but not downtown
An illustration of a person celebrating while looking at their phone. A larger phone says “sports betting” and shows that they won. There is money and a trophy all around.
Student sports betting soars during March Madness
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in