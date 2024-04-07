Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
48° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
NU Economics Tournament hosts seventh annual Econ Bowl for high school students across the country
April 7, 2024
Baseball: Pitching woes hurt Northwestern in series loss to Penn State
April 7, 2024
Marcia Rieke talks James Webb Space Telescope for Heilborn Lecture Series
April 7, 2024
Trending Stories
1
2990 Views
Norris to be renovated this summer, will feature pub, rooftop patio
Beatrice Villaflor, Campus Editor • April 5, 2024
2
991 Views
Grant Street neighbors ‘disappointed’ with small homes’ approval
Shun Graves, Assistant Photo Editor • April 4, 2024
3
971 Views
Anti-LGBTQ+ group sparks tensions with NU students at The Arch
Beatrice Villaflor and David SamsonApril 5, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Marcia Rieke talks James Webb Space Telescope for Heilborn Lecture Series

A+woman+stands+in+the+center+of+the+stage+talking+to+an+audience+in+front+of+a+projection+of+a+galaxy.
Madeline King/The Daily Northwestern
Marcia Rieke taught Northwestern students and faculty and Evanston community members about the James Webb Space Telescope.
Madeline King, Development and Recruitment Editor
April 7, 2024

Marcia Rieke, the lead investigator for the near-infrared camera on the James Webb Space Telescope, gave a talk on the new telescope at the Technological Institute on Friday. 

Rieke highlighted the JWST’s capabilities and contributions to the scientific community. The $10 billion telescope, launched into space on Dec. 25, 2021, has led to the discovery of new galaxies, she said.

Rieke’s presentation marked the third and final lecture in the 2024 Heilborn Lecture Series. The annual lecture series, hosted by the Department of Physics and Astronomy since 2000, aims to educate the general public on developments in the field.

Communication sophomore Aashna Rai, who attended the lecture, said although she knows little about astronomy, she was intrigued to learn from experts in different fields. 

“I forget that there’s so much opportunity to learn and engage with things that I’m curious about,” Rai said. “It’s good to take advantage of where you are and be a learner.”

Rieke also spoke on JWST’s infrared camera capabilities, which enable the telescope to see through dust better than visible light. She also discussed redshift, a phenomenon in which light shifts to a redder part of the wavelength spectrum with a lower frequency. Redshift can be used to measure a galaxy’s distance from Earth. 

Rieke compared pictures of galaxies JWST and the famous Hubble Space Telescope captured side-by-side to show the increased capabilities of the new telescope. This power enables JWST to see galaxies that Hubble cannot, she said.

Rieke said it may be feasible to use JWST to measure atmospheric compositions of other planets. These measurements may lead to discoveries of Earth-like planets, knowledge that Rieke predicts will affect public lives. 

“I think if we could show that there is an Earth-like planet somewhere out in the galaxy, from a philosophical standpoint, that would really have a big impact on the man in the street,” Rieke said. 

Rieke said she thinks the public was very receptive to the success of JWST because people were looking for good news after the COVID-19 pandemic, and in turn became excited about an innovation created with the sole intention of new discoveries and learning more about space. 

Evanston resident and attendee Patricia Bieze said she was excited to hear an in-person explanation of the power of the telescope after reading information online. She added that there is great importance in being a life-long learner. 

“If I can come, and I’m not that far off from 100, then I think it’s pretty important,” Bieze said. “How else can you experience life in the present?” 

Email: [email protected]

X: @madelineking_18
More to Discover
More in Campus
Camp Kesem counselors eat smores during camp in Wisconsin.
NU Kesem plans annual Make the Magic Gala to fund summer camp
The discussion panel on Saturday featured guest speakers from the Potawatomi tribe speaking on cultural language, historic preservation and leadership.
Potawatomi Confederacy Panel Discussion sparks conversation on historic preservation, tribal unity
International journalists Marzio Mian and Alessandro Cosmelli talked about their experience reporting in Putin’s Russia Friday.
International journalists take students and faculty 'Inside Putin’s Russia' at Buffett Institute event
A rendering of the renovated East Lawn. Construction is expected to be completed in summer 2025.
Norris to be renovated this summer, will feature pub, rooftop patio
Four protesters stand beside Weber Arch with signs reading “HONK! Against LGBT Grooming of Children” and “Protect Children in Schools and Libraries.”
Anti-LGBTQ+ group sparks tensions with NU students at The Arch
Hart is an award-winning sexuality educator who has taught an audience from elementary students to adults.
Activist, writer Ericka Hart talks intersectionality within Black liberation in State of the Black Union Address
More in Latest Stories
Sophomore attacker Madison Taylor celebrates against Maryland Saturday night. Taylor scored six goals during Northwestern’s 17-9 victory over the Terrapins.
Lacrosse: No. 1 Northwestern decimates No. 2 Maryland in commanding 17-9 road win
Copies of Curtis Chin’s memoir sit on a table.
Curtis Chin talks memoir, Asian American upbringing at Evanston ASPA event
Many of the cast from the 1980 show (featured above) went on to create the Practical Theatre Company in Chicago.
The Mee-Ow Show’s semicentennial: Committing to the bit 50 years later
Many NU organizations provide funding and grants for student groups’ diverse needs.
The Daily Explains: How student groups receive funding from NU
Two hands holding a paper that says “reparations.”
Evanston Reparations Fund to be deposited in Black-owned Liberty Bank
A storefront window with a snowy overhang.
Celtic Knot Public House to reopen in June, aims to serve as community hub
More in Top Stories
NU mens soccer team player and Weinberg junior Ibrahim Obeid. Muslim student athletes balance training and schoolwork during Ramadan fasts.
Fasting for Ramadan doesn’t slow down Northwestern athletes
Graduate student guard Boo Buie hustles to make a play against UConn in the NCAA Tournament. Buie won the Lefty Driesell Defensive Player of the Year Award Thursday.
Men’s Basketball: Boo Buie named Lefty Driesell Defensive Player of the Year
A puddle covers the sidewalk in front of an empty lot.
Grant Street neighbors ‘disappointed’ with small homes’ approval
SESP senior Leah Ryzenman swears in Weinberg sophomore Grace Houren as speaker of the Senate.
ASG Senate elects new speaker and parliamentarian
Emily Babb, associate vice president of civil rights & Title IX compliance, shared updates from the office at Wednesday’s Faculty Senate meeting.
Board of Trustees, Office of Civil Rights & Title IX Compliance share updates at Faculty Senate
A person paints a bright, floral mural on a brick wall.
Evanston Mural Arts Program continues to bring art to Evanston streets
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in