Men’s Basketball: Boo Buie inks deal with New York Knicks

Northwestern basketball’s all-time leading scorer is headed to the Big Apple.

The New York Knicks announced Monday that they signed former Wildcats guard Boo Buie to an Exhibit 10 contract.

Buie spent the summer with the Phoenix Suns, where he averaged nine points per game, two assists per game and 1.4 rebounds per game in the NBA2K25 Summer League in Las Vegas.

The 24-year-old earned First Team All-Big Ten honors last year after guiding the Wildcats to their second consecutive March Madness appearance. In his fifth year with NU, Buie averaged 19 points per game with five assists per game. He also earned the Lefty Driesell Defensive Player of the Year award.

Three NU alumni actively play in the NBA or its minor league system, the G-League. Guard Chase Audige is on the Windy City Bulls, the G-League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls. Forward Pete Nance plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers and guard Pat Spencer is rostered with the Golden State Warriors.

The Exhibit 10 deal is a one-year, non-guaranteed contract that permits a player to join a franchise for the training camp and preseason. If Buie makes the Knicks’ roster and is not cut before Oct. 21 or his deal is converted into a two-way contract, he will be paid the minimum NBA salary of $1.15 million dollars. If he is waived but spends 60 or more days with the Knicks’ G-League affiliate, he will be paid up to $50,000.

The Knicks are currently in the NBA preseason, and Buie could potentially feature in their preseason clash with Washington Oct. 9.

Email: [email protected]

X: @HenryFrieman

Related Stories:

— Men’s Basketball: Northwestern acquires Stony Brook center Keenan Fitzmorris

— Men’s Basketball: Boo Buie named Lefty Driesell Defensive Player of the Year

— Men’s Basketball: Northwestern’s Berry, Nicholson to return for fifth seasons