Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
32° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern’s Luke Hunger’s journey spans from youth hockey rinks to March Madness
March 23, 2024
Men’s Basketball: Battle-tested Northwestern looks to create history versus No. 1 Connecticut in Round of 32
March 23, 2024
Rapid Recap: Penn State 14, No. 1 Northwestern 13 (OT)
March 22, 2024
Trending Stories
1
614 Views
Rapid Recap: No. 9 Northwestern 77, No. 8 Florida Atlantic 65 (OT)
Lucas Kim, Senior Staffer • March 22, 2024
2
599 Views
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern punches second consecutive March Madness ticket
Jake Epstein, Senior Staffer • March 17, 2024
3
597 Views
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern walk-on Blake Smith provides unlikely defensive spark for March Madness squad
Jake Epstein, Senior Staffer • March 21, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Men’s Basketball: Northwestern’s Brooks Barnhizer rises to supreme occasion in 77-65 victory over Florida Atlantic

Junior+guard+Brooks+Barnhizer+dribbles+against+Florida+Atlantic+Friday.+Barnhizer+scored+13+points+in+Northwesterns+Round+of+64+victory.
Angeli Mittal/The Daily Northwestern
Junior guard Brooks Barnhizer dribbles against Florida Atlantic Friday. Barnhizer scored 13 points in Northwestern’s Round of 64 victory.
Jake Epstein, Senior Staffer
March 22, 2024

BROOKLYN, N.Y.  — With less than four minutes remaining in No. 9 seed Northwestern’s first-half rock fight against No. 8 seed Florida Atlantic Friday, junior guard Brooks Barnhizer darted toward the Barclays Center sideline, pursuing a loose ball that fell just out of reach.

Barnhizer’s legs crashed into the courtside press row, and he toppled over a media table. Teammates gathered around the Third-Team All-Big Ten honoree as he lay motionless beyond the court. 

Not only would Barnhizer immediately return to the floor, but he’d come back to the same spot to celebrate a 77-65 overtime victory to send the Wildcats to their third-ever NCAA Tournament Round of 32 — a win that Barnhizer’s late-game heroics helped secure.

Logging a game-high 45 minutes, Barnhizer said he felt a whirlwind range of emotions early Friday morning, but his nerves settled once he set foot on the hardwood.

“On the way to the game I was kind of getting a little emotional, and I don’t know why,” Barnhizer said. “I think it’s just the climax of everything. I’m texting my brother and my dad — I got the family ties to (Owls coach Dusty May) … As soon as I got on the court, I felt at home.”

A player who said he needed to step up and regroup from the previous week’s Big Ten Tournament loss to Wisconsin, Barnhizer said his high-impact hustle play sprung his senses back into focus.

It’s a play he’s made countless times this season, but Friday’s fall left a more marked impact on Barnhizer’s fans and teammates, silencing the Barclays Center until he rose from the floor. 

“I dove for that ball, and it hurt a little bit, but it kind of just woke me up,” Barnhizer said. “I was like ‘Okay, I’m in an NCAA Tournament game.’ I just tried to make a play for my team.”

After Barnhizer laid everything on the line on a play emblematic of his relentless motor, his team closed the half by forcing five late turnovers. During a 20-minute stretch when coach Chris Collins’ group couldn’t buy a shot, a dogged defensive effort kept NU in contention.

Graduate student guard Boo Buie, who was one of the first players to rush over and check on Barnhizer, said the ‘Cats were dialed in once his co-captain showed his unwavering commitment to NU.

“Once (I saw) my guy go over there, it just reminded me that this is potentially my last game ever,” Buie said of Barnhizer’s hustle play. “I’m already telling myself I gotta leave everything out there on the floor. But, if he’s going to be doing that, risking his whole career … we’re gonna have to give that same type of energy.”

As the ‘Cats trailed 58-56 with 26 seconds left to save their season, all eyes inside the arena and across the nation expected Buie to take the last shot. Instead, Barnhizer, who’d just grabbed a crucial rebound off Florida Atlantic center Vladislav Goldin’s missed free throw, saw his window and attacked.

Eluding Goldin on the perimeter, Barnhizer drove the lane, double-clutching a layup that tapped the glass and blissfully dropped through the bucket. For an Indiana native who made significant strides in each passing season in Evanston, Barnhizer said his clutch moment was a long-time coming.

“It’s a testament to sticking it out,” Barnhizer said. “My freshman year I didn’t play a lot. Last year I was kind of coming into my own. I just love this school, I love this team and I love this program. We’re building it the right way. I just stay patient. Good things happen when you stay patient.”

Barnhizer’s ice-in-the-veins moment bought NU an extra five minutes of overtime hoops, a frame where graduate student guard Ryan Langborg left no doubt.

Buie said the statement equalizing play secured the victory in his mind.

