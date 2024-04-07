Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
48° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
NU Economics Tournament hosts seventh annual Econ Bowl for high school students across the country
April 7, 2024
Baseball: Pitching woes hurt Northwestern in series loss to Penn State
April 7, 2024
Marcia Rieke talks James Webb Space Telescope for Heilborn Lecture Series
April 7, 2024
Trending Stories
1
2990 Views
Norris to be renovated this summer, will feature pub, rooftop patio
Beatrice Villaflor, Campus Editor • April 5, 2024
2
991 Views
Grant Street neighbors ‘disappointed’ with small homes’ approval
Shun Graves, Assistant Photo Editor • April 4, 2024
3
971 Views
Anti-LGBTQ+ group sparks tensions with NU students at The Arch
Beatrice Villaflor and David SamsonApril 5, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Potawatomi Confederacy Panel Discussion sparks conversation on historic preservation, tribal unity

The+discussion+panel+on+Saturday+featured+guest+speakers+from+the+Potawatomi+tribe+speaking+on+cultural+language%2C+historic+preservation+and+leadership.+
Jerry Wu/The Daily Northwestern
The discussion panel on Saturday featured guest speakers from the Potawatomi tribe speaking on cultural language, historic preservation and leadership.
Jerry Wu, Assistant Campus Editor
April 7, 2024

The Center for Native American and Indigenous Research hosted the Potawatomi Confederacy Panel Discussion addressing topics on language, historic preservation and leadership in the Potawatomi Nation at Norris University Center on Saturday.

The program is part of a two-week event arranged by this year’s CNAIR Artist in Residence, Madalene Big Bear, a citizen of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians. She is also a Pokagon cultural keeper, with expertise in material culture, culinary traditions, art and storytelling.

Beginning the panel, Corinne Kasper, an enrolled citizen of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians, discussed her experience studying the Potawatomi language as a Ph.D. candidate in linguistics at the University of Chicago.

“As we all know, colonization and genocide occurred, which is bad for us all, and as a result, preservation of language is now a main goal of a lot of tribes across the Confederacy,” she said. “We can’t work in our own communities only … we have to look across communities.”

Kasper emphasized that she avoids describing Native American languages as “dying” or “endangered.” Her research focuses on a group of emerging Potawatomi language learners, which gives her hope for the language’s preservation, she said.

Lakota Hobia, a member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation, discussed her work with historic preservation in the Potawatomi Nation. Hobia currently serves as the tribal historic preservation officer for the Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Potawatomi Indians, also known as Gun Lake Tribe. 

Hobia said tribal and historic preservation comes in multiple forms, including archeological and landscape survey work of tribal lands, education resources and other community projects. Hobia echoed the need for collaboration between tribal nations in this project.

“Whether it’s on our tribal lands or within our larger international footprint, we have to be in communication with each other, we have to be accountable to each other, and we have to work together to get these things done,” Hobia said.

The panel also discussed environmental justice in tribal nations. Gina Roxas, a member of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation, is the executive director of Trickster Cultural Center, where she focuses on combining traditional plant knowledge with environmental protection.

Based in Chicago, Roxas emphasized the importance of bringing culturally relevant food in institutions and advocating for more grant funding for Native farmers. 

The panel also featured Raphael Wahwassuck, who serves on the Tribal Council for the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation. Working with federal and state governments to develop working relationships and treaties with tribal nations serve as the foundation of American law, Wahwassuck said.

“More and more of that (partnership) is being forgotten as we move through history. We can’t let them forget that,” Wahwassuck said. “That’s another reason why I’m hopeful that our Confederacy will come together strongly and support one another.” 

CNAIR’s “Native-in-Residence” programming with Big Bear will continue through April 14 and feature several advanced quill-making workshops to create traditional round medallions.

SESP Prof. and CNAIR Director Megan Bang said events like Saturday’s are crucial to maintaining the responsibilities of the Native community at NU.

“Our job is to create a space like this to create partnerships and relationships that contribute to revitalizing of Indigenous communities,” Bang said. “For me, this is what we are doing to act on our responsibilities.” 

Email: [email protected] 

X: @Jerrwu

Related Stories:

—  Native American and Indigenous community amplifies land acknowledgement dialogue

—  NAISA celebrates Native American and Indigenous Heritage Month

—  Tracing the path of the tribes who call Evanston home
More to Discover
More in Campus
International journalists Marzio Mian and Alessandro Cosmelli talked about their experience reporting in Putin’s Russia Friday.
International journalists take students and faculty 'Inside Putin’s Russia' at Buffett Institute event
A rendering of the renovated East Lawn. Construction is expected to be completed in summer 2025.
Norris to be renovated this summer, will feature pub, rooftop patio
Four protesters stand beside Weber Arch with signs reading “HONK! Against LGBT Grooming of Children” and “Protect Children in Schools and Libraries.”
Anti-LGBTQ+ group sparks tensions with NU students at The Arch
Hart is an award-winning sexuality educator who has taught an audience from elementary students to adults.
Activist, writer Ericka Hart talks intersectionality within Black liberation in State of the Black Union Address
Many NU organizations provide funding and grants for student groups’ diverse needs.
The Daily Explains: How student groups receive funding from NU
NU mens soccer team player and Weinberg junior Ibrahim Obeid. Muslim student athletes balance training and schoolwork during Ramadan fasts.
Fasting for Ramadan doesn’t slow down Northwestern athletes
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in