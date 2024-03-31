Letter from the Editor: Welcome to Games!

If you glance at the screens near you during class, there’s a good chance you’ll spot the checkered grid of a crossword puzzle. There’s an even greater chance that the puzzle is from a news publication like The New York Times, The Washington Post or The Wall Street Journal.

However, there is a very slim chance that it was from our very own publication – until now, that is!

For the first time in its 143-year history, The Daily has established a Crossword & Games desk. We have some exciting puzzles on deck for our readers.

Starting next Sunday, we will publish a daily mini crossword, a quick puzzle that’s perfect for when you’re on the go. Later in the month, we will begin releasing a larger crossword once a week. And, as always, there will be a quiz published every Sunday about the latest Northwestern and Evanston news.

It is an honor to be part of this moment in the newspaper’s history, and I am excited to lead the charge as the Crossword & Games editor this quarter.

I have always had a love for puzzles. I often carry a game of Bananagrams with me in case I have a stretch of free time between classes. It makes my tote bag a bit too heavy, but the pain is worth it for the joy of puzzling.

I hope you’ll find joy in playing our puzzles. Share them with a friend! Play them together!

Games, at their best, bring people together.