“We talk about every day how we’re the dogs on the team — it’s our job to set the tone offensively and defensively,” Buie said of him and Barnhizer. “Once he did that, I knew we were gonna win. His presence, his toughness, his poise at the end of the shot clock — most people in that situation would’ve just fired something up after a couple of screens didn’t work.”

Now, a team that’s navigated through a bevy of obstacles will face its most daunting challenge yet this Sunday. 

Barnhizer and the ‘Cats will look to manufacture monumental March Madness magic against the tournament’s No. 1 overall seed UConn. 

“What more would you rather have,” Barnhizer said. “It’s such a great opportunity. It’s such a blessing. We can’t be scared going into the game. We know they’re the repeating champion … We just gotta go out there and fight. If we stick to our principles and fight, I think the game will be a lot closer than some people may imagine.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @jakeepste1n 

Related Stories:

Men’s Basketball: Northwestern readies for first-round matchup against 8-seed Florida Atlantic

Men’s Basketball: Northwestern walk-on Blake Smith provides unlikely defensive spark for March Madness squad

Men’s Basketball: Team alumni discuss pride and legacy of Northwestern’s second consecutive March Madness bid
More to Discover
More in Latest Stories
Graduate student attacker Dylan Amonte runs toward the cage.
Rapid Recap: Penn State 14, No. 1 Northwestern 13 (OT)
Graduate student guard Ryan Langborg dribbles toward the lane. Langborg scored 12 overtime points to lead Northwestern past Florida Atlantic Friday.
Men’s Basketball: Langborg’s late downpour powers Northwestern past Florida Atlantic in 77-65 overtime victory
Junior guard Brooks Barnhizer attempts a layup against Florida Atlantic Friday.
Rapid Recap: No. 9 Northwestern 77, No. 8 Florida Atlantic 65 (OT)
Graduate student Ryan Langborg wearing white looks to shoot a basketball while being defended by a basketball player wearing black and yellow.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern readies for first-round matchup against 8-seed Florida Atlantic
Sophomore Blake Smith wearing white defends a basketball player wearing black and yellow.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern walk-on Blake Smith provides unlikely defensive spark for March Madness squad
Rich Falk coaches Don Davis. Falk took Northwestern to its first ever postseason tournament at the 1983 NIT.
Men’s Basketball: Team alumni discuss pride and legacy of Northwestern’s second consecutive March Madness bid
More in Men's Basketball
A basketball player in purple celebrates with another player in a white sweater.
Captured: Wildcats remain in March Madness after 77-65 win against Florida Atlantic in NCAA Round of 64
Graduate student guard Boo Buie runs the offense, while coach Chris Collins watches on from the bench.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern’s second consecutive March Madness bid serves a testament to Buie, Collins’ mutual belief
Graduate student guard Boo Buie celebrates during game action at Welsh-Ryan Arena.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern punches second consecutive March Madness ticket
Wisconsin guard AJ Storr drives toward the hoop against Northwestern Friday.
Men’s Basketball: Wisconsin’s stars align behind Storr, Northwestern sputters apart from Buie in Big Ten Tournament loss
Graduate student guard Boo Buie gears up for play against Wisconsin Friday. Buie scored 16 first-half points in the battle with the Badgers.
Rapid Recap: Wisconsin 70, Northwestern 61
Junior guard Brooks Barnhizer elevates to dunk the ball against Penn State. Barnhizer was named to the Big Ten All-Defensive Team and received a third-team all-conference nod.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern gears up for Big Ten Tournament grudge match with Wisconsin
More in Sports
Graduate student attacker Izzy Scane holds the ball in the offensive zone. Scane scored a season-high seven goals against No. 12 Johns Hopkins Saturday.
Lacrosse: Izzy Scane’s season-high seven goals leads No. 1 Northwestern to conference-opening victory over No. 12 Johns Hopkins
Angela Zedak is surrounded by teammates as she steps on home plate at Sharon J. Drysdale Field.
Softball: Northwestern announces plan to build new stadium
Graduate student attacker Izzy Scane charges toward the Albany cage Sunday. Scane scored a game-high four goals against the Great Danes.
Lacrosse: No. 1 Northwestern defeats Albany 25-8, eyes Big Ten opener against No. 15 Johns Hopkins
Graduate student guard Ryan Langborg passes the ball. In their wire-to-wire 90-66 victory, the ‘Cats dished out 23 assists, while only having one turnover.
Men’s Basketball: Fast offensive start highlights Northwestern’s wire-to-wire 90-66 senior night victory over Minnesota
Graduate student guard Boo Buie reaches out to a young fan courtside Saturday night. Buie played his final minutes at Welsh-Ryan Arena against Minnesota.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern’s departing veterans write dream final home chapter against Minnesota
Sophomore forward Nick Martinelli unleashes his signature lefty floater against Minnesota Wednesday.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 90, Minnesota 66
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in