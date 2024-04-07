Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
43° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Captured: Women’s Tennis: Wildcats fall to No. 30 Wisconsin
April 7, 2024
Captured: Softball: Northwestern sweeps Michigan in weekend series
April 7, 2024
The spotlight is on tabloids and gossip in Fusion’s spring show 'Front Cover'
April 7, 2024
Trending Stories
1
3075 Views
Norris to be renovated this summer, will feature pub, rooftop patio
Beatrice Villaflor, Campus Editor • April 5, 2024
2
1045 Views
Anti-LGBTQ+ group sparks tensions with NU students at The Arch
Beatrice Villaflor and David Samson April 5, 2024
3
1006 Views
Grant Street neighbors ‘disappointed’ with small homes’ approval
Shun Graves, Assistant Photo Editor • April 4, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Evanston’s new skate park delivers community but not ‘street cred’

A+skater+descends+into+Evanston+Skate+Park
Cole Reynolds/The Daily Northwestern
The Evanston Skate Park had its grand opening Saturday after launching in late December.
Cole Reynolds, In Focus Editor
April 7, 2024

Local skater Adam Eichorn turned toward two police cars guarding the entrance to the ribbon-cutting ceremony at Evanston’s new skate park, took out his phone and snapped a picture.

He laughed to himself, eyes crinkling behind sunglasses and a white trucker hat.

“That’s a great picture,” Eichorn said.

Many of the older skaters have stories of ducking police to skate in Evanston parking lots or on street curbs. Now, they watched police cars guard a collection of concrete hills and metal rails at the tip of Twiggs Park.

Saturday marked the grand opening of the Evanston Skate Park — a $1.7 million project soft launched in December — and the endorsement of skateboarding by a city that, according to some, hasn’t always been the most hospitable to its participants in the past.

The ceremony brought upwards of 200 people to Twiggs Park — skaters lining the tops of the smooth concrete slopes and observers eating from food trucks.

At some points during the event, the skate park became so crowded that it led to several near collisions and deterred Prospect Heights skater Robert Breton from skateboarding altogether. 

However, Breton said Saturday was an example of what skate parks represent. He said they were places where the skating community merged — where skaters could see and be seen by others in their community.

“This is home,” he said.

Skate parks offer kids permission to skate, said Ald. Juan Geracaris (9th), who is active on the Evanston skate scene. Kids that don’t have access to local parks either don’t have an outlet or are forced to duck police to skate the streets, skaters at the event said. 

Growing up without many skate parks nearby, Breton said he was arrested for street skating.

In contrast, the constant availability of a skate park makes it a better foundation on which to form a stable community, according to Eichorn.

“There’s no barriers (here),” he said. “It brings people together. It forces people to see each other.”

Many skaters at the Evanston Skate Park — while grateful for the park and its support from the city — hold the freeform street skating in higher regard than the more organized version found in parks.

Completing kickflips and grinds on urban obstacles not necessarily created for skating is what builds “street cred,” Eichorn said.

“Part of the art of skating is finding the things that aren’t meant to be skated,” said Jon Schmoldt, a vendor selling skateboards during the ceremony.

There isn’t a rigid separation between street and park skating, though. A corner of the Evanston Skate Park is a replica of a legendary Chicago skate spot outside of the Chase Tower. Several skaters at the opening ceremony said Evanston’s version will be relegated to just practice for those who want to prove their chops on the original.

It’s part of what Schmoldt describes as “self-expression.” Skating the same lines at the same parks as everyone else doesn’t give the satisfaction or confidence that riding unique urban terrain does, Breton said.

But for Breton and Schmoldt, Evanston’s new skate park signals the growing acceptance of their sport.

Just after noon on Saturday, Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss led a caravan of city employees to the center of the park, skaters whizzing past them. There, they cut the big blue ribbon that officially opened the park. Just a handful of skaters listened to Biss’ speech that preceded the ribbon-cutting. Most were already behind him, standing atop the concrete slopes, sliding along the metal rails.

Email: [email protected]

X: @charcole27

Related Stories:

Here for the ride: Evanston opens new skate park at Twiggs Park

Skate park construction at Twiggs Park set to begin in July

Residents weigh in on final Twiggs Park skate park design at community meeting
More to Discover
More in City
A black circle, representing the moon, is outlined with a white circle, representing the sun, on a black background.
City to host total solar eclipse watch events
Copies of Curtis Chin’s memoir sit on a table.
Curtis Chin talks memoir, Asian American upbringing at Evanston ASPA event
Two hands holding a paper that says “reparations.”
Evanston Reparations Fund to be deposited in Black-owned Liberty Bank
A storefront window with a snowy overhang.
Celtic Knot Public House to reopen in June, aims to serve as community hub
A puddle covers the sidewalk in front of an empty lot.
Grant Street neighbors ‘disappointed’ with small homes’ approval
A person paints a bright, floral mural on a brick wall.
Evanston Mural Arts Program continues to bring art to Evanston streets
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in