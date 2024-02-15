Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
32° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Johan Elverskog discusses the Uyghurs’ gradual transition to Buddhism over 1,000 years ago
February 15, 2024
Northwestern students find their perfect match in ‘Studio 22’s Live Dating Show’
February 15, 2024
Northwestern falls to Purdue in 15th double-digit loss of the season
February 15, 2024
Trending Stories
1
2563 Views
Judge sets April 2025 trial date, encourages settlement in Pat Fitzgerald lawsuit
Jacob Wendler, Print Managing Editor • February 13, 2024
2
819 Views
Evanston approves agreement with Wilmette over Ryan Field impacts
Shun Graves, Assistant City Editor • February 13, 2024
3
776 Views
University revamps Rebuild Ryan Field website
Jessica Ma, Audience Engagement Editor • February 12, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Johan Elverskog discusses the Uyghurs’ gradual transition to Buddhism over 1,000 years ago

Students+and+faculty+listen+to+SMU+history+Prof.+Johan+Elverskog%E2%80%99s+talk+on+how+the+Uyghurs+began+practicing+Buddhism+before+adopting+Islam.
Kelley Lu/The Daily Northwestern
Students and faculty listen to SMU history Prof. Johan Elverskog’s talk on how the Uyghurs began practicing Buddhism before adopting Islam.
Kelley Lu, Reporter
February 15, 2024

Southern Methodist University religious studies and history Prof. Johan Elverskog came to Northwestern Thursday to give a lecture on the historic Uyghur transition to Buddhism in Harris Hall. 

About 30 students and faculty gathered to hear Elverskog’s lecture as part of the East Asia Research Forum’s series of speaker, workshop and screening events. The History Department co-sponsors the series and recommends speakers for the Forum to host.  

Elverskog authored and edited 11 books and numerous articles on topics including Sino-Asian and Buddist history. His Thursday lecture focused on the Uyghurs, an ethnic group of the Xinjiang region in China that started practicing Buddhism over 1,000 years ago but is predominantly Muslim today.

The United States Institute of Peace describes the Uyghurs as the target of human rights abuses and religious persecution. Over one million Uyghurs have been imprisoned in “re-education centers” within the past decade.  

In Aug. 2022, the United Nations’ Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights published a report on concerns of Beijing’s human rights violations. The U.S., UK and Canada are among countries that have called out China’s “genocide and crimes against humanity,” according to BBC. 

History Prof. Jonathan Brack said he suggested Elverskog for the series because his scholarship in Buddhist studies and inter-religious exchanges was a valuable supplement to his course, “History 300-0: The Mongol Empire.” 

Speakers like Elverskog bring together different audiences and introduce new ideas to the classroom, he said.

“I think it’s important for the teacher that we show our students often that what we’re talking about actually has relevance to a wider academic community and not just what happens in the classroom,” Brack said.

Many students taking related history courses were in the audience. Weinberg freshman Erika Castaneda said she did not know much about Buddhist Uyghurs prior to the event but was glad she attended after her professor extended the opportunity. 

“It’s always really interesting and a privilege to learn about different topics, especially things that are outside my field of study,” Castaneda said. “The spread of religion should be studied. It’s a big part of everyone’s lives and can be observed in a lot of developed countries.” 

Elverskog said that Buddhism is commonly ignored in Asian history, but its prevalence in all parts of society and the human experience pushed the Uyghurs to convert to Buddhism. 

Elverskog previewed the first chapter of his upcoming book, “A History of Uyghur Buddhism.” He began by explaining the misconceptions of contemporary and Uyghur Buddhism being a way to project social status and forgive wealth production. 

“That is not all that Buddhism does, rather it also brings with it a whole system of thought,” he said. “We need to avoid the pervasive, critical, secular stance, whereby religion is simply a smokescreen for something else: politics, economics, or invariably something negative.” 

Email: [email protected] 

X: @kelleylu_

Related Stories:

Columbia University historian Sarah Kovner brings new perspective to research on Japanese prisoners of war

Thomas Christensen provides global perspective on music theory

History department faculty and undergraduate lunch cultivates connection, encourages academic exploration
More to Discover
More in Campus
The safety preparation resolution would mandate active shooter training for staff members and encourage the University to implement an in-person campus safety True Northwestern Dialogue, among other initiatives.
ASG Senate proposes major reforms to safety preparation on campus
The Northwestern campus is located on the ancestral lands of the Council of the Three Fires, Menominee, Miami and Ho-Chunk nations.
Native American and Indigenous community amplifies land acknowledgement dialogue
The center will be built upon the pillars of research, outreach, curriculum and discussion.
Northwestern, Kellogg to launch Center for Enlightened Disagreement
From dorms to classes to parties, love was all around campus for these alumni couples.
Alumni couples reminisce about finding their forever valentines at Northwestern
Panelists spoke about justice in Palestine relating to justice across all contexts.
Jewish Voice for Peace, Students for Justice in Palestine, advocates hold panel on intersectionality in activism
An armchair stands by the window next to a bookcase filled with board games. A colorful sign that reads “pride” in all-uppercase letters sits on top of the bookcase next to a wooden lamp.
New GSRC facility marks milestone in campus LGBTQIA+ resources
More in Events
McCormick freshman Vaibhav Mehra is from India and only started watching football last year. He said he enjoyed the Willard Super Bowl party because of the passion Americans display for the sport.
NU students gather to snack, shout and swoon at Super Bowl watch parties on campus
In his talk at the Technology and Social Behavior Ph.D. program’s winter colloquium, UChicago Prof. Chenhao Tan drew connections between human decision making and AI’s predictive process.
University of Chicago professor talks human-centered AI, improved decision making at Technology and Social Behavior Colloquium
A dancer in a purple dress covered with rhinestones does a kick toward the camera.
Students have a ‘BLAST’ at NU’s annual ballroom dancing competition
Northwestern students celebrated the Year of the Dragon at the Chinese New Year Gala.
Chinese student organizations host joint Chinese New Year Gala
A student pilots a F-18 fighter jet in a flight simulator.
Students practice piloting the skies at Norris Center
Weinberg sophomore and ASG Parliamentarian Grace Houren proposed several updates to the ASG Code to be voted on next week.
ASG Senate proposes code revision, passes four resolutions and prepares for presidential election
More in Faculty
Faculty senate members discussed the Department of Education’s ongoing Title VI investigation into Northwestern’s alleged failure to respond to antisemitic incidents.
Chief Investment Officer Amy Falls addresses endowment investment returns at Faculty Senate
During the talk, Kovner examined drawings created by prisoners of war.
Columbia University historian Sarah Kovner brings new perspective to research on Japanese prisoners of war
The Fay Lomax Cook Colloquia has moved around campus, booking larger rooms over the years for a growing audience.
Institute of Policy Research Colloquium examines race in clinical prediction
Nominees include members of “The Crossing” and “Third Coast Percussion.”
Meet the Bienen alums, faculty nominated in the 2024 Grammy Awards
Physics and astronomy Prof. Shane Larson — the associate director of CIERA at NU — is on the team working on a new gravitational wave detector.
Northwestern professor among International team of scientists slated to build new gravitational wave detector
Shakman Hurd said one of EJP’s first priorities is scheduling a listening session with NU’s chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine to coordinate support.
NU faculty, staff, librarians, graduate students form Educators for Justice in Palestine chapter
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in