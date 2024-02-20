Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
46° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Amaral: Academia’s empathy theater
February 21, 2024
Meet Concrete Canoe, the engineering club learning to make concrete float
February 21, 2024
Moving one block could prove a game changer for Evanston Games and Cafe
February 20, 2024
Trending Stories
1
579 Views
Photo Gallery: Alternative study spots in Downtown Evanston
Grace M. Wu, Reporter • February 16, 2024
2
422 Views
Hillel brings annual MegaShabbat celebration to Ryan Fieldhouse
Isaiah Steinberg, Assistant Campus Editor • February 18, 2024
3
331 Views
Vacancies down in the Evanston Police Department amid discussion of new station
Misha Oberoi, Copy Editor • February 18, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Moving one block could prove a game changer for Evanston Games and Cafe

Customers+showed+up+to+Evanston+Games+and+Cafe%E2%80%99s+grand+opening+at+its+new+location+Tuesday.
Shun Graves/The Daily Northwestern
Customers showed up to Evanston Games and Cafe’s grand opening at its new location Tuesday.
Shun Graves, Assistant City Editor
February 20, 2024

For Evanston Games and Cafe, moving one block meant moving mountains.

Long located on a quiet block of Maple Avenue just behind the Davis Street Metra station, the store — simultaneously a retailer, cafe and event space — struggled to attract walk-ins, co-owner Eli Klein said.

“As of January, I had owned that location for seven years,” Klein said. “I still got people at least once a week, if not every day, saying, ‘Oh, I had no idea you were here. When did you open?’ On that street, there’s no visibility. There’s no foot traffic.”

The store reopened Tuesday in its new, expanded digs at Church Street Plaza in the busier 1700 block of Maple Avenue. Several businesses have opened new locations in the last few months at the now-bustling shopping center, anchored by movie theater AMC Evanston 12. 

Since closing at its erstwhile location Sunday, Evanston Games and Cafe rolled everything up the street to its new storefront, which sits at the foot of the escalator up to AMC.

“The kitchen closed at 6 p.m. so we could wheel the fridge down the street,” Klein said. “It was a combination of car trips — and anything that could roll, we just took down the sidewalk.”

The new space, a former restaurant, already had a bar and kitchen, so Evanston Games and Cafe will still offer patrons food and drinks. The menu lists various sandwiches, hot drinks and snacks for sale alongside the board and card games.

The eclectic combination of food and board games seemed like a no-brainer, Klein added. Many customers stay for hours while playing the store’s scheduled challenges of Magic: The Gathering, Dungeons & Dragons and other games — meaning they’d dash out for food anyway.

Evanston Games and Cafe’s proprietors also own the Bitter Blossom bar, which sits next door at Church Street Plaza. The game store plans to add its own lounge, selling canned adult beverages alongside hosting tournaments, co-owner Drew Lipoff said.

“We’re just excited to be able to do everything we were trying to do but couldn’t because we didn’t have the people, we didn’t have the area or we didn’t have the space,” he added.

In a downtown still grappling with office and retail vacancies, Church Street Plaza has seen strong momentum in recent months. Hot dog hawker Devil Dawgs moved in last month, following the Sky Zone indoor park’s December debut and Egg Harbor Cafe’s November arrival there.

The new storefronts at the shopping center sandwiched between the Chicago Transit Authority and Metra tracks have reinvigorated the district, Downtown Evanston Executive Director Andy Vick said.

“It really is an exciting rebirth, if you will, for that whole plaza area,” he added. “I hope it continues, and I hope it spreads to other parts of downtown.”

Email: [email protected]

X: @realShunGraves

Related Stories:

First-ever S’mores on the Square event brings hundreds to downtown Evanston

Evanston Labs building nears completion as downtown’s newest high-rise

Evanston residents explore storytelling through Dungeons and Dragons
More to Discover
More in City
Nominations for both major parties will be up for grabs along with Illinois’ congressional delegation.
Early voting in suburban Cook County to begin Wednesday
The Behavioral Health Care and Ongoing Navigation portal will make it easier for families to identify the behavioral and mental health services for which their children are eligible.
Illinois to launch portal streamlining access to youth mental health services
Voting for participatory budgeting had an 8.6% turnout from the community — one of the highest in the country.
New community group, Open Democracy Evanston, picks up where participatory budgeting left off
The city also aims to replace all lead service lines in the construction zone free of charge.
City to conduct water main improvement on Crain Street
Evanston/Skokie District 65’s board of education plans to announce their next superintendent at its Mar. 18 meeting. The board hired the Illinois Association of School Boards to conduct the search.
Evanston/Skokie School District 65 to announce next superintendent in March
Five people sit on a stage for a panel discussion.
Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre hosts panel discussion “That Art Thing We Do” with Black artists
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in