Students sway and sip to T-Swift tunes at NU Dining’s ‘Lover Smoothies’ event

NU+Dining+launched+its+brand-new+smoothie+bike+Tuesday+afternoon+at+Elder+Dining+Commons.
Misha Oberoi/The Daily Northwestern
NU Dining launched its brand-new smoothie bike Tuesday afternoon at Elder Dining Commons.
Misha Oberoi, Copy Editor
February 6, 2024

Never in her wildest dreams would Communication freshman Reagan Aleman have imagined walking into Elder Dining Commons after a daunting chemistry quiz to find Taylor Swift-themed smoothies, a friendship bracelet making station and a stylish smoothie bike.

Aleman said she was talking to her friend about Swift’s surprise announcement at the 66th annual Grammy Awards of her upcoming album, Tortured Poets Department, when she arrived at the dining hall. 

“It’s great timing, too, because everyone is freaking out about the album right now,” Aleman said. 

Northwestern Dining organized ‘Lover Era Smoothies,’ held at Elder Dining Commons Tuesday afternoon. Two smoothie choices were offered — blue and strawberry — with the option for students to mix additional ingredients, such as bananas, yogurt and “swiftie sparkle,” a blue and pink edible glitter.

Campus Dietitian Maddy McDonough explained that spirulina, a form of algae, is what gives the blue smoothie its color. She added that spirulina contains a high amount of antioxidants that provide health benefits like joint support. The “Soon You’ll Get Better Strawberry Smoothie,” named after one of Swift’s songs, also offers similar benefits, according to a sign posted at the event.

Sophia Bamiatzis, district marketing manager of Compass Group — the food service company contracted by NU — said she is a passionate Swiftie.

“We really try to have our students at the front of our minds when planning, so we try to think of something creative and different that would really resonate with them,” she said.

Inspired by the Swifties’ Eras Tour tradition, the bracelet station was packed with letter beads, threads and decorations for crafting. Several students stopped by the station, happy to shake it off after a wearying week of midterms.

McDonough said the idea behind the friendship bracelet making station was to foster community and friendship among students.

“I really like the idea of doing something just for fun,” Communication freshman Beatriz Fonseca said. “Especially after midterms, everyone just needs this little break.”

NU Dining hopes to incorporate more fun themes for its future wellness and sustainability events, Bamiatzis said.

The event featured a brand-new smoothie bike in efforts to increase student engagement, Mcdonough said. To make a smoothie, the biker has to pedal for a minute or so, and the smoothie gets blended on its own.

Aleman was one of many students who rode the bike.

“I think it’s a really great way to remind people that being healthy and taking care of your health can be fun,” Aleman said.

Email: [email protected]

