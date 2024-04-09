Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

Ald. Eleanor Revelle releases NU event parking survey for 7th Ward residents

Cars+parked+in+front+of+a+stadium.
Daily file photo by Seeger Gray
The parking survey results can better inform city officials on what NU events should trigger restriction zones, Ald. Eleanor Revelle (7th) said.
William Tong, City Editor
April 9, 2024

A Northwestern events parking survey opened to 7th Ward residents Monday, Ald. Eleanor Revelle (7th) announced.

The survey comes amid monthslong discussions between residents and city officials about how to adjust city parking regulations in response to NU’s plans to hold public-facing concerts at a reconstructed Ryan Field. Revelle said the information it gathers will better inform the 7th Ward parking proposals the city is currently considering.

One of those proposals is a special event zone, which would restrict parking around Ryan Field and Welsh-Ryan Arena to only residents during University events. Part of the survey’s purpose, Revelle said, is to determine which events — including concerts, games and University ceremonies — would trigger the special event zone.

“I’m interested in seeing whether there’s strong support from all residents to restrict parking during football games and graduation,” Revelle told The Daily.

There’s also growing momentum to restrict parking for men’s basketball games due to unexpectedly high parking pressures, she said.

There is currently no specific deadline to complete the survey by. Revelle said she hopes residents respond “promptly,” so she — along with her colleagues who may ultimately decide on special event parking — have enough accurate information to work with.

Email: [email protected]

X: @william2tong

Related Stories: 

Residents remain concerned as Ryan Field demolition nears completion

Ryan Field zoning lawsuit parties clash after NU intervenes to dismiss case

Contentious Ryan Field demolition in full swing, ending 97-year chapter for NU
