Ald. Eleanor Revelle releases NU event parking survey for 7th Ward residents

A Northwestern events parking survey opened to 7th Ward residents Monday, Ald. Eleanor Revelle (7th) announced.

The survey comes amid monthslong discussions between residents and city officials about how to adjust city parking regulations in response to NU’s plans to hold public-facing concerts at a reconstructed Ryan Field. Revelle said the information it gathers will better inform the 7th Ward parking proposals the city is currently considering.

One of those proposals is a special event zone, which would restrict parking around Ryan Field and Welsh-Ryan Arena to only residents during University events. Part of the survey’s purpose, Revelle said, is to determine which events — including concerts, games and University ceremonies — would trigger the special event zone.

“I’m interested in seeing whether there’s strong support from all residents to restrict parking during football games and graduation,” Revelle told The Daily.

There’s also growing momentum to restrict parking for men’s basketball games due to unexpectedly high parking pressures, she said.

There is currently no specific deadline to complete the survey by. Revelle said she hopes residents respond “promptly,” so she — along with her colleagues who may ultimately decide on special event parking — have enough accurate information to work with.

